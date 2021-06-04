Let’s start off with a day brightener:
“Dear Louise, hello and welcome back! You have been missed greatly, but please know Nick (Cammuso) has taken good care of us in your absence.
“Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society (LAHAS) is announcing our quarterly raffle ticket sale of ‘4th of July — Born to Grill!’ The winner will be awarded $1,000 cash and a $500 Bardine’s gift card.
“Tickets are available for $5 each and may be purchased at Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights, The News Stand at the Latrobe 30 Shoppes (both in Unity Township), The Medicine Shoppe and Len’s Jewelers, both in downtown Latrobe. Only 500 tickets sold.
“Winning number taken from the first 7 p.m. PA Pick — 3 lottery on Sunday, July 4, 2021.
“Thank you for your support, Louise! LAHAS appreciates you greatly.
“Dorothy Zello and Pam Walter, raffle co-chairs.”
* * *
An update from Beth Howell:
Tickets will be available at the door when Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, Fraternal Order of the Eagles, hosts the Steel City Comedy Tour on Saturday, June 5. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Tickets are also obtainable in advance, limited seating. Cost of $15 per person includes “draft beer, pop, water, chips and pretzels.”
Chuck Krieger will be host for the evening, and Mike Wysoki is the headliner. Call Beth at 724-433-3272 to purchase tickets or stop in at the aerie, Spring Street, Latrobe.
* * *
Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation spokesman Brandon Simpson reports the Mammoth Park Giant Slide Complex will reopen Tuesday, June 15.
He said the complex features “two, 100-foot stainless steel slides and a 40-foot plastic slide for visitors age 5-12. There is also a cargo climbing net, rock scramble, accessible walkways, scenic photo opportunities, and resting areas.
“Visitors are strongly encouraged to review the facility rules posted on the Westmoreland County Parks website prior to visiting; rules are also posted at the site. Daily park hours are 9 a.m. to dusk.”
Mammoth Park is located in Mount Pleasant Township and is accessible via routes 981 and 982. Questions? Call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
* * *
This just in from Anthony A. Matuszky, spokesperson, Youngstown-Whitney Volunteer Fire Department:
“Just wanted to let your readers know the Youngstown-Whitney VFD sub sale will be held Saturday, June 5, at the Lowe’s lot in Wildcat Commons and the U-Haul lot in Mountain Laurel Plaza.
“Unfortunately, due to an increase across the board for supplies, we have to raise our sub price to $8 a sub. Come buy one or more subs and say hello to your firefighters.”
* * *
A colorful flier arrived this week from Marilyn Fisher:
St. Stephen’s AME Church, 19 Oak St., Latrobe, is taking orders at 724-797-8030 for the following through June 7 for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 12:
• Home-baked flavored breads $3: Blueberry, strawberry or Dutch apple. Try “The Sampler”- 1/3 of each flavored bread of the month ($3).
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (16 ounces): Chili, Dad’s Smokehouse Chili, Kathy’s Wedding Soup, Beef Barley Soup, Chicken and Corn Soup.
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (meatballs, salad and roll); preordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
* * *
Also just in:
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 will hold its monthly meeting 6 p.m. Monday, June 7, at American Legion Post 982, located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
“There will be an election of officers and decisions on upcoming events. All American Legion Auxiliary members are invited to attend,” announced Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer.
* * *
A Meatloaf Dinner will be served 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at St. John’s Union Church, 107 Hecla Road, Mount Pleasant Township.
The public is invited to “eat in, eat out (weather permitting). Pickup/takeout available.”
Prices of $8 per adult and $5 for a child under 12 years old include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, choice of green beans or corn, salad (ranch or Italian dressing), bread, and drink (bottle of water for takeout dinner).
Questions? Call 724-696-3909, 724-433-8707 or 724-454-6480.
* * *
Did you notice the sign between the Latrobe Post Office grounds and the Lloyd Avenue bridge?
“Latrobe congratulates our graduates” is posted next to a waving Daniel Tiger. It makes me smile to see his cheerful face on the way to the Bulletin office in the early hours.
* * *
Remember, the annual Mister Rogers Family Day is growing in 2021.
Instead of being a single-day celebration as in the past, the fifth annual version will be underway Monday, June 7, through Saturday, June 12, in downtown Latrobe. All are welcome to attend and take part in fun-filled activities and entertainment.
The event will kick off Monday with a variety of weeklong activities, including a Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk and Mister Rogers Quotation Quest with participating Latrobe merchants and organizations.
Other attractions include a a Selfie Garden located in downtown’s James H. Rogers Memorial Park with the statue of Mister Rogers and in the parklet; Fred Rogers exhibits at Latrobe Art Center and the Latrobe Area Historical Society, and an assortment of sidewalk fun throughout the downtown area.
In addition, single-day activities include a farmers market and outdoor storytimes at Legion-Keener Park on Tuesday, June 8, children’s cookie decorating at Latrobe Art Center and downtown Latrobe’s monthly Shop-Hop on Wednesday, June 9, and an outdoor movie night at Legion-Keener Park on Friday, June 11.
The event wraps up on Saturday, June 12, with a downtown Latrobe scavenger hunt, crafts with Latrobe Art Center, a visit from the Neighborhood Trolley and more, according to an email BB received from Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay.
Pre-registration is required for the event’s storytime activity on Tuesday, as well as Friday’s outdoor movie night.
Participants can pre-register for both activities and view the full schedule of events online at www.misterrogersfamilyday.org or by calling the Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 during regular operating hours.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
