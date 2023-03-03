March 3-5, 2023

It’s getting to be that time of year:
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, invites the members and public to Burger Night, Saturday, March 4, from 6 p.m. to ?
Proceeds will benefit the VFW boys baseball team, according to spokesperson Linda Butler.
Menu consists of hamburger $5, hamburger with fries $6.50, hamburger with loaded fries $8, cheeseburger $6, cheeseburger with fries $7.50, cheeseburger with loaded fries $9.
Linda explained, “Just fries are $3 or loaded fries are $5. Loaded fries consist of your choice of cheese sauce, bacon bits, hot sauce, or Ranch dressing or all. Condiments are located in the meeting hall.”
For takeout orders or answers to questions, call 724-879-4208.
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis writes:
“Hello, Louise. The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, would like to update all your readers on our upcoming Basket Raffle fundraiser. The fundraiser is this Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“For $10 you get 20 raffle tickets and lunch! Extra packets of raffle tickets are available for $5. Thanks to many local businesses, volunteers and generous people, we now have over 75 basket items to offer. We have a wide variety of baskets, gift cards in picture frames, and picture frames with cash in the raffle! There are definitely multiple things to perk your interest.
“We will also have a 50/50 and other surprises! Drawings will be at 2 p.m., but you do not have to be present to win. We will make a list of contact numbers when you purchase tickets. Win a basket for yourself, something new for home, or as a gift for a friend, relative, child or even a pet! Help us make this a great fundraiser!
“Come pick up a March schedule and see the many things going on for the month. There are special educational, physical activities and fun things to do. Mahjong is a new one!
“UPMC rehab will be here Tuesday, March 7, at 12:30 p.m., and Bingo with Barnes Place, 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, are just a few other things.
“The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue will be here the next four Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., to assist with rent/property tax rebates and Pennsylvania tax. No federal tax assistance.
“The center is open Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are also seeing more new people join the center for activities and social interaction. We are a nonprofit center. There are no membership dues, and we try to provide many free activities. Please, come see us!
“Any questions, or suggestions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner at the church Sunday, March 12, from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. or until sold out.
Pastor Ralph Campbell reminds everyone it will be “takeout only using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. We will not be taking any phone orders!”
Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake are included in the popular meal, available in adult serving for $10 or child’s portion for $7.
* * *
Alabaster Performing Arts’ Irish Celebration Show will be performed 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Mack Hall, Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 200 Leger Road, Irwin, PA 15642.
Alabaster singer and dancer Mary McCormack (see photo) added in an email this week, “Brogues, blarney and ballads will be shared by singers in Irish costumes, including ‘Danny Boy,’ ‘My Wild Irish Rose,’ ‘You Raise Me Up,’ ‘I Write the Songs,’ ‘Gaelic Blessing,’ ‘Whiskey in the Jar,’ ‘Belfast City,’ ‘Wild Colonial Boy,’ ‘My Heart Will Go On,’ Irish jigs and many more.”
Singers Jessie Glover, McCormack and Rick Reed from Greensburg are featured in this lively celebration. The Irish show is touring across western Pennsylvania.
Tickets are $20. Seating is “limited, so advance purchase of tickets is required.”
The show is a fundraiser for Alabaster’s School Violence Prevention Campaign. Alabaster is a nonprofit performing arts organization. Order tickets online at AlabasterPerformingArts.org or call 724-516-5189.
* * *
The Golden Dome Knitting Guild will hold its monthly meeting 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 139 N. Main St., Greensburg.
Vice President Lorraine Hoffman said in an email, “The program will be ‘Continental Knitting Style’ with a discussion, demonstration and practice. Guests and new members are welcome.”
For additional information, phone 724-836-6323.
* * *
Curious about the meaning of life?
All are welcome to St. Vincent Parish Center Assembly Room, Unity Township, for “Discovering Christ,” a seven-week experience from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, April 18 to May 30, with a retreat 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20.
The organizers said participants will “enjoy delicious free dinners and listen to enlightening teachings. Discuss and explore the meaning of life and the identity of Jesus Christ in small groups with fellow seekers.”
The dinner and program are offered at no charge, but seating is limited, so registration is required. Register online at www.basilicaparishstv.org/christlife or contact Kristina Davies at 724-539-8629, ext. 19, or kristina.davies@stvincent.edu.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Church, Latrobe, is having a Spring Craft and Vendor Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
If you are interested in a table, contact Gladys at 724-875-0742 or email gladmon@verizon.net.
* * *
This email just in:
Holy Family Church, 225 N. Second St., West Newton, will host a $7 Burger Bash (burger, fries and dessert) 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at the church.
* * *
Marci Elsberry encourages area residents to save the date and start new pots of plants for the Great Green Swap 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at West Newton Vine Street Park.
Houseplants, vegetables, perennials and herbs are suggested.
Marci added in an email, “This is the day for you if you have a green thumb and wish that you had more plants. You must bring a plant or plants to exchange for other plants. There will be children’s gardening activities, bee hive information, gardening demonstrations, basket raffle and a Master Gardener’s presentation. All is free to the public.”
To register for this event, send an email to greenswapwn@yahoo.com.
For further details, call 724-872-7119.
* * *
A few reminders:
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will continue its Lenten Fish Fry series 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown, Unity Township.
ALA Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer said in an email, “We usually start cooking at 3 p.m. and are ready to take your orders! We are offering your favorite items of a huge 11-ounce beer-battered haddock fillet, $10, and the dinner includes the 11-ounce beer-battered haddock with french fries and homemade coleslaw, $12.”
Sides are homemade coleslaw (six ounces $1), french fries ($2.50), homemade halushki ($2.50), white cheddar macaroni and cheese ($2.50), pierogis (four for $2.50), Maryland crab cakes (two for $6.50), peel and eat shrimp with garlic butter and bay seasoning (half pound for $6.50) and crabby fries with a zesty cheese sauce and sprinkled with bay seasoning ($2.50).
Soup of the week is broccoli (eight ounces for $4).
Stauffer added, “We will offer takeout and eat-in. Call ahead orders for takeout to 724-423-9284. All proceeds benefit veterans, military, local community services and families.”
* * *
Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary announced March 13 will be the unit’s 101st-Anniversary Celebration with a luncheon at 12:30 p.m. in the Latrobe post home and catering provided by Fugenthalers.
Cost of the luncheon is $19, and members may take a guest at the same cost. The committee needs a total by Saturday, March 4. Attendees are asked to arrive by noon for the luncheon.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the final full moon of the winter season will appear on the nights of Monday, March 6, and Tuesday, March 7.
“Specifically, March’s full Worm Moon reaches peak illumination at 7:42 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7.”
* * *
