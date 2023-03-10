Performances of the musical “Pippin,” originally scheduled March 3-5 at Greater Latrobe Senior High School, were postponed due to a power outage last Friday at the high school.
According to Bulletin News Editor Joseph Bell’s storm story in Monday’s edition, Greater Latrobe School District officials on Sunday evening announced that shows were rescheduled for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12.
General admission tickets will be sold at the door only starting one hour prior to performance times. If you have purchased tickets for the original performances, please bring your printed ticket to any of the rescheduled performances for general admission seating.
No pre-selected seating will be available during any of the rescheduled performances.
* * *
A day-brightening email arrived this week from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, would like to send a big ‘THANK YOU’ to Louise’s Bulletin Board, the front page of the Bulletin coverage, all the vendors, donors, volunteers and everyone who helped make our March 4 Basket Raffle possible! We would also like to extend a huge ‘THANK YOU’ to everyone who came to the event or bought tickets!
“This was the biggest and most successful fundraiser we ever had! There were over 200 people who attended, and everyone was so nice, even with all the activity!
“Upcoming events include, on March 14, ‘Name That Tune’ at 10 a.m.
“To celebrate the 250th anniversary of Westmoreland County, on March 16 wear your Black & Gold to our Banana Split Party! It is from noon to 2 p.m. with appetizers, banana splits, and we will have historical speaker Tom Klingensmith!
“Hope to see lots of you back again! Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Music for Matt will be underway from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in Huber Hall, Goodwill Hose Co. 1, 300 S. Alexandria St., Latrobe.
According to the e-flier, there will be music from Skypilot, An Evening With, I Want My MTV, The Raiders and The Media.
In addition to the live entertainment, there will be free beer and dinner catered by Fuggenthalers.
Price is $25 per person. A cash bar will be available.
All proceeds go to the Pittsburgh Fisher House in memory of Matthew Ruffner, “a National Guard veteran whose helicopter was shot down in 2013 in Afghanistan,” a relative told BB when contacted by phone.
Fisher House is a nonprofit helping military families.
The organizers added, “To get an accurate count for the caterer, please purchase tickets at Goodwill Hose Co. 1 Fireman’s Club or email musicformatt2023@gmail.com or call 412-601-1877 or 724-454-8325.”
* * *
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will conduct its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the post, according to spokesperson Linda Butler.
Questions? Call 724-879-4208.
* * *
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, March 13, at the council home in Loyalhanna.
Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary.
K of C spokesman Tony Dominick added, “All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past.”
Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. He requests “checks only, made payable to K of C 940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will host an Open Mic Night 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the church.
The Rev. Bobbie Hineline invites everyone to “come and enjoy listening and making music, including what is likely to be an emphasis on Irish music!”
Questions? Call Hineline at 724-506-3494.
* * *
Greensburg Church of the Brethren Pastor Stephen Parfitt encourages area residents to “Raise a Fork for a Good Cause.”
Disciples’ Hands Ministry is having a Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, to “raise money to feed hungry people in our surrounding area.”
Enjoy spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, beverage and dessert for $9 per person to eat in or take out.
The church is located at 554 Stanton St. in Greensburg.
For other information, visit gbgcob.org.
Julie Ruane, administrative assistant at the host church, began her email to BB with “Good afternoon, Louise. Would you please help our upcoming Spaghetti Dinner by spreading the word in the Latrobe Bulletin? Myself and everyone on the Disciples’ Hands Ministry team are extremely grateful for your continued support. Have a wonderful and blessed weekend.”
Excela Health Mall Walkers will resume programming in the Westmoreland Mall Food Court Thursday, March 23. Doors to the food court open at 7:45 a.m. with the presentation beginning at 8:20 a.m., according to an email from EH spokeswoman Robin Jennings.
Excela Health gastroenterology physician Raji Balu, M.D., will discuss “Colorectal Cancer – Signs, Symptoms and Treatments.”
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, a reminder to schedule a screening colonoscopy. Colon cancer is “the second leading cause of cancer deaths in America,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
* * *
This just in:
The Blairsville Bling Committee will host a Lasagna Dinner Wednesday, March 29, at the Chestnut Hills Social Center, Blairsville. Seating times are 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.
The cost is $12, and all proceeds will go toward the purchase of new Christmas lights for Blairsville.
Tickets can be purchased at the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area (724-459-0580) or at the Chestnut Hills Social Center.
The Bling Committee is part of the newly formed Bicentennial Committee to celebrate its 200th birthday in 2025. Plans are underway for “several special events,” according to Marna S. Jones, HSBA secretary.
* * *
Unity Township Secretary Sharon Sweeney writes:
“Good morning, Louise. Would you please include the following reminder in this week’s Bulletin Board?
“The Easter Bunny is coming to Unity Township for a special ‘drive-thru’ event 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road.
“Wave to the Easter Bunny from your car and receive a holiday treat! Treats limited to the first 300 kids, age 12 and under.”
For further information, phone 724-539-2546.
* * *
Jim Joyce, executive director of the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania, started off his email with this: “It’s hard to say, hard to spell and hard to deal with…but it’s easy to help!”
The Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania will hold its eighth annual Comedy for a Cause to benefit the organization’s free patient support services.
The event is slated for Saturday, April 29, at the Elements Venue, 3000 Commerce Loop, Suite 3201, North Huntingdon Township. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., followed by buffet dinner at 7 p.m. and show time at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to entertainment from two acclaimed comedians (headliner Phil Hughes and feature comic Teresa Logan), the evening will include “silent auctions of autographed sports memorabilia and other exciting prizes, a basket raffle and much more. Admission is only $50 per person and includes dinner. A cash bar will be available, and there is ample free parking.”
Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania (MGA) marked its 68th year of service to people affected by myasthenia gravis, an “autoimmune disorder of extreme muscle weakness.”
To purchase tickets, visit www.slapsticksproductions.com or call the MGA office at 412-566-1545.
* * *
Remember: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982’s next Lenten Fish Fry will be underway 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Pipetown, Unity Township.
Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer added in an email, “We usually start cooking at 3 p.m. and are ready to take your orders. We hope that everyone made it safely through last Friday’s storm and apologize for the fryer issues due to the severe winds.
“We are offering your favorite items of a huge 11-ounce beer-battered haddock fillet ($10), and the dinner includes the 11-ounce beer-battered haddock with french fries and homemade coleslaw ($12).
“Sides are homemade coleslaw (6 ounces for $1), french fries ($2.50), homemade halushki ($2.50), white cheddar macaroni and cheese ($2.50), pierogis (four for $2.50), Maryland crab cakes (two for $6.50), peel and eat shrimp with garlic butter and bay seasoning (half pound for $6.50) and crabby fries with a zesty cheese sauce and sprinkled with bay seasoning ($2.50).
“Soup of the week is New England clam chowder (8 ounces for $4).
“We will offer takeout and eat-in. Call ahead orders for takeout at 724-423-9284. All proceeds benefit veterans, military, local community services and families.”
* * *
Latrobe Business and Professional Women are offering three $1,000 scholarships to area students continuing their education at an institution of higher learning.
Latrobe BPW public relations co-chair Angela Apple explained in an email to Lifestyles:
“To qualify, students must be a high school senior, must reside in the Latrobe/Derry area and must have been accepted to a post-secondary school or program. Application deadline is March 15, 2023.”
Applications are available online at https://pittsburghfoundation.org/scholarship/4207
Learn more at www.latrobebpw.org.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.