Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said after a two-month hiatus the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Central fire station and at around 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two,” he said.
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, Yuhaniak said the department was forced to cancel its annual gun bash. He added that the department hopes “to be back with the gun bash early next year ... sorry for (the) inconvenience.”
Additionally, he said the department still has new scratch off/cash tickets available for $10, with a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. The ticket goes off starting June 30.
Tickets are available by contacting any Hook and Ladder Co. 2 member, by stopping at the Central station at 1 Main St. in Latrobe; by visiting Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric, or by calling 724-537-9411 or 724-552-3370 (ask for Bill).
Along with fundraising efforts, he added that the department has begun doing online tickets (sure tips) in which it raffles off various items, such as food/drink certificates, cash and other items. To help support these efforts, like and follow the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
St. John’s Union Church, 170 Hecla Road, Mount Pleasant, will hold a drive-through meatloaf dinner from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20.
The dinner is $10 for adults, $7 for children 12 years old and under, and free for ages 2 and under. The meal includes meatloaf, mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, Italian bread and bottled water.
For more details, call 724-696-3909, 724-433-8707 or 724-454-6480.
* * *
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will host its 16th annual motorcycle blessing starting at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 21.
The blessing, which will begin following the 10:30 a.m. Mass, will take place in the Christ the Divine Teacher School parking lot, 323 Chestnut St., Latrobe.
For more information, contact Herb or Charlene Nicholson at 724-532-4135.
* * *
A carryout chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in the Connect Church parking lot, located across from Dean’s Diner, Route 22, Blairsville.
The United Methodist Churches of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, consisting of Black Lick, Blairsville, Hopewell and Connect churches, are working together to raise funds for repairs to its two parsonages.
Each meal is $11 and will include a half barbecue chicken, baked potato, cole slaw and a roll with butter. The meal is carryout only and will be packaged to take home and eat. No tickets are being sold, and meals will continue to be served until sold out.
Any questions, call the church office at 724-459-6155.
* * *
Bolivar community yard sales will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20. The sales will continue into the afternoon.
Numerous yard sales will be held throughout the borough, and table spaces will be available at the Bolivar Fire Station.
To reserve a spot, contact Heidi or John Speidel at 724-676-4714. Refreshments will also be available at the fire station.
* * *
We received a note that Dr. Patrick T. Lally, an eye physician and surgeon with offices in Latrobe and Greensburg, is retiring and will be closing his offices on Friday, June 26.
“He would like to thank all of his patients for their loyalty and trust for the past 37 years,” the note read.
For information about medical records requests, patients are asked to call the Latrobe office at 724-537-6500.
* * *
The Blairsville Veteran’s Flag Committee will be raising the Blairsville and SS. Simon & Jude cemeteries flag display to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The flags will be raised beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 2, and flags will be taken down at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6 (weather permitting).
Committee members said the coronavirus pandemic resulted in no Memorial Day display this year.
“If enough volunteer help is available, those name markers that would have been displayed for Memorial Day will be displayed at this time. Last names, beginning with A-K,” committee member Bill Orr said. “Volunteer help is always welcomed and appreciated. Please help.”
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be offering four weeks of virtual art camps this summer, designed for children ages 7 to 10. The camps will take place during the weeks of June 22 and 29, July 20 and Aug. 3, respectively. There will be no registration cost for the camps and all supplies will be included.
Using a virtual platform, the camps will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will feature a different art activity each day led by Studio Programs Coordinator Michael Carsone.
One may choose to participate in all four days or select specific days of the week. All supplies for the activities will be provided at no charge and sent to participants via mail in advance of the camp.
Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is two weeks prior to each camp. While the camps are open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, the museum is also collaborating with CASA of Westmoreland and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region to share this opportunity with families.
For more on the Virtual Children’s Summer Art Camps, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
The Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, is still going strong. Check the “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page for specific times on when the live recipes will air.
The popular Facebook page offers viewers virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
Pollock previously shared her recipes for bread, pierogies, gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
Summit World Reach will hold a yard sale from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, behind The Summit Church, located at 2707 West Pike Road, Indiana.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. All proceeds raised will go to The City Center for its Back to School Bash, which provides students with backpacks and school supplies.
For more details or to register to donate items, see the church website at www.summitpa.church/
* * *
A Penn State Extension webinar, “Extension at Home: New Opportunities for Getting and Staying Fit,” is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 19.
The webinar will teach participants how “to start or continue a fitness program during these ever-changing times.
Staying active can help one maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, and improve brain function.”
Educators Katherine Ann French and Laurie Weinreb-Welch will lead the session. The webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit the Penn State Extension website.
* * *
Penn State Extension is hosting webinars detailing the requirements and documentation required to apply for loan forgiveness under the federal CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program.
The next webinar is slated for noon Friday, June 26. The webinars will cover questions loan recipients have on the application, the calculation form, which expenses are eligible and how to document these expenses.
Participation in each webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. To register for the webinars, visit https://extension.psu.edu/the-paycheck-protection-program-forgiveness-application-webinar or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
The Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will train a new class of volunteers this fall. The new training program will begin Aug. 17 and continue Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through late November; classes will be held online via Zoom unless permitted to switch to in-person classes. The curriculum also features three hands-on field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program or to request an application for the 2020 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu. Information can also be found at www.extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland-county and clicking on “Master Watershed Steward Program” under the “related” section.
Information sessions will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 15 and 20. Register online via extension.psu.edu and by searching for “Master Watershed Steward Information Session” under webinars.
Those interested are encouraged to attend any of the three sessions if you cannot make the one scheduled for your specific county.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.