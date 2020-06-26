Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Art Dira of the Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza Committee said the following names have been added to the Veterans Memorial Plaza: World War II — John L. O’Barto, Richard L. Auman, Andrew J. Skoloda, John E. Polenavitch, James V. Giancola and A. Charles Delsorda. Vietnam — Larry J. Hissem, Ronald G. O’Barto, James E. Miller Sr. and Lonnie J. Prah; Gulf War — Ryan L Marmol, and peace time — Joseph E. Stickle.
The placement of the names were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, he noted.
“I want to thank everyone for their patience,” Dira said.
* * *
The Blairsville Veteran’s Flag Committee will be raising the Blairsville and SS. Simon & Jude cemeteries flag display to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The flags will be raised beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 2, and flags will be taken down at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6 (weather permitting).
Committee members said the coronavirus pandemic resulted in no Memorial Day display this year.
“If enough volunteer help is available, those name markers that would have been displayed for Memorial Day will be displayed at this time. Last names, beginning with A-K,” committee member Bill Orr said. “Volunteer help is always welcomed and appreciated. Please help.”
* * *
Just a reminder that Dr. Patrick T. Lally, an eye physician and surgeon with offices in Latrobe and Greensburg, is retiring and will be closing his offices on Friday, June 26.
“He would like to thank all of his patients for their loyalty and trust for the past 37 years,” per a note sent to the Bulletin last week.
For information about medical records requests, patients are asked to call the Latrobe office at 724-537-6500.
* * *
The popular Greensburg Garden Center’s Butterfly Release is returning this year at a new location, the Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, Greensburg.
The modified release will be held Aug. 8 with two release times to accommodate for social distancing at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Participants will also have the option to take butterflies home to release in their individual garden.
Butterflies generally sell out fast and can be purchased for $7 apiece. To reserve one, call 724-837-0245.
The annual release, which is celebrating its 10th year, has featured the release of hundreds of butterflies during past events at various sites.
* * *
YWCA Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, is offering technology classes and wellness & fitness programs starting in July.
YWCA officials said the organization will follow CDC coronavirus guidelines, including wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Call 724-834-9390 to reserve a seat for the following classes:
Yoga with Nancy Michaels — Thursdays, July 2 through Aug. 13, 10 to 11:30 a.m.;
Fabulously Fit After 50 for Women — Mondays and Wednesdays, July 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 10 to 11 a.m.;
Smartphones/Tablets — July 1, 8, 15, 22, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;
Microsoft Word for Beginners — July 2, 9, 16, 23, 6 to 9 p.m.;
Computer Basics — July 7, 14, 21, 28, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;
QuickBooks — July 8, 15, 22, 6 to 9 p.m.;
Cybersecurity Tips for Everyone — July 9, 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.;
Ask Technology Questions & Get Answers — July 14, 1:30 to 3 p.m.;
Private tutoring is available for computers, tablets, e-readers and smartphones, as is customized business computer training. Call to schedule.
* * *
The Carnegie Science Center will reopen its doors to the public on Monday, June 29, with special members-only days set for Friday, June 26, through Sunday, June 28.
In addition, Carnegie Science Center Summer Camps is accepting a limited number of registrants.
Museum visits from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 28, will be reserved for Members of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh who identify themselves as at risk or immunocompromised.
This video outlines what visitors can expect when they come to the Science Center. All state and CDC coronavirus-related guidelines will be in place. For more information or to purchase timed tickets, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center’s annual fundraiser dinner at Jamison Farm in Unity Township will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Event organizers said guests “will be treated to appetizers, savory lamb dishes and dessert while taking in the natural beauty of the scenic Latrobe countryside around the Jamison Farm.” The event is BYOB.
Cost is $100 per person, with $50 of each person’s contribution being tax-deductible. RSVP is required, as seating is limited to 40 guests.
All proceeds go towards supporting Latrobe Art Center’s operations and programs. To reserve a spot, contact the art center at 724-537-7011 or click “Purchase” to sign up online.
* * *
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Academy of Music has announced a series of new one-hour online summer courses for students of all ages. The courses are led by Academy of Music Director Morrie Brand and instructor Ramona Coppage and other professional musicians.
The courses will be held online through Zoom, participants will be emailed a link to the class and have until 10 a.m. the day of the class to register. The classes will be offered free to all current WYSO students/families. Non-WYSO students/families are also welcome to join for a fee of $10 per class.
To register, call the symphony office at 724-837-1850 or online at https://westmorelandsymphony.org/academy-of-music/summer-academy-music/
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be offering four weeks of virtual art camps this summer, designed for children ages 7 to 10. The camps will take place during the weeks of June 29, July 20 and Aug. 3, respectively. There will be no registration cost for the camps and all supplies will be included.
Using a virtual platform, the camps will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will feature a different art activity each day led by Studio Programs Coordinator Michael Carsone.
Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is two weeks prior to each camp. While the camps are open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, the museum is also collaborating with CASA of Westmoreland and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region to share this opportunity with families.
For more on the Virtual Children’s Summer Art Camps, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
The Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, is still going strong. Check the “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page for specific times on when the live recipes will air.
The popular Facebook page offers viewers virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
Pollock previously shared her recipes for bread, pierogies, gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
Summit World Reach will hold a yard sale from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, behind The Summit Church, located at 2707 West Pike Road, Indiana.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds raised will go to The City Center for its Back to School Bash, which provides students with backpacks and school supplies.
For more details or to register to donate items, see the church website at www.summitpa.church/
* * *
Penn State Extension is hosting webinars detailing the requirements and documentation required to apply for loan forgiveness under the federal CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program.
The next webinar is slated for noon Friday, June 26. The webinars will cover questions loan recipients have on the application, the calculation form, which expenses are eligible and how to document these expenses.
Participation in each webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. To register for the webinars, visit https://extension.psu.edu/the-paycheck-protection-program-forgiveness-application-webinar or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
The Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will train a new class of volunteers this fall. The new training program will begin Aug. 17 and continue Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through late November; classes will be held online via Zoom unless permitted to switch to in-person classes. The curriculum also features three hands-on field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program or to request an application for the 2020 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu. Information can also be found at www.extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland-county and clicking on “Master Watershed Steward Program” under the “related” section.
Information sessions will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 15 and 20. Register online via extension.psu.edu and by searching for “Master Watershed Steward Information Session” under webinars.
Those interested are encouraged to attend any of the three sessions if you cannot make the one scheduled for your specific county.
* * *
