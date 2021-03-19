Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Central fire station and shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two. They’ve been selling out early,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on March 31. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
You can also follow the department on the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
A Rosary Rally will be held beginning at noon Saturday, March 20, at James H. Rogers Memorial Park, located at the corner of Jefferson and Main streets, Latrobe.
Event organizers said guests are “invited to pray with us honoring traditional marriages under the patronage of St. Joseph. St. Joseph’s Feast Day is celebrated on Friday, March 19. We will be following CDC safety guidelines. Please wear a mask.”
For more information, contact Kay Barger at 724-539-3302.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 24.
The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich, macaroni and cheese, cole slaw and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 175 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
* * *
The Easter bunny is coming to Unity Township for a special drive-thru event at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the township municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road.
Children in attendance will be able to wave to the Easter Bunny from the car and will receive a holiday treat. Treats are limited to the first 300 kids, ages 12 and under.
For more information, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
The New Alexandria Public Library is sponsoring its annual health awareness screening, as multiphasic blood testing will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. March 27 at the New Alexandria Public Library, Keystone Plaza, New Alexandria.
The blood testing, which is being performed by PAS Medical Laboratory, will cover 39 tests for $45. Optional tests are also available, along with specials for women and men at $140 apiece. Individuals taking the blood tests must fast from food for 10 hours and alcohol for 24 hours.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-524-3414. Walk-ins are welcome.
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will hold its 11th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Activities include an egg hunt, prizes and a picture with the Easter bunny.
“Come and bring a friend,” the church said.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, will host a takeout only meatloaf dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
The meal will include meatloaf, gravy, scalloped potatoes, candied carrots, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal. Pick up will be located at the entrance of Fellowship Hall, near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will hold a soup sale (drive-through only) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20.
Homemade soups to be available include chili, stuffed pepper, ham cabbage potato, broccoli and cheese, cheesy potato, ham dumpling and more. Cost is $5 per quart and $3 per pint.
Any questions, leave a message with the church at 724-539-7880.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Unity Township-based Gosia’s Pierogies for a pierogie sale fundraiser, with all proceeds to benefit the chamber.
Perogies are $7.50 per dozen and are available in the following flavors: Potato and cheese, sweet cabbage, potato and feta, sweet potato, sauerkraut, cottage cheese and potato, cheese and jalapeno.
March 22 is the last day for accepting orders, while orders can be picked up March 30 at the chamber headquarters, 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe
More information is available on the chamber’s Facebook page.
* * *
An invitational indoor flea market and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
A pre-paid reserved space, with table provided, is $10. Call Pat at 724-238-2630 to make a reservation. If not reserved, the cost with a table is $15 the day of the sale.
Food will be available for purchase from the center’s kitchen.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish is selling an Easter Eggstravaganza lottery ticket for the month of April. A daily prize of $120 is available, with the exception of Sundays and Good Friday. Total payout is $3,000.
The winning numbers are taken from the 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Lottery daily three-digit drawing. Tickets are $5 and are available at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, Gladys’ Beauty Shop along Donohoe Road, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes, Len’s Jewelry, WestLand Chiropractic Clinic or the parish office.
“Tickets make great Easter gifts, as they are cheaper than most chocolates and have no calories,” said John Szalewicz, staff member, St. Vincent Basilica Parish. “Special thanks to Kattan-Ferretti Insurance for providing the tickets.”
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will be presenting a portrayal of “The Last Supper” with presentations at 6 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling the church office at 724-537-8141.
* * *
Tree of Life Assembly of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, will hold an Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
The event will feature egg hunting, snacks, prizes, games and more.
* * *
We received this reminder from Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee:
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing. Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
If interested, please give me a call at 724-539-8095, and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the beginning of May, we should be able to have it on the memorial by Memorial Day.”
* * *
A virtual divorce workshop for women will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, via video conference.
Event organizers said the workshop will “provide education and information on the legal and financial issues associated with divorce. Divorce can be confusing, challenging and devastating on every level. This workshop will arm you with the knowledge and understanding needed to navigate the divorce process and to save time and money.”
Cost is $15 per person and pre-registration is required by March 25.
For more details or to pre-register, contact Donna Cheswick at 724-493-9695. Once registered, online instructions will be emailed.
* * *
Free clothing is available at the Shepherd Shop in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The church asks that interested individuals call the office at 724-537-4450 to schedule a time to come and “shop” independently for their needs. Masks are required.
* * *
American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township (Pipetown), will host Lenten fish fries from 3 to 7 p.m. each Friday during Lent.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be available for takeout, curbside or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners include a 10-ounce beer battered haddock fillet with french fries and cole slaw for $10. Sandwiches are $8 apiece and sides can be purchased separately and include pierogies, hush puppies, homemade haluski, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Parish, 306 St. Johns Drive, Latrobe, will hold a “Fish Dinner: Drive Thru Only” fish fry every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
Meal times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until 250 dinners are sold. Meals will consist of a fried fish sandwich with sides of perogies, cole slaw and cake for dessert.
Cost is $10 per meal (cash only). All dinners are curbside pickup at the rear of the school.
* * *
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post, located at 204 Spring St., and its auxiliary will hold takeout-only Lenten fish fries each Friday through Good Friday.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner. All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
* * *
