Happy Father’s Day weekend to all of our readers.
Father’s Day 2021 is Sunday, June 20.
Father’s Day was actually created by a woman. According to History.com, back in 1909 a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd “tried to establish an official equivalent to Mother’s Day for male parents.” She went around to local businesses to gather support for her idea, and on June 19, 1910, the state of Washington celebrated the first-ever Father’s Day.
* * *
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors invites area seniors to join them for “a summer picnic just for seniors 50 and over.”
The Senior Summer Picnic will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, at the Lakeside Pavilion located at the Unity Township Municipal Building.
Sharon Sweeney, township secretary, added, “All seniors and their guests are welcome, but space is limited. Tickets are required for admittance and may be purchased for $5 per person at the Unity Township Municipal Building, 154 Beatty County Road. For more information, call 724-539-2546.”
* * *
An update arrived this week from William Fromme of Latrobe Area Chapter 4907, AARP:
“Dear Louise, Welcome back.
“We have an update on Latrobe AARP. Supreme notified that no meetings be held before September, therefore we will meet at the Latrobe American Legion on Monday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. We will play bingo after the regular meeting.
“There will be no picnic again this year, but we hope to have a Christmas party. Anyone who paid their 2020 dues will be eligible to attend at a reduced rate. Those who did not pay 2020 dues are required to pay 2021 dues to be eligible for the reduced rate.”
* * *
This just in from Bill Yuhaniak:
“Dear Louise, First I’d like to welcome you back; Nick was a great fill in.
“The members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling our homemade hoagies Saturday, June 19, starting at 8 a.m. at Central fire station and hopefully shortly afterward at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. Come early to be sure to get one or two; they been selling out really quick.
“We will also be selling our scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. This ticket goes off on June 30. The tickets are also available by contacting any Co. 2 member, by stopping at Central at 1 Main St. or stopping at any of the following locations in the area: Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S&H Electric, or by calling 724-537-9411.
“To follow us on Facebook, check us out at ‘Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Co. 2’ and click the like button.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support. We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
Melanie Semelka writes:
“Hi, Louise. Our program starts next week, June 22. I hope to reach as many families as possible.
“Next week, Summer Food Latrobe begins the second year of the Summer Food Service Program. Sponsored by the Westmoreland County Food Bank, families can drive or walk up to the corner of Ligonier Street and Minehan Avenue at Robindale Energy to receive free grab-and-go children’s breakfasts and lunches.
“Every Tuesday and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. June 22 through Aug. 13, volunteers from the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society and students from local schools will partner with a variety of community organizations to have a fun (and delicious) event.
“Prior partners include Westmoreland County Diaper Bank, Adams Memorial Library, Latrobe Police Department and Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department.
“New this year is free home delivery to homes within the Greater Latrobe School District. At the same time as grab and go, Tuesdays and Fridays approximately 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers will bring the food to your door, knock or ring the doorbell. The volunteers will not enter your home. We ask to let us know if you will not be home for delivery. We are not able to leave the food outside, since it is perishable. To be registered for delivery, a family must either find Summer Food Latrobe on Facebook and click the “Sign Up” button, email summerfoodlatrobe@outlook.com or call 724-610-0363. Your information will not be shared. No registration is required for the grab-and-go events. All are welcome!”
* * *
Among my emails Monday:
“The West Newton Library had a successful book sale on Saturday, June 12.
“If you missed it, come to the WN Library, 124 N. Water St., West Newton, and check out our Fill a Bag for $5 Backroom Sale, as after the sale we received a very large donation that refilled our shelves. West Newton Library Board.”
* * *
Summer solstice 2021 in the Northern Hemisphere will be at 11:32 p.m. Sunday, June 20.
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the solstice marks the official beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, occurring when “Earth arrives at the point in its orbit where the North Pole is at its maximum tilt (about 23.5 degrees) toward the sun, resulting in the longest day and shortest night of the calendar year.”
Book Arts with Cindy Ferrari — The Accordion Book will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Latrobe Art Center, celebrating “19 artful years.”
Cost is $40 (discounts available for LAC members).
According to the LAC e-newsletter, the ancient accordion binding sits somewhere between a modern sewn book and an ancient scroll. Continuous folds allow the finished object to be held in the hand and read like a book, but when fully opened, the single sheet may be several feet long and can sit on its own like a sculpture.
Join Cindy in learning this ancient book making technique, and create your very own accordion book with hard covers.
Bring materials to supply the content for the book — photos, images, magazine pages/stories, your own artwork etc. The accordion can be a collection of favorite things, a record of your ancestry, or a visual description of an event, place or dream. What do you want to record or remember? Whatever you choose, this book can become a vehicle for imagination, experimentation and play.
Advance registration is required. Call the 819 Ligonier St. center at 724-537-7011 to reserve your spot(s) in this class.
* * *
Challenged by the pandemic to conduct other fund-raising events on behalf of the hospital, Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will host its first-ever golf outing Saturday, Aug. 21, at Glengarry Golf Links, 168 Lentz Road, Unity Township.
Cost per player is $85 and includes greens fees and cart, small bucket of range balls, Mulligan, snacks and dinner. Team prizes awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners.
Sponsorships range from $50 to $2,500 with proceeds supporting projects benefiting Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Event-day check-in begins at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start.
Registration is requested by Aug. 1 via check made payable to LAHAS and mailed to Jan Mills, 120 Club Manor Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. For other details, contact Jan at 724-433-9601.
Since 1907, LAHAS has raised nearly $1.6 million to support Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. The society has provided much-needed medical equipment, supported expansion and renovations at the hospital, contributed to the Family Medicine Residency Program and responded to the needs of the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
* * *
William L. Snyder II, president of Derry Area Historical Society, writes:
“The Derry Area Historical Society Fulton House Ice Cream Social is back! — Monday, June 21, 7 p.m. at the Fulton House.
“Now the historian in us suggests that you join us for some free delicious Valley Dairy Ice Cream! Yes, it is free!
“So, what is the catch, you might ask?
“There is none. This is an annual event where we welcome our neighbors to stop by, say hello, and enjoy what makes our community so great, our friends and our heritage.
“Of course, trying to preserve our past comes at a price, so we’ll gladly accept donations, but they are not necessary.
“Our goal is that you will make the time to discover our past and share it with others.
“Take the time with your friends, neighbors, kids and grandkids to learn about the rich heritage we all have in southwestern Pennsylvania by visiting the Fulton House.
“The Fulton House is located just off Route 982 in New Derry.”
* * *
A day brightener arrived last Friday:
“Thank you!! I and the other parents and kids appreciate your work! Have a great weekend. Amanda Cole.”
Amanda is referring to the photo that I placed on my June 11 Lifestyles page of the Willow Tree Gymnastics competitive team that competed and earned medals at the state level this year.
* * *
In case you missed them, the third-quarter honor rolls for Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley school districts were published in the Monday, June 14, edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
This email arrived on Flag Day:
“Dear Friend of The Westmoreland,
“Art has helped us through a year like no other. When all else is uncertain, our creativity and our connections with loved ones are essential.
“Thanks to your support, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art continues to provide a safe environment for creativity, connection and expression — bringing programs like our Summer Art camps, In Conversation artist lectures, Saturday Art classes, and school tours to kids and families online.
“As we enter a summer of renewal and rejuvenation, please consider a gift to The Westmoreland ensuring that we can offer engaging arts programs including free admission for all, and public and education programs for families looking for more ways to connect with one another both virtually and in-person.
“I hope you will consider giving to The Westmoreland. We are excited to welcome you back! Warmly, Anne Kraybill, the Richard M. Scaife director/CEO.”
* * *
Have a memorable Father’s Day while you can. It’s hard to believe that Sunday, June 20, will be seven years since our dear father, Raymond F. “Bud” Fritz Sr., passed away at age 93.
June 4 would have been Dad’s 100th birthday.
* * *
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.