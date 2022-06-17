Have a memorable Father’s Day weekend while you can. Quality time is still the best gift.
* * *
The Evangelism and Membership Committee of Latrobe Presbyterian Church invites the community to share an evening of fellowship with them by attending a family- friendly outdoor movie Friday, June 17, at Unity Chapel, 114 Chapel Lane, Unity Township, beginning at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Arlene Jones, church secretary, added, “Bring your own chairs and snacks. Popcorn will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the Vogelsang Room of the Main Street church.”
* * *
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak reports:
“This Saturday, June 18, the members of Latrobe VFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station. They are still only $8, and they have been selling out quickly, so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also have our scratch-off tickets available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. The ticket goes off June 30. They are still available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc., S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, 512 Coffee and Ice Cream and any member of Co. 2 or by calling 724-537-9411.
“We also have our Gun Bash tickets for sale. They are selling for $35 and are available at Central Fire Station or by contacting any Co. 2 member. The Gun Bash will be on Sept. 24 at Cooperstown Event Center. Guns are being supplied by Defenders Armory. Be sure to get your tickets early.
“The members want to thank you for your continued support. We truly appreciate it and have a great weekend.”
* * *
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer announced Unit 982 will have the following menu available during Post 982’s second annual Car Cruise on Saturday, June 18, starting at 2 p.m.:
“Walking tacos, $3 each; choose from Ranch Doritos, Nacho Doritos or Fritos and add your own fixings.
“Homemade hot or original sausage sandwiches with pepper, onions and sauce, $6.
“All beef hot dogs with sauerkraut, $1.
“Homemade desserts of sheet cake, sopapilla cream cheese squares, brownies and nut bread will be available for $1 each.
“All proceeds benefit community services and our military/veteran community.”
“Come and enjoy the car cruise and some delicious homemade food!”
American Legion Post 982 is located at 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
* * *
This just in:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe AARP Chapter 4907 will be meeting at the Latrobe American Legion, Ligonier Street, on Monday, June 20, at 1 p.m. This month is our pizza treats. All paid-up members are invited at no cost. We will be taking reservations for our Aug. 18 luncheon at the American Legion. Cost is $13 for paid-up members and $15 for guests. Checks are preferable. Thanks, Bill Fromme.”
* * *
The Unity Township Board of Supervisors invites area seniors to a summer picnic just for seniors 55 and over. The Senior Summer Picnic will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, at the Lakeside Pavilion, located on the Unity Township Municipal Building grounds, 154 Beatty County Road.
All seniors and their guests are welcome, but “space is limited.” Tickets are required for admittance and are available to purchase for $10 per person at Unity Township Municipal Building, according to Sharon Sweeney, township secretary.
For other details, call 724-539-2546.
* * *
Steve Semnisky, senior vice commandant, Marine Corps League, Rolling Rock Detachment, Latrobe, announced the Rolling Rock Detachment is open to new members.
He said, “If you served in the U.S. Marine Corps come give us a try. All are welcome. Great organization; we are here to serve the Latrobe community.”
For details, contact Steve at 724-433-0082.
* * *
“Laughter is the best medicine,” according to St. Vincent Summer Theatre, which has returned for its 52nd season after a two-year intermission due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both “Nunsense” (June 14-19) and “Lend Me a Tenor” (July 12-17) will have shows Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and also at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at SVST, according to Morgan Stout, C’16, assistant director for communication and content at St. Vincent College, who replied (after newsroom deadline) to my question about starting times.
As announced on my Tuesday Lifestyles page, tickets for both performances are available.
To purchase tickets for “Nunsense,” visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64706.
To buy tickets for “Lend Me a Tenor,” visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64707.
For group rates and additional box office details, call 724-537-8900 or visit www.stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
In the mail bag:
The 60-member Pennsylvania State Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8543 Band will present “Support for Ukraine Concert” 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at the State Theatre for the Arts, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown. Four vocalists will be featured.
The concert is open to the public. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
A freewill monetary donation is requested. These contributions will be channeled to the people of Ukraine through the cooperation of the Brother’s Brother Foundation in Pittsburgh, according to band manager Chris Decker.
* * *
Joanne Previc requested a mention in BB:
The Friends of Caldwell Memorial Library will have their annual Used Book Sale and Basket Raffle 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20, Wednesday, June 22, and Thursday, June 23, at Caldwell Memorial Library, located in Derry Area High School, 988 N. Chestnut St. Ext.
Prices will range from 25 cents to $1.
A preview sale will be underway 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The preview entry fee is $5 for first choice of the used books.
On clearance day Saturday, June 25, it will be $5 for a bag of books.
Joanne said the basket raffle is ongoing throughout the sale. Winners will be drawn Saturday, June 25.
* * *
Jane Tate invites the public to “join our Westmoreland County Operation Christmas Child team as we celebrate the amazing collection of 2021 and kick off ideas and strategies for 2022.”
This will be underway 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Greensburg Church of the Brethren, 554 Stanton St. For other details, contact Cindy at 724-454-6480 or email Occstjohnsunionchurch@gmail.com
* * *
For-r-re!
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will host its second golf outing, Saturday, Aug. 20, at Glengarry Golf Links, 168 Lentz Road, Unity Township. Cost per player is $90 and includes “greens fees and cart, small bucket of range balls, mulligan, snacks and dinner.”
Team prizes awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners. Sponsorships range from $50 to $2,500 with proceeds supporting projects benefiting Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Event-day check-in begins at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start. Registration is requested by Aug. 1 via check made payable to LAHAS and mailed to Jan Mills, 120 Club Manor Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Questions? Contact Jan at 724-433-9601.
In the years since its founding in 1907, LAHAS has provided “much-needed equipment for Latrobe Hospital patients, supported hospital expansion and renovation, contributed to the Family Medicine Residency Program, responded to the needs of patients, and encouraged the staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Most recently, LAHAS donated $30,000 to the Excela Health Surgical Institute, bringing its total contributions for hospital patients and programs to nearly $1.6 million since 1991.”
* * *
On the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter that arrived Wednesday:
Reservations are being accepted for the Farm to Table Annual Dinner slated for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Jamison Farm, 171 Jamison Lane, Unity Township.
Seating is limited to 50 guests. Local fresh lamb from the farm will be featured at the BYOB event. Call 724-537-7011 or visit latrobeartcenter.org to make your reservation.
* * *
Remember:
Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket continues at the Route 30-based museum this summer.
The popular weekly open-air food festival takes place on Wednesdays from June 1 to Aug. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, on Lincoln Highway Experience’s grounds, 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township.
Guests enjoy “breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB and live music,” noted Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience.
Cost is $5 per car for admission. Additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees also bring chairs or blankets, especially if you will be arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted. The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, and Simply Good.
Live entertainment scheduled for June 22 — Three Good Reasons. Questions? Contact lauren@LHHC.org or 724-879-4241.
* * *
Great news from the National Weather Service:
The high predicted for Saturday is 69 and Sunday is 73 in the KLBE region; both days will be mostly sunny!
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac:
“In the Northern Hemisphere, the June solstice (aka summer solstice) occurs when the sun travels along its northernmost path in the sky. This marks the astronomical start of summer in the northern half of the globe. The 2022 June solstice occurs Tuesday, June 21, at 5:14 a.m. EDT.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
