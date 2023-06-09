The Very Rev. Tyler J. Bandura, VF, is now administrator of St. Rose Parish, Peggy Goldberg, secretary of the Latrobe (Derry Township) parish, announced in an email update this week.
She noted Masses will be celebrated 4 p.m. each Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Longtime BB contributor Tony Dominick writes:
“The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, June 12, at the Sacred Heart School building in Youngstown. Social begins at 6 p.m. with lunch and refreshments provided, followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary. All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Checks only, made payable to K of C 940 of Latrobe.”
Dawna Bates, chairperson of the Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service, reminds everyone, “Since 1976 the 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Community Choir honored our veterans in song by being a part of the Patriotic Interfaith Service. Volunteers from the area join together each year to provide music for the service.
“Please join us for practice at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., June 12 and 19 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
“The service will be on (Sunday) June 25 at Latrobe Presbyterian Church on Main Street at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘Home Is Where Our Heart Is — Celebrating 250 Years of Westmoreland County.’ We will be honoring those veterans from our community who have passed away from May 2022 to May 2023 and law enforcement who dedicate their lives each day to protect our community. The speaker will be Tpr. Tristan Tappe from the Westmoreland Camp Cadet Program. They give so much to us — let us honor them.”
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having its Soup and Salad Bar 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the church. Cost is $8 per person with tickets on sale at the door. A stair glide is available to access the church’s lower level. Please call the church office at 724-537-4901 if you have any questions.
Retirees and former employees of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA will have their next luncheon at noon Wednesday, June 21, at LongHorn Steakhouse, Route 30 (Westmoreland Mall).
Contact Mary Ann at 724-537-7894 if you plan to attend.
This just in from Independence Health System spokeswoman Robin Jennings:
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will host its third Golf Outing Saturday, Aug. 19, at Glengarry Golf Links, 168 Lentz Road, Latrobe (off Route 982, Unity Township).
Cost per player is $95 and includes greens fees and cart, small bucket of range balls, snacks and dinner. Event day activities include skills games, raffles, Corn Hole Challenge and Mulligan for an additional fee. Team prizes awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners.
Sponsorships range from $50 to $2,500 with proceeds supporting projects benefiting Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital. Event-day check-in begins at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start.
Registration is requested by Aug. 1 via check made payable to LAHAS and mailed to Jan Mills, 120 Club Manor Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. For more information, contact Mills at 724-433-9601.
Robin noted, “In the years since its founding in 1907, LAHAS has provided much-needed equipment for Latrobe Hospital patients, supported hospital expansion and renovation, contributed to the Family Medicine Residency Program, responded to the needs of patients, and encouraged the staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, LAHAS donated $30,000 to the Excela Health Surgical Institute, bringing its total contributions for hospital patients and programs to nearly $1.6 million since 1991.”
She also explained, “Independence Health System offers patients nationally recognized quality care in cardiology, orthopedics, palliative care, and maternity as well as a broad range of surgical, medical, emergency and behavioral health services, and an extensive network of primary care physicians. With five hospitals, nearly 1,000 health care providers and more than 7,000 employees, Independence Health System serves a 10-county region and is the largest employer in Butler and Westmoreland counties.”
Robin Jennings announced in my May 26-28 Bulletin Board:
“Emergency medicine physician Dr. Bill Jenkins of Independence Health System will join WHJB host Jennifer Miele on the public service program Westmoreland Community Connections on Sunday, June 11, at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
“Dr. Jenkins will discuss summer safety, including sunburns, dehydration, food poisoning, fireworks and other topics. Dr. Jenkins serves Frick, Latrobe and Westmoreland hospitals’ emergency departments. These hospitals are part of the newly named health system created by the coming together of Excela Health and Butler Health System.”
The IHS announcement was published in the Tuesday, May 23, edition of the Bulletin.
A few other reminders:
The Mister Rogers Family Days finale occurs Saturday, June 10, in the city’s downtown with an assortment of family fun, including a live character meet-n-greet with Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, access to view the original model neighborhood from “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” a visit by the Neighborhood Trolley, a downtown Latrobe scavenger hunt, family comedy magic shows by magician Steve Haberman at Adams Memorial Library, a climbing wall, pony rides, carriage rides, barrel train rides, face painters, an inflatable obstacle course, food vendors, live entertainment and more.
To access the complete schedule, go to https://misterrogersfamilyday.org/
St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, is holding a Trash/Treasure/Bake Sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10.
Jan Poole invites everyone to “come, find a treasure!”
Dr. Ralph Martin, president of Renewal Ministries, an organization devoted to Catholic renewal and evangelization, will speak to the Oblates of St. Benedict of St. Vincent Archabbey on Sunday, June 11.
The program also is open to members of the St. Vincent and local community.
Dr. Martin will give two talks, the first at 3 p.m. in the auditorium of the Robert S. Carey Center, and the second at 7 p.m. in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
His focus will be “Living as Catholics in Challenging Times,” in two parts. There will be a reception in the Assembly Room following the talk in the basilica.
Renewal Ministries is the sponsor of “The Choices We Face,” a widely viewed weekly Catholic television and radio program distributed throughout the world, and engages in a wide variety of mission work in more than 30 countries.
Dr. Martin is also the director of Graduate Theology Programs in Evangelization and a professor of theology at Sacred Heart Major Seminary in the Archdiocese of Detroit, Michigan. He holds a doctorate in theology from the Angelicum University in Rome.
Pope Benedict XVI appointed Dr. Martin as a consultor to the Pontifical Council for the New Evangelization, where he currently serves. He was also appointed as a theological expert for the Synod on the New Evangelization.
He is the author of “The Fulfillment of All Desire: A Guidebook for the Journey to God Based on the Wisdom of the Saints” and many books on spirituality and evangelization as well as many articles in scholarly and popular publications.
His latest book is “A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward.” Other books include “The Urgency of the New Evangelization: Answering the Call Will Many Be Saved?” and “What Vatican II Actually Teaches and Its Implications for the New Evangelization.”
The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will offer “a limited number of warbird rides” in its World War II TBM Avenger torpedo bomber and Fairchild Forwarder at the Westmoreland Airshow.
The popular airshow will be presented Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township. Parking is $5, and tickets to the event are $25. Gates open at 9 a.m.
Rides in the TBM Avenger, “the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of World War II,” or the Fairchild Forwarder may be purchased in advance at www.capitalwingwarbirdrides.org.
Flights not sold in advance will be sold on-site at the airport.
The Capital Wing TBM Avenger, named Doris Mae, is a Marine torpedo bomber carrying two passengers: one in the observer seat behind the pilot and one in the turret seat. The Fairchild warbird carries up to three passengers on each flight. Warbird rides will be conducted before and after the airshow on both days.
The Capital Wing has been selected to perform the “Flight of Flags” in its TBM Avenger immediately before the airshow begins next Saturday. During the airshows, the TBM Avenger will have a “wing walk” set up so the public can walk on its wing and see the cockpit, and the Fairchild will be on static display. The airshow will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds in their F-16 jet fighters.
The mission of the Capital Wing is to “Keep ’Em Flying” to honor “the thousands of men and women who built, serviced and flew our World War II warbirds.”
The Capital Wing is a nonprofit 501©(3) organization staffed entirely by volunteers.
Questions? Contact CapitalWingRides@gmail.com.
