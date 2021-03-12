Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., Latrobe, will be hosting a SOUPer Day! from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, or until it is all gone.
The event is outside — drive by or stop and eat — similar to the church’s hot lunches offered last summer; meal distribution will be under a tent near the elevator.
A large variety of homemade soups and chili by the quart will be sold at a suggested donation of $8. Lunch consists of a bowl of either chili or vegetable soup, either chicken salad or ham BBQ with a homemade bun, cookies and a snack for a suggested donation of $5.
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-thru service. There will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in adult portion for $9 or child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation has announced the return of its popular exercise program for seniors, Fit and Active, starting Tuesday, March 16. The class will meet from 10 to 11 a.m. in Latrobe City Council chambers at the Latrobe Municipal Building, 901 Jefferson St., Latrobe.
Masks are required upon entry and a temperature scan will be taken before each class; social distancing will be practiced. Participants are asked to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable shoes and clothing.
The one-hour class will incorporate easy-to-follow choreography for a cardio workout set to uplifting familiar tunes, as well as segments on strength training and balance. Equipment will be provided and will include light hand weights, resistance bands and a ball, as well as disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer. Participants may bring their own equipment, if desired.
All levels of fitness are welcome and adaptations are demonstrated for exercises that may be challenging. The instructor is Linda Sinemus, who has been teaching active older adults since 2007.
Cost of the class is $3 per week and is on an ongoing basis. For more information, visit www.latroberecreation.org or call 724-537-4331.
Holy Family Catholic Church will hold a free takeout dinner on Wednesday, March 17.
The meal will include halupki, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and cake.
Pickup begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until at least 200 meals have been served. Pickup will be along Ligonier Street in front of the church. The church asks “you to please line up on Ligonier Street only to not interfere with traffic flow.”
Donations to help with meal costs may be sent to the Holy Family parish office.
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, will host a takeout only meatloaf dinner beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
The meal will include meatloaf, gravy, scalloped potatoes, candied carrots, roll and butter and dessert. Cost is $10 per meal. Pick up will be located at the entrance of Fellowship Hall, near the garage and kitchen entrance.
We received this message:
“The St. James Cemetery Association Board will be cleaning the cemetery grounds of all fall and winter floral arrangements, worn military and other flags, decorations, etc. Please have any items you wish to keep removed from your loved ones’ grave by Friday, March 19. Anything left after that date will be discarded.
“The association also reminds everyone that no type of border is permitted around graves and will be removed. Please review the rules and regulations that are posted on the entrance signs.”
St. James Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown, will hold a soup sale (drive-through only) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 20.
Homemade soups to be available include chili, stuffed pepper, ham cabbage potato, broccoli and cheese, cheesy potato, ham dumpling and more. Cost is $5 per quart and $3 per pint.
Any questions, leave a message with the church at 724-539-7880.
The Greater Latrobe Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Unity Township-based Gosia’s Pierogies for a pierogie sale fundraiser, with all proceeds to benefit the chamber.
Perogies are $7.50 per dozen and are available in the following flavors: Potato and cheese, sweet cabbage, potato and feta, sweet potato, sauerkraut, cottage cheese and potato, cheese and jalapeno.
March 22 is the last day for accepting orders, while orders can be picked up March 30 at the chamber headquarters, 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe
More information is available on the chamber’s Facebook page.
An invitational indoor flea market and bake sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
A pre-paid reserved space, with table provided, is $10. Call Pat at 724-238-2630 to make a reservation. If not reserved, the cost with a table is $15 the day of the sale.
Food will be available for purchase from the center’s kitchen.
St. Vincent Basilica Parish is selling an Easter Eggstravaganza lottery ticket for the month of April. A daily prize of $120 is available, with the exception of Sundays and Good Friday. Total payout is $3,000.
The winning numbers are taken from the 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Lottery daily three-digit drawing. Tickets are $5 and are available at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, Gladys’ Beauty Shop along Donohoe Road, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes, Len’s Jewelry, WestLand Chiropractic Clinic or the parish office.
“Tickets make great Easter gifts, as they are cheaper than most chocolates and have no calories,” said John Szalewicz, staff member, St. Vincent Basilica Parish. “Special thanks to Kattan-Ferretti Insurance for providing the tickets.”
Tree of Life Assembly of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, will hold an Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza starting at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
The event will feature egg hunting, snacks, prizes, games and more.
We received this reminder from Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee:
“It’s that time of the year again where the deadline for placing names on the Veterans Memorial is nearing. Anyone from the area with an honorable discharge, either living or passed, can have their name placed on our memorial.
If interested, please give me a call at 724-539-8095, and I will answer any questions and mail you an application. If the application is received before the beginning of May, we should be able to have it on the memorial by Memorial Day.”
A limited number of Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) Luck ‘O the Irish raffle tickets remain available.
The winner will receive a $500 gift card to Bardine’s Country Smokehouse and $1,000 in cash.
A total of 500 tickets are being sold at a cost of $5 each with two numbers per ticket. The winning ticket will be awarded based on the first number drawn on the Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 number at 7 p.m. March 17.
Tickets can be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, the Newsstand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township and the Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelry, both in downtown Latrobe.
Latrobe Art Center, 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is offering Mixed Media with Sue Hrubes from 5 to 7 p.m. March 10, 17 and 24.
The class is described as “part mixed-media class, part basic drawing class ... This is a class for all experience levels.”
Cost is $36 for all three classes or $14 for individual classes, with a discount for Latrobe Art Center members.
To register, visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road, Unity Township (Pipetown), will host Lenten fish fries from 3 to 7 p.m. each Friday during Lent.
Orders can be placed in advance by calling 724-423-9284. Orders will be available for takeout, curbside or eat-in for members.
The fish dinners include a 10-ounce beer battered haddock fillet with french fries and cole slaw for $10. Sandwiches are $8 apiece and sides can be purchased separately and include pierogies, hush puppies, homemade haluski, crab cakes and peel and eat shrimp.
St. John the Evangelist Parish, 306 St. Johns Drive, Latrobe, will hold a “Fish Dinner: Drive Thru Only” fish fry every Friday during Lent except Good Friday.
Meal times are from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. or until 250 dinners are sold. Meals will consist of a fried fish sandwich with sides of perogies, cole slaw and cake for dessert.
Cost is $10 per meal (cash only). All dinners are curbside pickup at the rear of the school.
Spokesperson Linda Butler of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary of Latrobe, said the post, located at 204 Spring St., and its auxiliary will hold takeout-only Lenten fish fries each Friday through Good Friday.
Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes a cod fish sandwich and french fries for $9, with delivery of five or more sandwiches within a three-mile radius.
Dinner will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. Dinner choices include a cod fish sandwich for $8 or $10 for a dinner; two crab cakes for $7 or $8 for a dinner, or five butterfly shrimp for $8 or $10 for a dinner. All dinners come with cole slaw and a choice of macaroni and cheese, pierogies or french fries.
To place an order or if you have any questions, call 724-537-6480 or 724-879-4208. All orders are takeout only.
