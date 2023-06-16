The National Weather Service has good news for the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) vicinity.
The NWS forecast for the 2023 Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow is mostly sunny for Saturday and Sunday!
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak has an update:
“This Saturday, June 17, the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station on Main Street and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. They are still only $8 and have been selling out quickly, so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also have our scratch-off tickets available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. These tickets go off on June 30. The tickets are also available at Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc., Aroma Italiano, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, S&H Electric, Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights, Unity Township) and by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“As always the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you for your continued support; it’s truly appreciated. Have a great weekend.”
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher this week announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through Monday, June 19, for pickup or delivery on Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — Delicious homemade meatloaf, which includes a side of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only, $6.
• “Home-baked flavored breads, $3. (Cinnamon Swirl Bread and Garlic Cheddar Bread). Try ‘The Sampler’ — half of each flavored bread of the month.
• “Homemade soups $2 a pint (six choices: *Chili, *French Onion Soup, *Beef Barley Soup, *Hungarian Lentil Soup, *Chicken, Broccoli and Corn Soup, and *Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili).
“Collecting cat and dog food donations for Action for Animals Inc. Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Latrobe (Derry Township) — only Purina products please (Regular Cat Chow, Kitten Chow, Dog Chow, Puppy Chow). No specialty brands.
“Our ministry is rapidly growing within our community, and we need your help. Please consider dropping off boxes and/or bringing your own boxes/bags for packing. We are so grateful for the opportunity to serve you.
• “$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Due to the recent increase in volume, it is recommended you preorder your Spaghetti Lunch. Chef Susan will continue to prepare spaghetti meals on site as well.
“Please place your order at 724-797-8030 by (Monday) June 19 (phone or text).
“Join us virtually on Sunday mornings at 7 a.m. for our abridged meditation. Meeting ID: 652 564 1386. Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799.”
It’s that time of year:
Greater Latrobe 4th of July Celebration Committee spokeswoman Beth Howell announced this week in an email that the Big Wheels Race (open to ages 6 and under) and Scooter Race (ages 7 to 10) will be held Tuesday, June 20, on Memorial Drive in the city.
Beth added, “Registration begins at 6 p.m. First 100 registered riders will receive a gift bag. Pre-registration is requested, but not required. Kona Ice truck and hot dogs, chips and drinks will be available for purchase. Must have only plastic Big Wheels and two-wheeled scooters. NO motorized vehicles, no pushing or pulling.”
Questions? Call Beth at 724-433-3272.
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis offers this June update:
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults is at 15 Avenue C and would love to have you join us! Our new supervisor is Beth Rager. She is learning all the guidelines and looking forward to implementing new ideas too!
“Beth is happy to meet everyone and looking forward to seeing YOU. She said, ‘Gosh, the center is the place to be, and I want it to have something for everyone.’
“SO, let’s help her. Is there anyone who is familiar with Zumba or Line Dancing who would be willing to lead a class for free? Or do you have a craft or other talent you could share with a group or teach? Please consider, and let Beth know so we can get those groups started.
“A reminder, the center has Bocce playing at the 512 Coffee and Ice Cream (Ligonier Street) on Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
“Ask to see the classy Kate Spade, white and navy stripe, small backpack. There is a tip board raffle, and if you purchase a tip it could be yours!
“Current hours for the Latrobe center are Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting July 3 that will change to Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Early birds get an extra half hour to sleep!
“Everyone is welcome, and there are no membership fees. While summer is here and there are many outdoor things to do, please consider joining us at the center too! Any ideas or questions, call Beth at 724-539-0237.”
This note also arrived Monday:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe Area Chapter 4907 AARP will be meeting Monday, June 19, at the Latrobe American Legion at 1 p.m. This month will be our free pizza party followed by bingo. All paid-up members are invited. We will be taking nominations for officers; please plan to attend and offer your services.
“We will be taking reservations for our picnic luncheon in August. Cost will be $15 for paid-up members and $20 for guests.
“Any national members are eligible to attend our local chapter for our low annual $7 dues. Bill Fromme.”
Briana Tomack, president and CEO of the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, led off her e-newsletter with this message Monday:
“The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Chamber’s inaugural class of Leadership Greater Latrobe just finished up its first year. LGL is an eight-month leadership course, where the Chamber has partnered with Jim and Michelle Teague from A Teague of Your Own. Each month featured speakers from a variety of businesses and leaders within the community gave our participants insight and understanding of the resources and connectedness of our region. In addition to our monthly speakers who shared their leadership styles and principles with our group, Jim and Michelle taught John Maxwell Leadership development principles in each class. To complete the course, the participants were tasked with creating a project that would meet the Chamber mission of connecting business, community and education while engaging the community in a meaningful way.
“The final project was bringing a group of students to our businesses and downtown community. It was a true collaboration of downtown businesses, community members and the school district that helped see the project through to completion on May 26. It was the first freshman field trip of what we hope is an annual event.
“Congratulations and thank you to our LGL team: Michael Tusay — Latrobe Art Center; Anthony Massetto — Sarah Crispin-Thomas State Farm Agency, and Katie Byers — St. Vincent College!”
Nancy Gavin requested a mention in Bulletin Board:
“We are having a Terney Plan (near Latrobe) garage sale this year on June 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Multiple families are participating.”
A few reminders:
Dawna Bates, chairperson of the Latrobe 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service, said, “Since 1976 the 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Community Choir honored our veterans in song by being a part of the Patriotic Interfaith Service. Volunteers from the area join together each year to provide music for the service.
“Please join us for practice at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., (Monday) June 19 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
“The service will be on (Sunday) June 25 at Latrobe Presbyterian Church on Main Street at 3 p.m. This year’s theme is ‘Home Is Where Our Heart Is — Celebrating 250 Years of Westmoreland County.’ We will be honoring those veterans from our community who have passed away from May 2022 to May 2023 and law enforcement who dedicate their lives each day to protect our community. The speaker will be Tpr. Tristan Tappe from the Westmoreland Camp Cadet program. They give so much to us — let us honor them.”
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, is having its Soup and Salad Bar 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at the church.
Cost is $8 per person with tickets on sale at the door. A stair glide is available to access the church’s lower level, according to CUCC spokeswoman Dorthy Paulovich. Questions? Call the church office at 724-537-4901.
The Summer Friendship Free Hot Dog Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in Latrobe United Methodist Church’s parking lot, 440 Main St., LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick announced in an email last weekend.
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society is offering its second-quarter raffle ticket, currently available at Len’s Jewelry Repair Plus in Latrobe, The News Stand at Latrobe 30 Shoppes on Route 30 and Joe’s Store in Lawson Heights.
The Independence Day Special offers a $1,000 cash and $500 Giant Eagle gift card prize for a cost of $5.
Five hundred tickets will be sold, and the winning number will be taken from the first number drawn on the 7 p.m. Pennsylvania Daily Pick 3 on Tuesday, July 4.
Pam Walter and Judy Svidron, co-chairs, added in an earlier email, “Many thanks to you and your readers for continued support. Best of luck to all! Follow and like the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society on Facebook!”
Have a memorable Father’s Day weekend while you can.
It’s hard to believe that Tuesday, June 20, will be nine years since our dear father passed away.
