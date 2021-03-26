Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
American Legion Post 982 Auxiliary will host its last Lenten fish fry from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at the post home, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township (Pipetown).
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be available for takeout, curbside or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners include a 10-ounce beer battered haddock fillet with french fries and cole slaw for $10. Sandwiches are $8 apiece and sides can be purchased separately and include pierogies, hush puppies, homemade haluski, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
All proceeds from the auxiliary’s Lenten fish fries provide funds for community resources, events, donations and more.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Parish, 306 St. Johns Drive, Latrobe, will hold a “Fish Dinner: Drive Thru Only” fish fry every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
Meal times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until 250 dinners are sold. Meals will consist of a fried fish sandwich with sides of perogies, cole slaw and cake for dessert.
Cost is $10 per meal (cash only). All dinners are curbside pickup at the rear of the school.
* * *
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post, located at 204 Spring St., and its auxiliary will hold takeout-only Lenten fish fries each Friday through Good Friday.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner. All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 31.
The meal will include chicken and biscuits, salad and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
This is the church’s last scheduled takeout meal. Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through Monday, April 5, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 10.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with Dutch apple, cranberry/orange and cheddar garlic flavors available. The sampler, featuring three quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
A new item is the church’s meatloaf dinner, which includes a portion of homemade meatloaf, a container of homemade gravy, and sides of green beans and mashed potatoes. The meal is $6 and available for pre-order only.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint (16 ounces), with stuffed pepper, minestrone and french onion soups available. Regular chili and Dad’s smokehouse chili will also be sold.
Additionally, the church is offering a community spaghetti lunch. The meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030 by April 5.
* * *
The Easter Bunny is coming to Unity Township for a special drive-thru event at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Children in attendance will be able to wave to the Easter Bunny from the car and will receive a holiday treat. Treats are limited to the first 300 kids, ages 12 and under.
For more information, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
The New Alexandria Public Library is sponsoring its annual health awareness screening, as multiphasic blood testing will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the New Alexandria Public Library, Keystone Plaza, New Alexandria.
The blood testing, which is being performed by PAS Medical Laboratory, will cover 39 tests for $45. Optional tests are also available, along with specials for women and men at $140 apiece. Individuals taking the blood tests must fast from food for 10 hours and alcohol for 24 hours.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-524-3414. Walk-ins are welcome.
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will hold its 11th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Activities include an egg hunt, prizes and a picture with the Easter Bunny.
“Come and bring a friend,” the church said.
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will be presenting a portrayal of “The Last Supper” with presentations at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the church office at 724-537-8141.
* * *
Tree of Life Assembly of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, will hold an Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
The event will feature egg hunting, snacks, prizes, games and more.
* * *
A final reminder from Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee:
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing.
“Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
If interested, please give me a call at 724-539-8095, and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the beginning of May, we should be able to have it on the memorial by Memorial Day.”
* * *
Free clothing is available at the Shepherd Shop in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The church asks that interested individuals call the office at 724-537-4450 to schedule a time to come and “shop” independently for their needs. Masks are required.
* * *
The Conemaugh School of Nursing and Allied Health Programs will host an open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, at the School of Nursing building, located at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.
The event is open to anyone aspiring to be a future healthcare worker. All participants will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing.
In addition to the School of Nursing, attendees will also learn more about other Allied Health Programs available at Conemaugh, including the School of Radiologic Technology, School of Surgical Technology, School of Medical Laboratory Science, School of Histotechnology and School of Emergency Medical Services.
Attendees will also be able to see a human-patient simulation, view actual patient slides under a microscope, perform histological stains on brain tissue, view a simulation operating room, operate a mobile X-ray machine and view a demonstration of emergency medical services equipment.
To RSVP or learn more about the event, call Marlene Henry at 814-534-5844 or email mhenry@conemaugh.org.
* * *
Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 North Ligonier St., Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only Swiss steak dinner on April 10. Pickup time is from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
The meal will include a Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, rolls and cake. The cost of the meal is $12.
The church will be be taking pre-orders starting at 9 a.m. Monday, March 29, through April 3. To place an order, call the church office at 724-694-8333 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday.
* * *
The Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP will hold a multi-family yard sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, in its human service building, 1011 Old Salem Road, Greensburg.
Those in attendance are asked to social distance and wear a mask. For more details, call 724-691-2925.
* * *
The Twin Maples Hunt Club will be performing their semi-annual road cleanup starting at 11 a.m. April 11. The club will clean from the Derry Borough line to the boundary with St. Clair Township.
Bill Glasser said in an email that “this is not an Earth Day project — we have been doing this for over 25 years with the help of our club members. We will meet at the Twin Maples Club house at 10:30 a.m. Please help keep Chestnut Ridge beautiful.”
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings in April.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. A number of meetings are currently being held virtually; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held April 1 and 15. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Ligonier chapter meets from 9 to 10:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held April 1 and 15. For more details, contact chapter representative Tara Hassler at 814-691-3346.
The Greensburg chapter meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held April 8 and 22. For more information, contact chapter representative Tina McHugh at 724-787-5419.
The all-virtual chapter holds regular meetings via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month. Next month’s meetings will be held April 7 and 21. Guests are welcome to attend at no cost. For more information, contact chapter representative Jennifer Pasquale at 412-908-1663.
* * *
