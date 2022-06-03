Congratulations and best of luck to all area graduates.
Since Greater Latrobe and Derry Area commencement ceremonies were both on Wednesday evening, June 1, we couldn’t run all of their photos in our Thursday edition.
Bailey Noel’s photos of the Greater Latrobe commencement were published on the front page of the Bulletin’s June 2 paper, and a few of our longtime readers expressed concern that we were not giving Derry Area equal coverage.
Kevin Liberoni’s photos of Derry Area’s graduation ceremony had to wait for the front page of today’s June 3-5 Bulletin Weekend edition.
* * *
A note arrived this week from Pam Walter:
“Good morning, Louise.
“Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society would like to announce our current raffle ticket offering. The Independence Day ticket offers a prize of $1,000 cash and a $500 gift card to Giant Eagle. The winning number will be taken from the first 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Pick 3 Lottery on Monday, July 4, 2022.
“Only 500 tickets will be sold at a cost of $5 each. Tickets may be purchased at Len’s Jewelry or the Medicine Shoppe in Latrobe, Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights or the News Stand in the Latrobe 30 Shoppes (Unity Township).
“Many thanks again to you and your readers for your continued support.
“Pam Walter and Dorothy Zello, LAHAS Raffle Sales co- chairs.”
* * *
A flier from Dawn Hennessey regarding an Angel Arms/Faith Forward event next week:
Faith Forward Community Care Center, 338 Main St., Latrobe, will host a Volunteer Fair 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the center.
The free open house will include refreshments, information and sign-up volunteer opportunities for Faith Forward and Angel Arms.
From 7 to 8 p.m. a Snugglers Workshop for those who are interested in working with infants, children and families will be held in the Angel Arms room.
* * *
This just in from Sue Hutton:
“I’m a member of the Delmont Historical Society. We are having Living History Day on June 25. Would you be able to place a notification of this event in your column.
“The Delmont Historical Society and the Delmont Library are co-sponsoring a free event, “Living History Day at Shield’s Farm,” Saturday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shield’s Farm. Free parking will be available at Shield’s Farm.
“The day will begin at Shield’s Farm where reenactors and artisans will demonstrate skills of everyday living in the mid-1800s. From 11 a.m. to noon there will be children’s activities at the farm, old-fashioned games and a stagecoach photo op. There will also be various food vendors and the Derry Area Historical Society’s Conestoga wagon and their information booth will also be at Shield’s Farm.
“At the Trinity United Church of Christ on East Pittsburgh Street will feature tours of the Civil War-era sanctuary. Vintage quilts and aprons will also be on display, and there will be ancestry discussions. Native American Folklore Storytelling will also be at the church at 12:30-1 p.m. and 1:30-2 p.m.
“Across from Trinity United Church of Christ, stop at the historic Delmont water trough at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a ‘Talk at the Trough’ to learn more about Delmont’s past.
“Come one, come all for a family-friendly day of fun!”
* * *
A request from Rose Strayer:
“Louise, I would appreciate if you could make mention in your column about our community garage sale at Spring Crest in Latrobe. We are located at Spring and Main streets. There are many resident participants with various household items, including many golf club sets.
“The sale is on June 4, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Thank you, Louise, in advance for promoting our community sale.”
* * *
A few reminders:
The 64th annual Strawberry Festival sponsored by Community United Presbyterian Church of New Alexandria will be held 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the church, 1640 Keystone Park Road.
Ham barbecues, hot dogs and sauerkraut, potato salad, baked beans, ice cream, strawberries, cake and drinks are on the menu.
Chairperson Georgia Sauers invites everyone to “bring the family for dinner.” A basket raffle, sponsored by the church deacons, also will be underway during festival hours.
* * *
Disciples’ Hands Car Wash fundraiser will be underway 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 4, in the Greensburg Church of the Brethren parking lot, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Julie Ruane, administrative assistant, added, “Disciples’ Hands help feed those who are in need. Donations greatly appreciated. Thank you so much for your support!”
* * *
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church’s 21st annual Car Hop will be underway from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, in the Main and Weldon streets parking lots in Latrobe.
Registration is $5. Dash plaques are available to the first 150 registered vehicles. Door prizes and trophies will be awarded. Trophies will go to vehicles registered in 15 classes.
Edward Springel added, “Whether you have a vehicle to register or not, all are welcome to the fun and relaxing afternoon. Proceeds will benefit our Youth Ministry.”
* * *
Dawna Bates, 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service coordinator, reminds choristers:
“It is our hope to be able to have the Community Choir that has been a vital part of this event. Everyone is invited to participate in this choir. Practices will be at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, starting Monday, June 6, 13 and 20, at 6:30 p.m. It is not necessary to attend all practices.”
The 2022 Patriotic Interfaith Service is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St. The service will honor veterans and “Celebrate Latrobe,” which is this year’s theme. Mary Lou Townsend will be keynote speaker.
* * *
Monday, June 6, through Saturday, June 11, Latrobe will welcome visitors and guests of all ages for the sixth annual Mister Rogers Family Days throughout the downtown area with free parking all week.
Returning this year as a weeklong event, Mister Rogers Family Days will include a variety of new and familiar, fun-filled, family-friendly activities and entertainment celebrating the life and legacy of Fred Rogers.
Weeklong activities include a Daniel Tiger Storybook Walk and Mister Rogers Quotation Quest with participating Latrobe merchants and organizations, a Selfie Garden located in downtown’s James H. Rogers Memorial Park with the statue of Mister Rogers and in the Parklet at Main and Ligonier streets, Fred Rogers exhibits at Latrobe Art Center and the Latrobe Area Historical Society, and an assortment of sidewalk fun throughout the downtown.
Single-day activities include Latrobe Farmers Market and outdoor story time at Legion-Keener Park Tuesday, June 7; downtown Latrobe’s monthly Shop Hop Night Wednesday, June 8, featuring live entertainment by Derek Woods; Donkey Hodie crafts at Latrobe Art Center and a children’s book giveaway at the GLLV Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center Thursday, June 9, and a special showing of the award-winning film “Saving Amelia” at WCCC-Latrobe Friday evening, June 10.
The finale occurs Saturday, June 11, with the return of Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat, a visit by the Neighborhood Trolley, a downtown Latrobe scavenger hunt, a collectors’ car show, family magic shows at Adams Memorial Library, pony rides, hayrides, barrel train rides, face painters, an inflatable obstacle course, food vendors, live entertainment and more, according to Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay.
Pre-registration is required for the free story time activity on Tuesday as well as Friday’s free movie night and Saturday’s family magic shows. Participants can pre-register for activities and view the full schedule online by visiting misterrogersfamilyday.org or by calling Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 during regular operating hours.
* * *
The Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket has returned to the Route 30-based museum this summer for its ninth year.
The popular open-air food festival opened June 1 and will continue on Wednesdays, June 8 through Aug. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, at the Lincoln Highway Experience grounds, 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township.
Guests can enjoy “breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB, and live music,” according to Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience.
Cost is $5 per car for admission. Additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees also bring chairs or blankets, especially if you will be arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted.
The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, and Simply Good.
The live entertainment scheduled for June 8 — Tim Roberts and Stacey Meyers.
* * *
Mary McCormack of Greensburg’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” will be performed 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11, in St. Bruno Social Hall, 1715 Poplar St., Greensburg. “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Proud to Be an American, “Country Roads,” “Shenandoah,” “Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree” and “Battle Hymn” are some of the songs included in this patriotic musical celebration.
Show tickets are $15. Call Alabaster Performing Arts for reservations at 724-516-5189.
* * *
Let’s enjoy this first weekend of June.
The National Weather Service predicts mostly sunny with a high in the lower 70s for Friday and Saturday and upper 70s for Sunday in the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) region.
* * *
