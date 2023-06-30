Let’s all have a pleasant and safe Independence Day weekend.
Although the National Weather Service predicts a chance of showers and thunderstorms through next Thursday in the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) region, the NWS forecast for Independence Day is “partly sunny with a high near 81” and only “a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.”
* * *
A day brightener arrived Monday:
“Louise, thank you so very much for your support of the 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service.
“Dawna Bates, coordinator.”
* * *
An update from IHS spokeswoman Robin Jennings:
Independence Health System sports medicine and concussion management specialists Dr. James Masterson and Dr. Andrew Schleihauf will be guests on WHJB 107.1 Community Connections on Sunday, July 2, at 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Robin added in her email release, “The physicians will discuss ‘Sports Medicine,’ when a person should go to a sports medicine doctor, and what type of injuries and pain might prompt the visit. The latest treatments and baseline testing in concussion care will also be discussed.
“The physicians will also address the importance of athletic training, and the value of trainers on the sidelines at sporting events.”
* * *
In answer to my query, Craig Shevchik said there will be no Latrobe Farmers Market on Tuesday, July 4, at Legion-Keener Park.
Craig is executive director of Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation.
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 will have a float in the Latrobe 4th of July Parade as it did last year.
Spokeswoman Carol Greenawalt said members wishing to ride on the float are asked to wear their red shirts the unit purchased.
* * *
The 2023 Latrobe 4th of July Parade will begin 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at the corner of Irving Avenue and Ligonier Street in the city. It will continue down Ligonier Street and Weldon Street, then turn left onto Jefferson Street and disburse right after the old Valley Dairy at Chestnut Street.
The fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m.
For a complete description of Latrobe 4th of July Celebration’s Tuesday activities, see Page A8 of Thursday’s Bulletin.
* * *
Jim Palek announced the next Kennametal Retirees UAW Local 1059 meeting will be conducted at 9 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township, will offer “Grieving With Great Hope,” a five-week grief support workshop from the Augustine Institute, on Mondays, July 10 through Aug. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Assembly Room.
Teri Pomerleau, director of social ministry for the parish, explained in an email this week, “With videos and discussions, the workshop offers a prayerful, practical and personal approach for anyone who is dealing with the loss of a loved one. Anyone who has lost a loved one is invited to attend.”
To register, contact Teri at 724-539-8629, ext. 15, or teri.pomerleau@stvincent.edu.
* * *
Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Briana Tomack opened her weekly e-newsletter with the following:
“Meet Connor Sherbondy and Cody Viernes, summer interns joining us through Experience Works! PLUS, a program of the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment Board.”
“Sherbondy will graduate from Westmoreland County Community College in December 2023 with an associate degree in multimedia technology.
“This summer, Connor is supporting outreach for special events, primarily the Great American Banana Split Celebration.
“Viernes will start his freshman year at St. Vincent College this fall to study social media marketing.
“This summer, Cody is supporting GLLV Chamber communications and engagement, focusing on social media planning and content creation.”
Another item in this week’s GLLV Chamber e-newsletter deals with the Great American Banana Split Celebration scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25, to Sunday, Aug. 27, in downtown Latrobe.
The State Farm Agent Sara Crispin-Thomas Car Show benefits the Latrobe chapter of Relay for Life and will be held Saturday, Aug. 26, in the Westmoreland County Community College parking lot, 130 Depot St., Latrobe. Hours are from noon to 4 p.m.
Awards will be given out in each category.
There is a $10 registration fee per car.
Select a classification for each vehicle: Antique, Antique Import, Chrysler/Mopar, Corvette, Ford, GM, Import, Mini, Mustang, Special Interest, Street Rod, Motorcycle, Truck.
* * *
Enrollment is underway for Latrobe and Ligonier Kinder-Schull Pre-K Counts, a free pre-kindergarten for income-eligible families.
According to the flier received this week, the program promises “breakfast/lunch, certified teachers and kindergarten readiness.”
Locations include Latrobe Kinder-Schull; Baggaley Elementary School in Greater Latrobe School District; Ligonier Kinder-Schull; Grandview Elementary School in Derry Area School District, and Our Buddies Place in Scottdale.
For details about enrollment, call 724-537-2565 or go to www.ligoniervalleylearningcenter.com.
* * *
In case you missed them, the Greater Latrobe Senior High and Greater Latrobe Junior High honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the 2022-23 school year were published on Page A4 of the Bulletin’s Wednesday, June 28, edition.
* * *
Remember:
St. Vincent Summer Theatre is continuing its 53rd season with “Moon Over Buffalo” (tonight through July 2).
SVST’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo” stars Lawrence Lesher; Erin Seaberg; Cyndi Plyler; Sarah Hennessy; Justin Massetto, C’22; Sara Chelli; Thom Brown III, and Daniel A. Krack.
“Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” (July 18 through 23) will wrap up this season.
All shows are directed by Greggory Brandt, assistant professor of theater at SVC and producing artistic director for SVST, and take place in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There are three 2 p.m. matinee performances Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and five 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday for each production.
Complimentary transportation is provided from the parking areas to the performing arts center. Handicap parking closer to the theater also is available.
The Cabaret, the popular post-show reception outside on the Carey Center patio, also is back this summer. A charge of $5 per person includes hot dogs, popcorn and various drinks for patrons’ enjoyment.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event- details/74381.
For group rates and additional box office details, call 724-537-8900. The box office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days.
* * *
The Summer Friendship Free Hot Dog Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in Latrobe United Methodist Church’s parking lot, 440 Main St., according to LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick.
* * *
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “July’s full Buck Moon will rise on Monday, July 3, reaching peak illumination at 7:39 a.m. Eastern Time. It will be below the horizon at that time, so plan to look toward the southeast after sunset to watch it rise into the sky. Being the day before the Fourth of July, it should make for dazzling fireworks displays!
“July’s full Buck Moon orbits closer to earth than many of the other full moons this year, making one of the four supermoons of 2023! At its nearest point, the Buck Moon will be 224,895.4 miles from Earth, which means that August’s Blue Moon will be the only supermoon that is closer to our planet this year.”
Let’s hope the smoke clears by then!
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to Lifestyles
Editor Louise F. Fritz via my new email
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.