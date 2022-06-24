Dawna Bates, coordinator of the 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service, this week announced Mary Lou Townsend will be the main speaker at the Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service to be held 3 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St.
(Dawna noted that the Miss 4th of July article on the front page of the Monday, June 20, Bulletin included the incorrect church.)
Members of the 4th of July Choir directed by Ellen Sautter and accompanied by Julie Sexton will sing several musical selections. The 156 area veterans who passed away since May 2021 and those who have served or are now serving will be recognized. Karin Kerin will play “Taps.”
Also participating will be representatives from local service organizations: John Graziano, Rotary, leading the invocation; Richard Null, Lions, leading the Pledge of Allegiance; Kristy Murphy, VFW, giving a tribute to veterans; Latrobe Mayor Eric Bartels leading the litany “Celebrate Latrobe,” and Amy McLendon from Laurel Faith in Action doing the benediction.
Latrobe Elementary School students Sarah Daniels, Kendall McConahy, Anna Trickett and Avery Zanfago will present the essay/poems they created.
The program covers were made by Aubrey Brown, Anthony Calabrace, Libby Childress, Annika Shafran and Steve Silvis. The national anthem will be sung by Lindsay McConahy, Kendall McConahy and Sarah Daniels.
Dawna added, “Mary Lou graduated from Latrobe High School in 1963 and earned her teaching certificate from Slippery Rock State College. For 37 years she taught English at Greater Latrobe Junior High School, retiring in 2004. Since then she has been actively involved with the Latrobe Area Historical Society and has served as its president since 2011. Mary Lou is the editor of the society’s Latrobe Historical Gazette and has prepared and presented numerous programs on various aspects of Latrobe’s history both at the historical society and for community organizations and churches. Currently she also serves on the board of the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program, helping to preserve our past while working toward the future. She grew up in Latrobe, resides in Unity Township and has a son, who lives in Latrobe with his wife and daughter.
“Please join us as we ‘Celebrate Latrobe’ and honor our veterans.”
* * *
Attention Kennametal retirees from UAW Local 1059: Your next meeting will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, Avenue C.
Spokesman Tony Dominick said, “All retirees from the ‘local’ are invited to attend, reminisce and enjoy the camaraderie of their fellow workers.
“Thank you, Louise, and the Latrobe Bulletin for all you do.”
James Palek also alerted us of the meeting.
* * *
This just in:
The Ligonier High School Class of 1962 60th-anniversary reunion will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Foggy Mountain Lodge and Pub, 127 Foggy Mountain Lane in Cook Township.
The sit-down outdoor luncheon will be under a covered deck with a cash bar. The $30 luncheon fee will include a one of three main entrees — laurel chicken, grilled ribeye steak or asiago crusted cod — a salad, two sides, coffee, tea and dessert.
Any class members who have not yet been contacted and want to attend should contact Albert Fiorina by phone or text (724-454-7002) or email (acande@comcast.net) before July 20.
There also will be a post-reunion party during “The Stroll” scheduled for the Diamond at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Town Hall.
* * *
Mike Long of Latrobe Presbyterian Church gave BB a heads up about LPC’s Summer Chamber Music Series at Unity Chapel, 114 Chapel Lane, Unity Township.
On Thursday, July 28, the Beo String Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the chapel.
A member of the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:15 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door.
Further details will be forthcoming.
* * *
A colorful flier arrived this week from Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, which is producing “Macbeth” (in its 31st season) in Powell Stackhouse Park, Westmont.
According to the flier, shows begin 7 p.m. July 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Park at Westmont Elementary; shuttle will be provided. Food will be available or “conjure your own refreshments.” Take a blanket/chair.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/students/military. For advance tickets, go to www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.
Laura Gordon, artistic director, said in her accompanying email, “Our proscenium is Elk Run, our backdrop Laurel Mountains. Our company is internationally recognized as ‘one of the world’s best’ — Shakespeare Theatre Association https://www.stahome.org.
“As a requirement in the Pennsylvania curriculum standards, what a better way to spread the great words of the Bard — close, in nature, with stars and moon for inspiration.”
To learn more, check out www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org
If you or someone you know wants to improve their reading and writing skills, contact the YWCA of Westmoreland regarding its Adult Literacy Program.
For other details or to enroll in the literacy program, call Paula Egnot at 724-834-9390 or email at literacy@ywcawestmoreland.org
* * *
Manager Robin Matty announced the West Newton Public Library will host author Stan Gordon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at the West Newton Lions Field House, 511 Pittsburgh St.
Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be accepted. Stan will have his books and collections for sale. He has written about Kecksburg, Bigfoot and UFOs.
Robin asks those planning to be there to “please call the library at 724-633-0798 and let us know you will be attending.”
Matty also announced the West Newton library is seeking donations of “good-condition used paperback, hardcover, children’s, books, DVDs and audios for our upcoming Fill a Bag for $5 Book Sale in August. Donations can be dropped off at the library during our regular hours Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please no cookbooks, encyclopedias, text books or Bibles. We are a nonfunded library and raise money to keep the library open with fundraisers. The Lions Club will be set up selling brooms and garbage bags.”
Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
A few reminders:
Westmoreland Performing Art’s first Summer Camp participants — 15 Tweenz (ages 8-14) and 37 Teenz (14-18) — are ready to present the following:
• The Tweenz’s “Pinkalicious the Musical” 6 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, at Westmoreland County Community College.
• The Teenz’s “Snow White the Musical” 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, also at Westmoreland County Community College.
For tickets, go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or call the studio at 724-672-3322.
Executive Director Renata Marino said, “The positive energy with the students and staff, as well as the support from parents and the whole South Greensburg community has also been amazing! Hufftown definitely has welcomed us with open arms. We have a lot of kids who couldn’t do this camp because of school and vacations, but we will see all of them on July 5 for Camp Two!”
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher, pastor, reminds everyone St. Stephen’s AME Church of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, June 27, for pickup or delivery Saturday, July 2, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — A generous portion of homemade meatloaf which includes sides of green beans, mashed potatoes, and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Home-baked flavored breads $3. Banana Bread and Blueberry Bread. Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the day.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *Summer Zucchini Soup, *Kielbasa Bean Soup, *French Onion Soup, *Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili)
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by June 27 (phone or text).
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll) Pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch not necessary.
The pastor added, “We are disheartened by the passing of our beloved Sandy Schoedel, a contributor of Dad’s Smokehouse Chili. Her husband, Dave, plans to continue the tradition. Sandy is the mother of Susan, our member and kitchen chef. We ask that you keep the Schoedel family in your devotions as they grieve.
“In memory of Sandy, we have renamed the soup ‘Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili.’”
* * *
“Summer Sparklers,” a free annual outdoor concert, will be presented by the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at St. Clair Park’s Robertshaw Amphitheater in downtown Greensburg.
Conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer, the program features patriotic favorites, pops and many more.
The concert is free, but donations are accepted.
For other information, call the WSO office at 724-837-1850 or visit www.westmorelandsymphony.org.
* * *
Adams Memorial Library adult program coordinator Ellie Oldfield reminds adults of the first July program scheduled at the 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, library:
“Folk Songs and Sea Shanties with Andy and Judy” will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 5, in person at AML.
Ellie explained, “New England natives Andy and Judy Daigle have been singing together since 2009. They have produced seven albums of original and traditional folk songs. Andy and Judy involve audiences in their performances, with sing-alongs and smiles.”
This is a free in-person program that requires registration. To register, call 724-539-1972, stop by the AML circulation desk or click the link https://forms.gle/NHwbpDt8pkSdnPHR7.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
