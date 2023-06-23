It’s officially summer. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the June solstice occurred “Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:58 a.m. EDT.
“In the Northern Hemisphere, the June solstice (aka summer solstice) occurs when the sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky. This marks the astronomical start of summer in the northern half of the globe. (In the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the opposite: the June solstice marks the astronomical start of winter when the sun is at its lowest point in the sky.)”
My cousin Patty, born June 21, 1971, always said she was lucky that her birthday is the longest day of the year (in terms of daylight).
* * *
I noticed the sign on my drive to work the other day:
Latrobe Farmers Market opened Tuesday, June 6, and will continue from noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 10 (rain or shine) at Legion-Keener Park, according to www.latroberecreation.org.
Interested in becoming a vendor? Send an email to craig@latroberecreation.org.
Craig M. Shevchik is executive director of the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation.
* * *
Congratulations to the three winners of the 2023 Mountain View Rotary Club $1,000 scholarships.
According to club spokesman Raymond Markiewicz, this year’s recipients are:
Madison Gresh, a Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate who will attend Duquesne University as a nursing major;
Micah Crook, a Derry Area High School graduate who intends to major in secondary education (math) at the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg, and
Rachel Leo, a Greensburg Salem High School alumna headed to the University of Pittsburgh to major in political science and Spanish with hopes of attending law school.
As you know, Mountain View is one of the many communities in Greater Latrobe School District, upon which Bulletin Board has always strived to focus.
* * *
As of June 18, Bethany United Methodist Church’s name changed to Bethany Church, according to an email update from Sue Zimmerman, administrative assistant at the 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, church.
Then on Thursday afternoon, Sue added: “Hi, Louise. I finally was told that they got our Facebook page updated. It is Bethany Church, Latrobe, PA.”
* * *
Another update, this one from Sandra L. Sutton:
“Per Father Rick Kosisko of Holy Family Church and St. John the Evangelist Church, both of Latrobe, please make the following changes to the Church Directory in the Latrobe Bulletin:
“Holy Family Church — Confessions: Saturday 3 p.m.
“St. John the Evangelist Church — Confessions: Second and fourth Saturday of month 11 a.m.”
* * *
Here’s another important update, this one from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello, Louise and Bulletin readers! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, will be closed Monday, June 26, through Friday, June 30, for building repairs! Home-delivered meals will be delivered as usual.
“Starting Monday, July 3, will be our new hours — 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. We will be closed for the July 4th holiday.
“Pick up the monthly July schedule to see the new programs planned. We wish you a happy and safe holiday and summer season!
“Have you met our new supervisor, Beth Rager? Please stop and say hello. Let her know if you can enhance the schedule with anything from garden tips to how to prep the summer vegetables.
“Beth is open to any of your ideas! Any questions call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Mentioned in the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter this week:
Reservations are still being accepted for the Farm to Table Annual Lamb Dinner fundraiser slated 5 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Jamison Farm in Unity Township.
“Join Latrobe Art Center for a special evening featuring local, fresh lamb from the Jamison Farm! Guests will be treated to appetizers, savory lamb dishes, and dessert while taking in the natural beauty of the scenic Unity Township countryside around the Jamison Farm. BYOB.
“Reservations are required, as seating is limited to 50 guests. Call 724-537-7011 or visit Latrobeartcenter.org.
“All proceeds go toward supporting Latrobe Art Center’s operations and programs.”
* * *
Also in this week’s LAC e-newsletter:
Latrobe Art Center’s 14th annual Mister Rogers Fine Arts Juried Exhibition is scheduled for Sept. 1 to 30.
The opening reception will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, at the Ligonier Street venue.
Latrobe Art Center is calling for artists to submit entries in any medium. The art center’s e-newsletter continues, “We encourage you to participate in this year’s juried exhibition and showcase your work in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. This juried exhibition gives the artist the opportunity to be chosen for consideration into Greater Latrobe School District’s highly acclaimed Special Art Collections. The senior high, junior high and three elementary schools (Baggaley, Latrobe and Mountain View) select paintings from this exhibit.
“One of the Greater Latrobe School District’s treasures is a unique art collection featuring over 200 paintings; it is the largest one in the United States that is entirely student-selected and, for the most part, student-purchased. Since 1936, the Special Art Collection has been a pioneering program for students of the Greater Latrobe School District and the citizens of Latrobe and the surrounding areas. Over 80 years later, the high school students still vote each year to determine what works should be added to the Special Art Collection.”
* * *
Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, included the following in her weekly e-update Monday:
“Join us on Friday, July 21, for the 34th annual Golf Classic and Dinner presented by Robindale. Registration starts at 10 a.m., and shotgun is at 11:15 a.m.
“We’ll have a brunch before heading out to the links to play 18 holes on the beautiful Latrobe Country Club course.
“Then enjoy a happy hour followed by a delicious dinner with a silent auction and many prize giveaways!”
Questions? Go to www.latrobelaurelvalley.org.
* * *
Also included in this week’s update from Briana at GLLV:
Steelers Fest at Latrobe will be underway 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Legion-Keener Park.
“Steelers Fest at Latrobe is a free event with food, vendors, and exhibitors, along with activities for the family. The Pittsburgh Steelers organization brings games and prizes, plus the opportunity to meet player alumni.
“All this happens before 5,000-plus fans watch the Steelers Night Practice* inside Latrobe Memorial Stadium and closing Zambelli fireworks show.”
*Ticket required for the practice. Proceeds support Greater Latrobe School District athletic programs.
* * *
A few reminders:
Chairperson Dawna Bates reminds everyone the Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St.
This year’s theme is “Home Is Where Our Heart Is — Celebrating 250 Years of Westmoreland County.”
Donna added in an earlier email, “We will be honoring those veterans from our community who have passed away from May 2022 to May 2023 and law enforcement who dedicate their lives each day to protect our community. The speaker will be Tpr. Tristan Tappe from the Westmoreland Camp Cadet Program. They give so much to us — let us honor them.”
Tappe is Troop A community affairs officer, Office of Community Engagement, Pennsylvania State Police.
* * *
St. Vincent Summer Theatre’s 53rd season will continue with “Moon Over Buffalo” (June 27 through July 2) and “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” (July 18 through 23).
All shows this season are directed by Greggory Brandt, producing artistic director for SVST and assistant professor of theater at St. Vincent College, and take place in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There are 2 p.m. matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and five 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday for each production.
The Cabaret, the post-show reception outside on the Carey Center patio, also is offered. The charge of $5 per person includes hot dogs, popcorn and various drinks for patrons’ enjoyment.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event- details/74381.
For group rates and additional box office details, phone 724-537-8900. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days.
* * *
The Summer Friendship Free Hot Dog Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in Latrobe United Methodist Church’s parking lot, 440 Main St., according to LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick.
* * *
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will host its third Golf Outing Saturday, Aug. 19, at Glengarry Golf Links, 168 Lentz Road, off Route 982, Unity Township.
The $95 cost per player includes greens fees and cart, small bucket of range balls, snacks and dinner. Event day activities include skills games, raffles, Corn Hole Challenge and Mulligan for an additional fee. Team prizes awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners.
Sponsorships range from $50 to $2,500 with proceeds supporting projects benefiting Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital. Event-day check-in begins at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start.
Registration is requested by Tuesday, Aug. 1, via check made payable to LAHAS and mailed to Jan Mills, 120 Club Manor Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
For other information, contact Mills at 724-433-9601.
* * *
