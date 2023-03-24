Latrobe Art Center is accepting registrations for “A Taste of the Neighborhood: Pizza, Brews and More!” to be held 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 14.
Cost is $30.
According to the 819 Ligonier St. center’s e-newsletter that arrived this week, attendees will “enjoy a night of sampling local restaurant specialties including pizza, appetizers, brews, and more from a selection of local eateries and breweries! One ticket allows you to sample from ALL of the following vendors”:
Food — Chef Dato’s Table, Jaffre’s Stone Bar & Kitchen, Jioio’s Pizza of Latrobe, Lucky B’s, R. Klean Meals (RKM) Kitchen, Ricolita’s Café, Sharky’s Café, Touchdown Club II, and Latrobe Dairy Queen.
Beverage — All Saints Brewing Co., El Diablo Brewing Co. & Wood Fired Kitchen, Four Seasons Brewing Co., Helltown Brewing, Quinn Brewing Co., Raspberry Acres Winery by Eclectique, and Rusty Musket Distilling Co.
There will be live entertainment by Jerry B. and the Bone Tones.
Pre-register online at latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration committee will hold a Super Bingo fundraiser Sunday, April 30, at Huber Hall, Latrobe. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch served at noon and regular bingo starting at 1 p.m.
Co-coordinator Beth Howell added in an email to BB, “Purchase your ticket in advance for $30 or $35 at the door. This price includes your 20-card packet (regular bingo pays $100) with nine faces, one quickie, one each of the three specials that pay half the take and one jackpot special (winner to receive $1,000.)”
Basket raffle, 50/50 and other games of chance will be available. Call or text Beth at 724-433-3272 for tickets.
All proceeds benefit the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration. Beth said attendees “must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult.”
* * *
A helpful day brightener:
“Hello, Louise: I hope all is well with you. So far, I am liking the start to the spring! We’d like to remind our readers to change those batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. And don’t forget to cover the terminal ends of those old batteries up with tape before you dispose of them.
“Another reminder to our readers is that the volunteer firemen of Latrobe Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4 will be selling our delicious subs this Saturday (March 25). We will be at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center parking lot. We will start at 8 a.m. and go until we sell out. Subs are $9 each. Just look for our “Black Sheep” Haz-Mat/vent truck, and you will find our guys selling these tasty subs. We hope our readers stop by to say hello and maybe buy a sub or two for a great meal.
“Thanks for all you do to help our great group of volunteer firemen, Louise! Mike Skapura, assistant chief, Latrobe Freewill Hose Co. 3 & 4.”
* * *
Holy Family Rosary Society is having a Vendor/Craft Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the Holy Family Church social hall, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Spokeswoman Phyllis Kosczuk added, “We have 32 wonderful vendors and crafters. There will be sandwiches, sides and soups available to purchase, baskets and 50/50. Please join us for a fun-filled day.”
* * *
In honor of National Colorectal Awareness Month, Dr. Juan Lora from Excela Health Gastroenterology will be the guest on the Faith in Action radio show.
Dr. Lora’s interview will be aired at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, on Westmoreland Gold, 98.7 FM and 910 AM, according to Excela spokeswoman Robin Jennings.
The full interview will be posted to their website Monday, March 27. To listen to the interview, visit https://westmorelandgold.net/podcasts/faith-in-action.
* * *
An update from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello, Louise. Happy spring, at last!
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, hopes everyone had a good time at our banana split party last week for Westmoreland County’s 250th-Anniversary Celebration.
“Now, on to new upcoming events. We have Tai Chi, for arthritis, with Fran on Tuesday, March 28, at 10 a.m.
“Next on Wednesday, March 29, Game Day with Stacy from Senior Life at 10 a.m.
“Thursday, March 30, we have Faith in Action Bingo at 10 a.m. and at 11a.m. Scott Roble, RD, will do a nutrition presentation.
“There are different card groups, knitting group, Mahjong etc. Get an April monthly calendar, and you can see everything planned for next month.
“The weather is unpredictable, but getting better. We are seeing more new members and hope to keep changing available activities. If you have a talent you would like to share, let us know and we would be happy to put it on the calendar. New ideas help us grow!
“Remember to check the menu and sign up by Wednesday for the next week so we have enough lunches for all. Many people like the cabbage rolls and stuffed peppers, for example. We need to have you sign up so we get enough meals for everyone.
“Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
According to Phyllis Frye, a Rummage Sale-Bake Sale-Lunch will be underway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Congruity Presbyterian Church, 136 Fenneltown Road off Route 22 west of New Alexandria.
A $2 bag sale is slated for 1 p.m. For other details, contact the church at 724-668-7740.
* * *
The Botanical Society of Westmoreland County invites past, current and any future members to attend the next business meeting to be held 6 p.m. April 5 in Westmoreland Conservation District’s red barn, 218 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg.
BSWC Vice President Linda Sinemus added, “A short business meeting will be held, followed by a guest speaker, Betsy Aiken, executive director of the Westmoreland Land Trust. She will be speaking on the newly acquired Schwarz Farm in Hempfield Township. We will also discuss our April field trip there later this month. Light refreshments will be served after the meeting for socializing. Annual dues of $10 per individual or $15 per family will be collected at this meeting if not already paid for the year.”
BSWC strives to “bring together those who are interested in botany, encourage the study of science, and promote a knowledge of plants in Westmoreland County.”
* * *
This just in:
Old Salem Community Church’s Easter sunrise service will begin 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 9. The Rev. Ronald Durika will preside, and Rose Werner will be pianist.
The regular 2:30 p.m. service will not be held Easter Sunday at Old Salem, located at 6500 Route 982 north of New Derry.
* * *
Amy Fiaschetti reports St. Bruno Rosary Altar Society will host a “Swing Into Spring” Crafter’s Market 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the St. Bruno Church hall, 1715 Poplar St., South Greensburg.
The kitchen will be open. There will be a basket raffle with crafter items along with a 50/50. Crafter applications are still being accepted; email Beth Iezzi at balwine7@yahoo.com.
* * *
A colorful flier from Latrobe Chapter 221, Order of the Eastern Star, says the annual Basket Party is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, in Huber Hall, 200 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
Admission of $5 includes “a light lunch along with 25 basket chance tickets.”
Doors open at noon. Basket drawings begin “promptly at 2 p.m.”
Basket values begin at $25. There will be opportunities for 50/50. Larger items are sold separately.
* * *
Tree of Life Church, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, is having an Outdoor Flea Market 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Tables are $20.
The market organizers said in an email to BB, “This is a great opportunity to spring clean and make some extra money! All proceeds benefit our Kids for Christ ministry with their upcoming events and community outreaches. We will also be selling food, drinks and baked items.”
Contact Kim by phoning 724-972-9911 or emailing kimymc@comcast.net for further details or to sign up.
* * *
On the road again:
A July 19-20 trip is being planned to see “Moses” in Lancaster County.
The Latrobe area organizer said the price includes “ticket to ‘Moses’ at the Sight and Sound Theatre (near Strasburg), shopping and lunch at Kitchen Kettle Village (lunch on your own), dinner and Disney’s musical ‘Newsies’ at Dutch Apple Dinner Theater, a one-night hotel stay at The Heritage Hotel including a full chef-prepared hot breakfast buffet, lunch at Shady Maple Smorgasbord after ‘Moses,’ round-trip transportation, taxes, luggage handling, meal gratuities and drivers tip.”
Prices are $436 per person/single occupancy, $375 per person/double occupancy and $355 per person/triple occupancy.
Travelers are asked to contact Sandy @ 724-537-7834 to make their reservations; deadline is June 1.
* * *
West Newton Public Library manager Robin Matty announced WNPL is accepting jewelry donations for its May 6 Jewelry and Book Sale to be underway 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 124 N. Water St., West Newton.
Costume, estate sale and precious jewelry, rings, bracelets, pins and earrings can be dropped off during regular library hours: Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Book Sale portion will be underway 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot, 124 N. Water St., West Newton. Donations for that sale will be accepted up until the day of sale during the regular operation hours listed above. May 13 will be the rain date. Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
In a separate email from volunteers, West Newton Public Library encourages everyone to participate in “the annual return a book, DVD, audio without any questions or charges. Please consider returning any item you may have forgotten to return no matter the length of time. You can put in book drop off box or return inside the library at the return desk.”
