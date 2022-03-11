Winter Storm Quinlan is on its way to our region, according to The Weather Channel.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for 1 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
* * *
Bill Palmer, president of IUE-CWA Local 22, announced attendees who “helped support our picket line on Friday (March 4). Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher was there and gave a speech prior to the start of the picketing. Michelle Milan McFall was there to support us as well. We also received support from organized labor, including the NWPAALF, the Greater Westmoreland CLC, Teamsters Local 205, SEIU Healthcare PA, IUE-CWA 88643, Allegheny-Fayette CLC, UWUA, IUOE 95, CWA Dist. 2-13, APWU Retirees Chapter, OPEIU 277, UFCW 1776, Voice of Westmoreland/PA United, CWA 13000, UMWA Dist. 2.”
* * *
An update from Maggie Takrony, coordinator of communications, Holy Family Parish, Latrobe:
“On Wednesdays during Lent we are offering free meals at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., beginning at 5 p.m. 150 meals will be served. It is for pickup only and please line up along Ligonier Street only.”
March 16 menu: Ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, salad and dessert.
* * *
The Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee will hold a Super Bingo Fundraiser on Sunday, March 20, at Huber Hall, 300 Alexandria St., Latrobe. Tickets are $30 each and include a “light lunch” and a 20-card packet with nine faces. Regular games pay $100; one quickie and three specials pay half the take, and one jackpot special winner will receive $1,000. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with a “light lunch” being served at noon, and the games beginning at 1 p.m.
Committee member Beth Howell added, “Only 200 tickets are available for this event. Donations of baskets are needed to help make this fundraiser a success.”
Call Beth at 724-433-3272 for other information and tickets.
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 Auxiliary will have a Fish Fry on Friday, March 11, at the post, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Lunch, available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is a cod fillet sandwich and french fries only, with delivery in a 3-mile radius of five or more sandwiches.
Dinner is from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
Lunch and dinner are “takeout only.”
To place an order, call 724-879-4208 or 724-537-6480.
Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “We love our veterans,” adding, “Thanks, Louise, and congratulations on your many years of service.”
Auxiliary 3414 will hold its monthly meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 14, at the post. Linda said she is “looking forward to seeing our members there.”
* * *
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, announced it is not accepting pre-orders (as reported in the March 4 Bulletin Board) for its Soup Sale slated for Saturday, March 19, from 11 a.m. till sold out.
Spokeswoman Jan Poole said it will be “takeout only with a limit of six quarts per order.”
Price is $8 per quart. There are 10 homemade soups to choose from — Broccoli Cheese, Cheesy Potato, Chicken Noodle, Chili, Ham Pot Pie, Minestrone, Stuffed Pepper, Vegetable Beef, Vegetarian Barley, and Wedding.
Questions? Contact Gail Brant at 724-244-4289.
* * *
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church spokeswoman Darleen Ross writes:
“Thank you all so much for your support in advertising our recent Soup Sale. It was a huge success.
“It is now time for our spring Chicken and Biscuit Dinner. Please see the attached flier.”
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church will hold the “takeout only” Chicken and Biscuit Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 19, in Cook Township Community Center, Route 711 near Stahlstown. Biscuits, chicken, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, and chocolate or white cake will be included in the prices of $7 per adult, $4 for a child. Tots under 3 eat free.
* * *
The next Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet hosted by the Sons of the American Legion Post 982 will be underway 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, March 20, at the Pipetown post home, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
Dave O’Barto said, “All veterans eat free — all others pay $7. All are welcome.” The buffet includes scrambled eggs, hash-browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice.
* * *
An update from Melissa Leonard, supervisor, New Alexandria Center for Active Adults:
“Our monthly Saturday Bingo for March is going to be held Saturday, March 19. Join us here at the New Alexandria Center for Active Adults for a fun-filled afternoon including lunch, basket raffles, rippie drawings, socialization and of course bingo! Menu to be announced at a later date. Doors open at 11 a.m.; lunch is served at noon, and bingo starts at 1 p.m.
“Reservations are not needed, but are always recommended for seating purposes. If you RSVP ahead of time by calling the center at 724-668-7055, you will receive an extra jackpot ticket, just for doing so. You can also earn another free jackpot ticket by wearing any spring or Easter attire or accessories. We hope to see you all here!”
Greensburg-Jeannette Branch NAACP will host its annual Human Rights Banquet on Saturday, April 2, with networking at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. This event will be held at Greensburg Country Club, Route 130 and Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette. Theme this year is “Together We Can Make a Difference.”
Guest speaker will be Margaret Powers, Ph.D., professor, Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago. Her specialty is teaching history – of Latin America, global history and women’s history.
Tickets for the banquet are $50 per adult and $20 for a child 10 and younger. Mail check and the number of tickets needed to 1011 Old Salem Road, Suite 111, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Deadline for ticket orders is March 23. No tickets will be sold at the door. For other details, call branch President Ruth Tolbert at 724-691-2925. Denise Holmes is banquet co-chairperson.
* * *
A day brightener from West Newton Public Library volunteer Sandra Kuch:
“Just wanted to thank you because you always place our library news in your newspaper. Wanted you and your editor to know that residents of Latrobe actually drive to our library and purchase books at our book sale.
“Today, Saturday (March 5), another person showed up as soon as we opened, and when we had a conversation with her and found out how far she had driven I decided to type and thank you for all you do for us.”
* * *
We had a voicemail inquiry Tuesday from a reader who wanted the phone number to call for tickets to the May 1 performance by Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh at St. Vincent Basilica.
According to the news release from St. Vincent College Public Relations published on pages 1 and 3 of Latrobe Bulletin’s Thursday, March 3, edition, general admission tickets to the performance cost $25; Silver Patron tickets, $50, and Gold Patron tickets, $75.
To purchase tickets, visit www.eventsquid.com/register/15880. For more information, call 724-805-2177.
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, will welcome Aleks Gavrilov, RD/LDN, registered dietitian nutritionist, Excela Health Well Being Center, for a Savory Summer Series on the following topics:
May 11 — “The Importance of a Balanced Diet and How to Follow It.”
June 15 — “Specialty Diets and Who Needs to Follow Them: Low Carb, Gluten Free, Keto, Fasting etc.”
July 13 — “Beyond Nutrition: Lifestyle Habits to Improve Your Overall Health.”
Contact Christine Weller, health and wellness coordinator at Trinity, or the Trinity office (724-537-4450) for details.
Christine also asked BB to remind everyone that Khrystal Ferri, certified LaBlast instructor and dance instructor at TDI Dance Studio, will lead an exercise class every Tuesday at 6 p.m. starting March 15. Men, women and children are welcome. Donations will be accepted, but are not required.
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher this week announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through March 21 for pickup or delivery March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — A generous portion of homemade meatloaf, which includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only.” $6.
• Haluski $2 for 16-ounce container.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. (Garlic cheddar and banana bread). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (Chili, Ham and Cabbage Soup, Pasta Fagioli Soup, Cream of Broccoli Soup, Dad’s Smokehouse Chili).
Place your order at 724-797-8030 by March 21 (phone or text) for any of the above.
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Pre-ordering not necessary for this.
* * *
Family Movie Night with Don Reed Sr., Pittsburgh’s Cornerstone TV host and founder of the “Crossing Paths” show, is slated 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Alpha Lions Den Ministries, 716 W. Fourth Ave., Derry.
A spokesman said, “This made-for-TV documentary about (Reed’s) out-of-control life is a must see for everyone struggling with ANY type of addiction or for those who have been hurt by an addicts destructive behavior.”
Attendees will see Reed’s movie “A Life on the Edge of Eternity” and have an opportunity to meet him in person, listen to an open discussion with former NFL player Ron Kosor, and get a signed copy of Reed’s latest book and a free DVD of his movie. The event is free to the public.
* * *
In case you missed the second-quarter honor rolls for Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts, they were published on pages A8 and A9 of the March 4 Bulletin Weekend edition.
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says “March’s full Worm Moon reaches peak illumination at 3:20 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 18. Look for the spectacularly bright moon as it rises above the horizon that evening!”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.