Happy St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
* * *
In case you missed Tuesday’s Lifestyles page:
Spokeswoman Cathy Zemba announced, “Unfortunately the Pirohi Sale at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church for this Friday, March 17, at the Dome near Bradenville has been canceled due to the death of our priest, Father Joseph Borodach. We will resume pirohi sales on Friday, March 24.”
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982’s next Lenten Fish Fry will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, (“happy St. Patty’s Day!”) at American Legion Post 982, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown, Unity Township.
ALA Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer added in an email, “We usually start cooking at 3 p.m. and are ready to take your orders! We are offering your favorite items of a huge 11-ounce beer-battered haddock fillet ($10), and the dinner includes the 11-ounce beer-battered haddock with french fries and homemade coleslaw ($12).
“Sides are homemade coleslaw (6 ounces for $1), french fries ($2.50), homemade halushki ($2.50), white cheddar macaroni and cheese ($2.50), pierogis (four for $2.50), Maryland crab cakes (two for $6.50), peel and eat shrimp with garlic butter and bay seasoning (a half pound for $6.50) and crabby fries with a zesty cheese sauce and sprinkled with bay seasoning ($2.50).
“Soup of the week is broccoli and cheese (8 ounces for $4).
“We will offer takeout and eat-in. Call ahead orders for takeout at 724-423-9284. All proceeds benefit veterans, military, local community services and families.”
* * *
Westmoreland Performing Arts spokesman Tony Marino Monday announced a change in the link for tickets to WPA’s production of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” It should be www.thepalacetheatre.org. (The word the was missing in the information provided to the Bulletin for last Friday’s Bulletin Weekend edition.)
Westmoreland Performing Arts will present “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Palace Theatre, Greensburg, for two shows only, 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 18. For tickets, call the Palace box office at 724-836-8000 or visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak announced the members of Latrobe VFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies Saturday, March 18, at Central Fire Station “starting about 8 a.m. and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8 and have been selling out quickly, so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off tickets for $10 for the chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. The ticket goes off on March 31. Besides Central or any Co. 2 member, the tickets are available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and by calling 724-537-9411.
“The Co. 2 members want to again thank you all for your continued support. We truly appreciate it and know that we would not be able to do what we do without you. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Bishop Bohdan John Danylo will visit The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township), Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19. Divine Liturgy will be held 6 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Parish spokeswoman Sandy Balik said in an email to Lifestyles, “Light refreshments and a chance to visit with our bishop will be held after Saturday Liturgy.
“Sunday after Liturgy the bishop will be visiting our Craft Show 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church basement. Public is welcome to attend and meet our bishop.”
According to a Bulletin display advertisement, the Spring Craft and Vendor Show will include quilted items, Maddy’s Bakery, handmade jewelry, crocheted items, crafts, Ukrainian gifts, ethnic foods, basket raffle, 50/50 and door prize. Proceeds will go toward “needed church repairs and expenses.”
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church is continuing its tradition of more than 80 years of making homemade fondant Easter eggs. This fundraiser was started to help finance projects of the church and continues today.
The nine flavors — coconut, cherry coconut, maple nut, all nut, cherry nut, fruit nut, peanut butter, cherry, and maple — are available in milk chocolate or white chocolate.
According to the email from Bethany spokeswoman Dawna Bates, orders are due by Monday, March 20, to receive your choice. Price is $12 for an approximate pound egg. Orders can be placed by calling the church office (724-539-2259) Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon or leave a message and your phone number and someone will get back to you. You can also email your order to bethanyoffice22@gmail.com.
Pickup times — Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to noon; Monday, March 28, from 5 to 6 p.m., and Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Bethany UMC is located at 2415 Laveen St. and Avenue B in Latrobe’s Fifth Ward.
This just in:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe Chapter of AARP will be meeting Monday, March 20, at the Latrobe American Legion at 1 p.m. This month’s presentation will be on elder care by Mr. Slater from Area Agency on Aging. There will be discussions on future events. Dues of $7 are past due, and any past member need only pay current dues to be active again. Any senior may join our local chapter who belongs to the national chapter. We have monthly programs and various meals during the year.
“Thanks for your column and information you provide. Bill Fromme.”
* * *
A communiqué from Christina Gorski, director of communications, Fred Rogers Productions, Pittsburgh:
“Hi, Louise. I hope you’re doing well! I wanted to reach out about an upcoming event from Fred Rogers Productions and WQED in local libraries to see if the Latrobe Bulletin might want to highlight it. We are working with WQED and their library education program to create Alma’s Way storytime events for the communities that the libraries serve, including several in Latrobe later this month.
“Alma’s Way is our animated series for viewers 4-6 created by Sonia Manzano (Maria on ‘Sesame Street’). It follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a proud, confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her parents, younger brother, Junior, and Abuelo as well as a diverse group of close-knit and loving friends, family and community members. Alma’s Way celebrates and explores the thinking process — Alma’s ‘way’ is to think things through!
“Each event will vary based on the location, but they will include a reading of an Alma’s Way book, a special craft, possible screening of an episode, time for wiggles, snacks and more.
“The events kicked off last week and will continue through April. We’d love your help in promoting these free events.”
There is one location in the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area — Adams Memorial Library, March 21-23 @ 11:30 a.m., 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Visit www.fredrogers.org for further details.
* * *
Tree of Life Church, 1005 Cedar St. in Latrobe, is having a Chili Cook-off and a movie on Wednesday, March 22.
Church secretary Kacie Pryor explained in an email: “The Chili Cook-off is sponsored by our youth group, and you can vote for your favorite chili. The movie is ‘Passion of the Christ.’ Everything starts at 6:30 p.m.”
* * *
Pastor Marilyn Fisher writes:
“Good morning, Ms. Louise. I pray all is well with you. Please place the information from our flier in the Bulletin for the next two weekends. Thank you so much.”
St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through March 27 for pickup or delivery April 1 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — Homemade meatloaf, sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.
• “Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Cinnamon Swirl Bread and Banana Bread). Try ‘The Sampler,’ half of each flavored bread of the month.
• “Haluski $2 a pint.
• “Hungarian Lentil Soup $2 a pint.
• “Homemade soups $2 a pint (Chili; Minestrone Soup; Chicken and Rice Soup; Stuffed Pepper Soup; Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili).
• “Cherry Pineapple Cobbler $2.
“Please place your order at 724-797-8030 by March 27 (phone or text).
• “$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Preordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.”
• New Ministry: Collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Derry Township. The pastor requests “only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow). No specialty brands.”
“Join us virtually on Sundays at 9 a.m. for our abridged meditation.”
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, ”The first day of spring is Monday, March 20, 2023, at 5:24 p.m. EDT. For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, this is marked by the arrival of the vernal equinox.
“Regardless of what the weather is doing outside, vernal equinox marks the official start of the spring season.
“Vernal translates to ‘new’ and ‘fresh,’ and equinox is derived from the Latin aequus (equal) and nox (night).
“So what does that mean? Essentially, our hours of daylight — the period of time each day between sunrise and sunset — have been growing slightly longer each day since the winter solstice in December, which is the shortest day of the year (at least in terms of light).
“Even though we know that after Dec. 21, the days start getting steadily longer, we still see more darkness than light over the course of a day in those three months leading up to spring. The vernal equinox marks the turning point when daylight begins to win out over darkness.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
