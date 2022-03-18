Let’s start off with an important message from Art Dira, chairman of Veterans Memorial Plaza:
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing. Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
“If interested please give me a call, 724-539-8095, and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the end of April we should be able to have it on the memorial by Veterans Day.”
* * *
This Saturday, March 19, the members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies “starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station,” according to spokesman Bill Yuhaniak. “They have been selling out quickly so come early and get yourself one or two. They are still only $7.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off ticket for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. These tickets are also available at Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, and Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), from any Co. 2 member, by calling 724-537-9411 or by stopping by Central Fire Station. The ticket goes off on March 31.
“As always the members of Co. 2 want to thank you for your continued support. We truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church continues its tradition of more than 80 years of making homemade fondant Easter eggs.
According to Bethany spokeswoman Dawna Bates, this fundraiser was started to help finance projects of the church and continues today. There are nine flavors: coconut, cherry coconut, maple nut, all nut, cherry nut, fruit nut, peanut butter, cherry, and maple. All are available in milk chocolate or white chocolate.
Price is $11 for an approximate-pound egg. Orders can be purchased by calling the church office (724-539-2259) Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Pickup times are Saturday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to noon; Monday, April 4, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Thursday, April 7, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Bethany United Methodist is located at 2415 Laveen St. and Avenue B in the city’s Fifth Ward.
* * *
St. John the Evangelist Parish of Latrobe is sponsoring a Craft/Vendor Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
If you are interested in securing a table, contact Gladys Monroe at 724-539-7273 or gladmon@verizon.net.
“Space is limited so please act quickly,” announced Peggy Goldberg, secretary of the partner parishes of St. John the Evangelist and St. Rose.
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis writes:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is happy to welcome spring!
“Here are some things going on at the center. Start the day, Monday to Friday, with breakfast 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Prepared for you by Rick.
“There is a choice of three breakfast combinations for only $4 or order a la carte. You can afford to fill up on coffee at only 25 cents a cup and save the rest of your money for the gas tank!
“A Fundraiser Bingo will be held Saturday, March 26. Cost is $20, and lunch is included. Doors open at noon with lunch being served at that time. Bingo starts at 1 p.m. Extra packets are $5. Basket raffles, specials, door prizes and 50/50 add to the fun. Call 724-539-0237 for reservations (recommended but not required).
“A Yard Sale/Craft Sale is being planned for the merry month of May. If spring fever has you cleaning and you have unwanted items to discard, please consider donating them now to the center. We will keep them, organize them and have a sale for a fundraiser for the center sometime in May. We cannot accept any electronics, but everything else is welcome. We are hoping this helps us raise money, help you get rid of stuff and help others get items they never knew they wanted or needed at a low cost! The old adage ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’ is very true. You don’t have to be a member to donate items or to join us in other activities.
“New ideas and people are wanted and very welcome! Pick up a monthly calendar at the center for other activities this month. Hope to see you soon!
“Colleen Clark is the supervisor.”
* * *
The Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee asked BB to remind everyone that its Super Bingo Fundraiser is slated for Sunday, March 20, at Huber Hall, 300 Alexandria St., Latrobe.
Tickets, $30 each, include a “light lunch” and a 20-card packet with nine faces. Regular games pay $100; one quickie and three specials pay half the take, and one jackpot special winner will receive $1,000. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with a “light lunch” being served at noon, and the games beginning at 1 p.m.
Committee member Beth Howell added, “Only 200 tickets are available for this event. Donations of baskets are needed to help make this fundraiser a success.”
Call Beth at 724-433-3272 for other details and tickets.
* * *
This just in from Bill Fromme:
“Hi, Louise. Thanks for your community column. The Latrobe AARP Chapter 4907 will be meeting Monday, March 21, at the Latrobe American Legion at 1 p.m.
“After a heart-health program from Excela, we will be having our annual sauerkraut and hot dog luncheon for a small donation of $2.
“Dues of $7 will be collected. If paying by cash please place into an envelope with your name to keep the lines moving.”
* * *
The Ladies’ Auxiliary at FOE Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo on Sunday, March 27. Doors open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon and bingo starting at 12:45 p.m.
Auxiliary President Beth Howell said, “For $20 you get a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take, and one jackpot special winner takes all. Door prizes, basket raffle and 50/50 are also available. This month’s special raffle will benefit Angela’s Angels.
“With prom season around the corner, we have chosen Angela’s Angels as our special raffle recipient. This is a nonprofit organization that helps young ladies get gowns, shoes, jewelry to be able to attend prima or school dances.”
* * *
A flier just in:
Indiana Armstrong Home Builder’s Spring Home Show will be underway Friday through Sunday, March 18, 19 and 20, in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Home improvements, new projects and interesting vendors” will be featured.
Questions? Contact the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, 801 Water St., Indiana, at 724-465-2662 or info@indianacountyceo.com.
* * *
Westmoreland Performing Arts is christening its professional company with Sam Shepard’s classic “True West,” which opened Thursday, March 17, and will continue 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18 and 19, at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, Old Salem Road.
The show features Kevin O’Leary (St. Vincent Summer Theatre, PMT, Point Park) as Lee, Anthony Marino Jr. (PMT, MTAP, Stella Adler) as Austin, Ryan Jordan (Seton Hill University) as Saul and Renata Marino (AEA, St. Vincent Summer Theatre, PMT, City Theatre, Point Park) as the Mom.
Tickets are general admission and available at http://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or by calling 724-462-9771. Tickets also are available at the door starting 30 minutes before each show.
* * *
“Learning to Listen: Music, Empathy and the Work of Fred Rogers” will be held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at the Fred Rogers Center on the Unity Township campus of St. Vincent College.
The public is invited to “join Katherine Palmer, DMA, 2021 Gretsch Fellow in Children’s Music and curator of education at the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, as she explores the power of music and listening through the work of Fred Rogers.”
This event is free. Any questions, contact info@fredrogerscenter.org or 724-805-2750.
* * *
A couple other reminders:
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 is hosting its Lenten Fish Fry from 3 to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be takeout, curb-side or eat-in for members.
President Mary Stauffer said, “The fish dinners include a huge 10-ounce, beer-battered haddock fillet with french fries and coleslaw for $11. Sandwiches are $9; sides can be purchased separately and include pierogis, mac and cheese, homemade halushki, crab cakes and peel-and-eat shrimp.
“All proceeds from the Auxiliary Lenten Fish Fry provide funds to be used for community resources, events, donations etc.”
Unity Township American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown.
* * *
The next Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet hosted by the Sons of the American Legion Post 982 will be underway 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Pipetown post home, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
Dave O’Barto said, “All veterans eat free — all others pay $7. All are welcome.”
Scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice will be on the buffet.
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says “the first day of spring will occur on Sunday, March 20, at 11:33 a.m. EDT for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, which is marked by the arrival of the vernal (spring) equinox.
“The vernal equinox marks the turning point when daylight begins to win out over darkness.”
* * *
As you all know, daylight saving time began 2 a.m. last Sunday, March 13, when we traditionally “spring ahead” an hour.
We normally would “fall back” an hour to Eastern Standard Time 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 7.
I wonder if we will this year.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.