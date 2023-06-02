A day brightener arrived in last Sunday’s emails:
“Louise, Many thanks for including info regarding Blairsville’s Memorial Day events in the Bulletin. Yesterday we had old and young volunteers, families with children, Scouts, high school kids, and veterans. It was a beautiful thing to see people working together. Judy McAtee.”
Judy provided information about the many flags on display this week at Blairsville Cemetery. They are scheduled to be taken down starting 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
Judy also gave me the email of Vietnam era veteran William Swanson, who contributed details about Blairsville’s Memorial Day program so I could include them in my annual wrap-up story.
* * *
Another day brightener arrived this week, this one from Pam Walter:
“Greetings, dear Louise,
“And just like that! it’s June. I hope you are enjoying all spring and summer have to offer.
“The Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society is offering our second-quarter raffle ticket, currently available at Len’s Jewelry Repair Plus in Latrobe, The News Stand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes on Route 30 and Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights.
“The Independence Day Special offers a $1,000 cash and $500 Giant Eagle gift card prize for a cost of $5. Five hundred tickets will be sold, and the winning number will be taken from the first number drawn on the 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Daily Pick 3 on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
“Many thanks to you and your readers for continued support. Best of luck to all!
“Follow and like the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society on Facebook!
“Best regards, Pam Walter and Judy Svidron, co-chairs.”
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis emailed an uplifting update from the former Fifth Ward School building:
“Hello, Louise, and Latrobe Bulletin readers, from the Latrobe Center for Active Adults at 15 Avenue C. June is here, and we have many announcements!
“The center is normally opened Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. However, there are two exceptions this month. The center will be closed Wednesday, the 7th, for staff training, and Wednesday, the 14th, for Flag Day.
“Mark your calendars and stop in for Farmers Market Voucher distribution on Monday, June 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Our fundraiser this month is a beautiful Kate Spade white and blue stripe, small backpack and includes $50 cash. It is on a tip board and is $5 a tip. Be sure to get your chance to win and help raise some funds for the center. It would also make a great gift for someone!
“There is a group playing pinochle on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m., and they need more card players!
“There are other activities and special programs scheduled. Check out Bocce news! Pick up a monthly calendar to get all the news and remember to sign up by Wednesday for lunch for the next week.
“Okay, I have saved the best news for last! We have a new supervisor! Her name is Beth Rager! Be sure to stop and meet her, make her feel welcome and give her your support! We hope to see many familiar faces, and new people are welcome to come join our June activities! Any questions, call 724-539-0237.”
* * *
Latrobe Art Center’s e-newsletter that arrived Tuesday includes the following:
“Thank you for partnering with us for another Week of Kindness!
“From May 21-27, dozens of community members, businesses and organizations partnered with Latrobe Art Center in spreading intentional acts of kindness throughout the community in celebration of one important life lesson taught to us by Mister Rogers — ‘Be Kind!’ During the weeklong event, more than 400 specially designed ‘You’ve Been Fred Roger-ed’ cards were picked up and spread throughout the community with corresponding acts of kindness.
“Don’t let the kindness end here! We encourage any card-holders to keep the kindness moving throughout the year. You never know whose life you may change with just one simple act of kindness. :)
“If you missed out on our Week of Kindness this year or still have some acts of kindness to share, stop by the art center to pick up some extra kindness cards while supplies last!”
* * *
Bethann Howell requests “another holler”:
On Sunday, June 4, the Ladies Auxiliary at Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will host its Charity Luncheon Bingo. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon and early bird beginning at 12:45 p.m. followed by regular bingo at 1 p.m.
Beth added in her email to BB, “Cost is $25 for your 20-card packet with nine faces, the magic number, one early bird, one each of the two quickies, one each of the three specials, which pay half the take, and one jackpot special, winner takes all.
“Door prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle will be available.
“You must be 18 to play or accompanied by an adult. The elevator is working. Last bingo until August!
“Thank you. Beth Howell, auxiliary president.”
Wearing another hat, Beth Howell submitted this email to BB:
“On Sunday, June 11, the Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration will be holding a Cash Bash to benefit the Independence Day Parade Fund. This event is being held at Huber Hall (300 Alexandria St. in Latrobe); doors open at noon, with drawings beginning at 1 p.m.
“Tickets are $25 and have four numbers, with drawings every 15 minutes. Also included in the ticket price is a lunch buffet that will be served at 1 p.m., draft beer, pop and water. 50/50, basket raffle (donations are needed) and other games of chance are available.
“For tickets, call Beth Howell (co-coordinator) at 724-433-3272.”
* * *
This just in from Jan Poole:
“St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982 in Youngstown, is holding a Trash/Treasure/Bake Sale from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Come, find a treasure!”
As you know, Youngstown is part of the Greater Latrobe School District.
* * *
David McCleary also requested a mention in Bulletin Board:
“Reading is a vital part of a child’s learning. When young children are read to it helps them with brain development, letter recognition, expands their spelling and vocabularies, results in better concentration and increased attention span, and the development of a love of reading and learning. When a child gets older, reading books leads to increased creativity and imagination, improved self-confidence and more success in school. Books give children a leg up on success in life!
“Fred Rogers was a huge advocate of early literacy and reading for children. In honor of Mister Rogers, we are once again hosting our free children’s book giveaway during Mister Rogers Family Days. Children and their families can come to the Chamber of Commerce headquarters at 811 Ligonier Street on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and pick out books they would like to take home with them, and they are all FREE!
“If you would like to help the children of our community enjoy the gifts of books and reading, please consider donating any new or gently used children’s books at the Chamber of Commerce Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Books can be for any level from newborn to teenager.
“Mister Rogers once said, ‘Anyone who does anything to help a child in his life is a hero to me.’ Please take this opportunity to be a hero and make it a beautiful day in our neighborhood!”
* * *
Remember:
St. Vincent Summer Theatre is kicking off its 53rd season with “The Andrews Brothers” (May 30 through June 4).
This musical follows three stagehands who must save the day after a USO performance from the Andrews Sisters is in jeopardy when the sisters fail to appear before curtain.
“The Andrews Brothers” stars Taylor Ruffo, Ashton Guthrie, Ryan Sammonds and Anthony Marino Jr.
All shows this season are directed by Greggory Brandt, producing artistic director for SVST and assistant professor of theater at St. Vincent College, and will take place in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There will be 2 p.m. matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and five 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday for each production. SVST also will present “Moon Over Buffalo” (June 27 through July 2) and “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” (July 18 through 23).
The Cabaret, the post-show reception outside on the Carey Center patio, also returns this summer. The charge of $5 per person includes hot dogs, popcorn and various drinks for patrons’ enjoyment.
Tickets for all performances can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event- details/74381.
For group rates and additional box office details, phone 724-537-8900. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days.
* * *
Wondering about the next full moon?
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “On the evening of Saturday, June 3 — just after sunset — look toward the southeast to watch the full Strawberry Moon rise gently above the horizon. There, it will appear large and golden-hued. June’s full moon will reach peak illumination at 11:43 p.m. Eastern Time.
“June’s full moon — typically the last full moon of spring or the first of summer — has traditionally been called the Strawberry Moon. While strawberries certainly are a reddish-pink color and are roundish in shape, the origin of the name ‘Strawberry Moon’ has nothing to do with the moon’s hue or appearance. A moon usually appears reddish when it’s close to the horizon because the light rays must pass through the densest layers of atmosphere.”
* * *
Daniel Tiger, dressed in his graduation cap, waved to me as I drove across the Trooper Michael Stewart III Memorial Bridge Thursday afternoon. Daniel joins me in congratulating all area graduates!
* * *
