Unity Township Secretary Sharon Sweeney this week announced “the Easter Bunny is coming to Unity Township for a special drive-thru event 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, at Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road. Wave to the Easter Bunny from your car and receive a holiday treat! Treats limited to the first 300 kids age 12 and under.”
For other information, call 724-539-2546.
This just in:
The Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 firemen of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will be holding their monthly Sub Sale this Saturday, March 26.
Mike Skapura, assistant chief of Hose Co. 3 & 4, said, “Our volunteer firemen will be selling these subs starting at 8 a.m. at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center parking lot. We will sell until we are sold out.
“These delicious subs are $8 each. We hope our readers stop by to say hello to our volunteer firemen and maybe buy a sub or two for lunch! Hope to see all of our friends there! Please note that we sell our subs on the fourth Saturday or each month.
“Thanks so much for all the advertising help you provide for us, Louise; we truly appreciate it!”
An update from Maggie Takrony, coordinator of communications at Holy Family, Latrobe:
“On Wednesdays during Lent we are offering free meals at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., beginning at 5 p.m. along Ligonier Street. 150 meals will be served. This is for PICKUP ONLY. Please line up along Ligonier Street only.”
March 30’s menu is pulled pork BBQ sandwich, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and cake.
Mark these two dates on your calendar:
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner on Sunday, April 3, at the church “from 11 a.m. till we are sold out.”
It will be takeout only, using a drive-through service. There will be no seating inside. The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult serving for $9 or child’s portion for $6.
Spokeswoman Della L. Murphy added, “We will not be taking any phone orders! Please note this will be the last dinner until Sept. 11 when we re-start again. Thank you for all your help in getting our information in the newspaper.”
Michelle Pfeifer, secretary of the Greater Latrobe Bowling Boosters, requested a mention in BB regarding the Greater Latrobe High School bowling team Spirit Day fundraiser slated 6:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Eastgate Chick-fil-A, Route 30, Hempfield Township.
She said, “The team will earn a percentage of the sales generated from your purchase. Don’t forget to tell your order taker that you are there to support us.”
Stacy Levay of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church this week announced the LUPC is having its annual Craft and Vendor Show this Saturday, March 26, at the 340 Spring St. church.
The event will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature lunch, frozen soups and baked goods for sale along with items from several crafters and vendors.
Celebrate April Fools’ Day:
Nerian Taylor announced St. Bartholomew Church is sponsoring a Super Bingo on Friday, April 1, in Marian Hall, Crabtree.
Doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $35. Additional packs will be available. For further details, phone 724-834-0709 or 724-834-9789.
This handwritten note arrived the other day from Bernadette Miller:
“Aug. 18 is the date to remember for the reunion picnic for all former LAH employees / retirees at the Slovak picnic grounds, starting at 1 p.m. until ?
“We are asking everyone to bring a covered dish to be shared. People can go together to make a dish to bring. We are asking a $5 donation to help cover expenses, like rent for the use of the picnic grounds, plates, takeout containers, plastic ware, napkins etc.
“We will have a Chinese auction. We need 25 to 30 people to make baskets for the auction. If you make a basket we will not ask you to bring a covered dish, only if you want to do both. We will give 24 $25 gift cards away. You need to be present to win. We will also have a 50/50.
“We will have entertainment. We have inflatable buffets with lots of ice for cold foods.
“We have plenty of hand sanitizer and gloves for everyone. We hope to see a lot of our work family there. Please go to our website formerLAHemployees/retirees and sign to come and let us know what you will bring.
“Bernie and Weez.”
Twin Maples Hunt Club will perform its semiannual road cleanup on Sunday, April 10, starting at 11 a.m.
Twin Maples spokesman Bill Glasser said, “Those wishing to help should meet at the clubhouse at 10:30 a.m. We will be starting at the Derry Borough line and proceeding to the Fairfield Township line at the top of the beautiful Chestnut Ridge.
“We are pleased to see that the amount of trash has been declining over the years.”
Sage’s Army 10th-Anniversary Celebration will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, at Westmoreland County Community College Event Center, Student Achievement Building, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood.
Food, refreshments, desserts, music and speakers (including state Sen. Kim Ward) will be going on during the entire event. There will be memorial videos and displays to view.
The lead organizer added, “A huge selection of beautiful baskets will be raffled. Come join us for this momentous occasion. Ten years, but we have just begun.”
The Great Green Swap will be underway 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at the West Newton Vine Street Park.
The organizers said, “Do you have a houseplant or garden plant or perennial plant that you can start and share? If so, this is the day for you. For each plant you bring, you can take one. Contact us at 724-872-7119 with questions or if you plan on participating.”
Register at greenswapwn@yahoo.com.
A couple reminders:
The Ladies’ Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, March 27.
Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon and bingo starting at 12:45 p.m.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell said, “For $20 you get a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all. Door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 are also available.
“With prom season around the corner, we have chosen Angela’s Angels as our special raffle recipient. This is a nonprofit organization that helps young ladies get gowns, shoes, jewelry to be able to attend prima or school dances.”
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier Township, announced orders are being accepted now through Tuesday, April 5, for its Ethnic Fundraiser: Halupki Sale (stuffed cabbage).
A half dozen halupki is $15. One dozen is $25.
To pre-order, call Stevie at 724-238-2286 (cell) or Barb at 724-238-5800 (land line). Leave name, phone number and quantity if you leave a message.
Payment is due at time of pickup; cash or check only, no credit cards, according to spokeswoman Christine Nichols.
Pickup date: April 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Let’s all enjoy the first full weekend of spring and not worry about the snow and rain in the National Weather Service forecast for the area!
