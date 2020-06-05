Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
St. Vincent College will hold a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
Conducted as a webinar via Zoom, the event will include remarks from SVC president Father Paul R. Taylor, OSB, dean of admission Heather Kabala and vice president for academic affairs Dr. John Smetanka.
The event will also feature information on the admission and financial aid processes from college admission counselors, roundtable discussions with current students and alumni, and a question-and-answer session that will allow participants to submit questions online to be answered during the live stream.
Prospective students are also invited to take a special virtual tour of the St. Vincent College campus, available online at www.stvincent.edu/visit.
Registration for the upcoming Get Acquainted Day is available at www.stvincent.edu/GAD. For more details, contact admission@stvincent.edu.
* * *
The Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 American Legion Auxiliary meeting scheduled for June 8 has been canceled until further notice due because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and American Legion Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania orders, spokesman Gary Greenawalt said. He added that meetings may resume in September.
* * *
The officers of Latrobe AARP have canceled the scheduled June 15 meeting at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, spokesman Bill Fromme said.
Fromme added that a future meeting date will be “decided depending on the coronavirus pandemic improvements on public health.”
The Penn State Extension dairy team is offering an online opportunity for young people to learn the science of modern dairy farming during the Youth Dairy Days webinar series.
The webinars will take place in substitution of the annual in-person events.
Designed for youth of all ages, each Dairy Day webinar will be held from 11 a.m. to noon and will feature lessons about real life dairy challenges as well as tools that can be implemented on farm to help with profitability and productivity. Participants will have the ability to ask questions during our live presentation.
The webinar schedule includes: June 12, Embryo Formation; June 15, Animal Identification, and June 16, Biosecurity and Animal Health.
Participation in each webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. June 11.
To register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/youth-dairy-day-webinar or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra announced that the Johnstown Symphony Youth Orchestra will hold live auditions over Zoom on June 8-9 for the 2020-21 season.
Each audition will consist of short excerpts from the solo repertoire of the student’s chosen instrument (their choice), a small number of orchestral excerpts found online, and sight-reading.
To sign up, and to read the complete audition information, visit:
http://www.johnstownsymphony.org/youth-orchestra-audition-information online.
Of special interest in the 2020-21 season is a collaboration with the IUP Symphony Orchestra where the group performs Mark O’Connor’s Improvised Violin Concerto with the composer as the soloist.
Auditions are open to those who play orchestral instruments: violin, viola, cello, string bass, flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon, French horn, trumpet, trombone, tuba, percussion, harp, and piano.
There is no audition fee, and no payment will be due to join the JSYO until the first rehearsal date is announced.
* * *
Bolivar community yard sales will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20. The sales will continue into the afternoon.
Numerous yard sales will be held throughout the borough, and table spaces will be available at the Bolivar Fire Station.
To reserve a spot, contact Heidi or John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
Refreshments will also be available at the fire station.
* * *
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Westmoreland Cultural Trust will hold its Annual Achievement in the Arts Awards virtually starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7. The ceremony will be released across online digital platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and the Trust website.
The ceremony will honor students from 17 Westmoreland County high schools in the categories of instrumental performance, visual art, vocal performance and theatre performance. The full-length, video presentation will be accompanied by samples of students’ work and messages from their families.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be offering four weeks of virtual art camps this summer, designed for children ages 7 to 10. The camps will take place on the weeks of June 22 and 29, July 20 and Aug. 3, respectively. There will be no registration cost for the camps and all supplies will be included.
Using a virtual platform, the camps will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will feature a different art activity each day led by Studio Programs Coordinator Michael Carsone.
One may choose to participate in all four days or select specific days of the week. All supplies for the activities will be provided at no charge and sent to participants via mail in advance of the camp.
Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is two weeks prior to each camp. While the camps are open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, the museum is also collaborating with CASA of Westmoreland and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region to share this opportunity with families.
For more on the Virtual Children’s Summer Art Camps, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
Excela Health is postponing two upcoming wellness checks previously scheduled in partnership with area community organizations until restrictions have been lifted regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. New dates will be announced.
The events were scheduled for Saturday, June 6, with the Mountain View Rotary and June 13 with the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department.
The sponsoring organizations have been notified and the Excela Health Call Center is contacting anyone who preregistered.
* * *
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, is offering a “drive-thru blessing and gathering of tithes” from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays throughout the shut-in season of the coronavirus pandemic.
* * *
Laurel Faith in Action continues to provide services during the coronavirus pandemic. If you need or know of anyone 60 years of age or older within the Latrobe, Unity Township, Ligonier, Ligonier Township, Derry and Derry Township areas who would benefit from the organization’s services, call 724-539-4357, visit https://laurelfia.org, email laurelfaithinaction@msn.com or follow Laurel Faith in Action on Facebook @FaithinActionLaurelArea.
* * *
Penn State Extension is hosting webinars detailing the requirements and documentation required to apply for loan forgiveness under the federal CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program.
Webinars are planned for noon on June 10 and 26. They are open to sole proprietors, independent contractors, limited liability companies, farm and food business owners, and other small business owners to assist in completing the loan forgiveness application. The webinars will cover questions loan recipients have on the application, the calculation form, which expenses are eligible and how to document these expenses.
Participation in each webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. To register for the webinars, visit https://extension.psu.edu/the-paycheck-protection-program-forgiveness-application-webinar or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
A webinar series from Penn State Extension, “Refining the Retail New Normal,” offers business owners ways to adjust their retail model for comfortable and safe shopping experiences for their customers.
Webinars, which can be viewed at any time, include: Best Practices for the Future, Creating Safe and Clean Retail Interactions, The Customer Experience and Clean and Safe Point of Sale System Options.
The webinars can be viewed on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu.
* * *
The Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will train a new class of volunteers this fall. The new training program will begin Aug. 17 and continue Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through late November; classes will be held online via Zoom unless permitted to switch to in-person classes. The curriculum also features three hands-on field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program or to request an application for the 2020 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu. Information can also be found at www.extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland-county and clicking on “Master Watershed Steward Program” under the “related” section.
Information sessions will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 15 and 20. Register online via extension.psu.edu and by searching for “Master Watershed Steward Information Session” under webinars.
Those interested are encouraged to attend any of the three sessions if you cannot make the one scheduled for your specific county.
* * *
