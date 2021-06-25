Did you see the Strawberry Moon Thursday evening?
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, June’s full moon — typically the last full moon of spring or the first of summer — is traditionally called the “Strawberry Moon.” This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered. As flowers bloom and early fruit ripens, June is a time of great abundance for many.
You may have heard that this full moon will be another supermoon. In fact, whether or not this month’s moon is a supermoon depends on which definition of “supermoon” you choose to follow.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac website added, “At the Almanac, we define a full moon as being a supermoon if it is less than 224,000 miles away from Earth. June’s full moon stands at 224,662 miles away — just barely outside that cutoff point. So, by that technical definition, we do not consider June’s full moon to be a supermoon. However, given that it’s only a couple thousand miles farther away than April and May’s supermoons, viewers won’t observe a perceptible difference. The full moon will still appear big and bright this month as long as we enjoy dark, clear night skies!”
June’s full moon reached peak illumination at 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, but was not visible until it drifted above the horizon.
* * *
Excela Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carol Fox will be keynote speaker at the Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service, slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
The service, part of the annual 4th of July Celebration throughout the city, had been canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In her email to BB, coordinator Dawna Bates said the 2021 event will honor 250 area veterans who have passed away since the last service and feature a healing/honor service to recognize those who have helped the community during the pandemic.
The 4th of July Community Choir will present several musical selections.
This year’s service has been moved outdoors to allow those uncomfortable with relaxed coronavirus restrictions to social distance. Those who plan to attend should use the entrance by Rogers-McFeely Memorial Pool.
* * *
This related update just in:
“Hi, Louise. Could you give the upcoming 4th of July schedule a mention?
“Get your 4th on! Yes, there is going to be a small-scale celebration! Beginning on Sunday, June 27, with the patriotic service being held in Memorial Stadium at 3 p.m. There will be a choir of 43, and Dr. Carol Fox will be our guest speaker.
“Unfortunately due to the bridge closing and the paving not being completed, the 5K walk/run that was scheduled for the morning of July 3 has been canceled.
“On Saturday, July 3, there will be a scaled-down celebration in the stadium parking lot beginning at 2:30 p.m. DJ Don Truxal will start the afternoon playing your favorite tunes, while food trucks will be available to fulfill your hunger pains. Too many to mention. Small games of chance, an all-day 50/50 (winner will be pulled at 7 p.m.), chuck-a-luck and maybe a few more surprises will be available for you to enjoy. There will also be extra large yard games for children, as well as adults.
“There will also be a Car Cruise from 3 until 7 p.m. Come down and check out some unique rides (sponsored by Blackout Tinting).
“To end the evening, a beautiful fireworks display will take place at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks were made possible by a Gun Bash that was organized with the combined efforts of Blackout Tinting and the 4th of July Celebration Committee.
“It takes a team of awesome volunteers and sponsors to make this happen!
“Stay tuned for an even bigger and better celebration next year!
“Thank you. Beth Howell, committee member.”
* * *
The Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association will be registering area residents who wish to receive the monthly food pantry for the upcoming 2021-22 year.
The public will be able to sign up on Tuesday, July 6, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Residents are asked to bring personal identification and a current utility bill showing their address to Trinity Fellowship Hall between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. or 2 and 3 p.m. Residents should enter the building through the ramp located on Weldon Street.
Those residing at either Latrobe Manor or Loyalhanna Apartments may do so on Thursday, July 8, at their respective buildings. Times will be posted in the lobby of each complex.
This will be the only opportunity to complete required paperwork in order to receive pantry distribution on Tuesday, July 13.
* * *
The West Newton Library, located at 124 N. Water St., West Newton, specifically needs “used adult fiction hardcover book donations.”
A board spokeswoman added, “You can drop them off in bags or boxes on the front porch if our hours are not conducive. Please do not place them in return book drop box. If your books did not sell during the recent yard sales, consider sharing with the library.”
West Newton Library hours — Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wildlife sighting:
Early Wednesday evening, I looked up from eating my corn on the cob and noticed a turkey and three baby chicks walking across the grass under our picture window, which faces Chestnut Ridge. A true day brightener!
* * *
Ed Springel writes to BB:
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, will sponsor its 20th annual Car Hop from noon to 5 p.m. in the Main Street and Weldon Street parking lots on Sunday, Aug. 8.
Featured this year will be Matsko’s Chevy A Go-Go, Motorcycles from Z&M Harley-Davidson and various cars from Blackout Tinting.
Registration is $5. You may pre-register by calling the church office at 724-537-4450 by July 30.
Pre-registrations will receive a $5 coupon that can be used to purchase foods such as a sausage sandwich, meatball sandwich, haluski, pepperoni rolls, desserts etc.
Because of limited parking, spaces cannot be saved.
Dash plaques are available to the first 150 registered vehicles. Door prizes and trophies will be awarded. Oldies music will be provided by Absolute Sound. There will be a blessing of the drivers.
Trophies will be awarded to vehicles registered in the following classes: Antique, Corvette (1980 and older), Corvette (1981 and newer), Ford, GM (1980 and older), GM (1981 and newer), Import, Mopar (1980 and older), Mopar (1981 and newer), Motorcycle, Mustang (1980 and older), Mustang (1981 and newer), Special Interest, Street Rod, and Truck.
Ed added, “Whether you have a vehicle to register or not, all are welcome to this fun, relaxing afternoon of strolling the parking lots looking at cars from all eras, listening to great oldies music, enjoying a variety of foods and fellowship.”
Proceeds will benefit Trinity’s Youth Ministry.
Contact the church at 724-537-4450 or email office@trinitylatrobe.com to register or for other information.
* * *
Faith Sobel, marketing coordinator, reports that Senior LIFE Greensburg is hosting a COVID vaccination clinic 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 8, that is open to “the local community 12 years of age and over.”
The Pfizer vaccine will be offered by Giant Eagle Pharmacy.
Registration is encouraged. Call 724-838-8300 to register.
The second shot date will be three weeks later: Thursday, July 29.
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, is accepting registrations for “Virtual in Conversation: Photographer Richard Misrach and Chief Curator Barbara Jones” slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at the museum.
The organizers invite the public to “join us for a virtual in conversation with photographer Richard Misrach, one of the artists from the exhibition ‘Border Cantos | Sonic Border,’ which is unique collaboration between Misrach and Mexican American sculptor/composer Guillermo Galindo. During this conversation, find out what led Richard to this impactful work and the work’s continued relevancy, especially given the current events transpiring at the border.”
Free with registration. Advance registration is required.
You can register at
https://www.showclix.com/event/richard-misrach-barbara-jones/tag/Misrach_Jones_E
Check out the museum’s website https://thewestmoreland.org/events/.
* * *
Saturday, June 26, beginning at noon, Downtown West Newton Inc., Big Black Grill and Procaffeination Coffee will host a Food Truck Extravaganza event at Vine Street Park, West Newton. Admission is free.
The organizers invite the public to “come out and enjoy some good eats and lively tunes. Please bring chairs and picnic blankets!”
Features include “Big Black Grill, Wood Stoked Oven, Progression Bistro, Ash&Kris Kitchen, Sunny’s Shaved Ice and Homemade Pierogis, Procaffeination Coffee, Cotton Candy City, and music by Andrew Bicsey.”
* * *
Louise Mead of St. Mark’s Communications Committee writes:
“St. Mark Episcopal Church’s Strawberry Festival is canceled this year due to our ongoing concerns about safety during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to seeing you in 2022.
“We normally hold it during Thunder in the Valley, June 24-26.”
* * *
Class registration is open for the Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival that will return to the DoubleTree by Hilton in Greentree Aug. 12, 13 and 14.
Spokeswoman Laura Regan said, “The new owners of the festival are excited for an in-person show for 2021.”
This year they are offering more than 50 classes in knitting, crochet, quilting, weaving and more.
Register online for classes at www.pghknitandcrochet.com
Beat the lines and order admission tickets online as well at www.pghknitandcrochet.com
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
New deadline: 8 a.m. Thursday
