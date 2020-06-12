Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will host its 16th annual motorcycle blessing starting at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 21.
The blessing, which will begin following the 10:30 a.m. Mass, will take place in the Christ the Divine Teacher School parking lot, 323 Chestnut St., Latrobe.
For more information, contact Herb or Charlene Nicholson at 724-532-4135.
* * *
A carryout chicken barbecue fundraiser will be held starting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in the Connect Church parking lot, located across from Dean’s Diner, Route 22, Blairsville.
The United Methodist Churches of the Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, consisting of Black Lick, Blairsville, Hopewell and Connect churches, are working together to raise funds for repairs to its two parsonages.
Each meal is $11 and will include a half barbecue chicken, baked potato, cole slaw and a roll with butter. The meal is carryout only and will be packaged to take home and eat. No tickets are being sold, and meals will continue to be served until sold out.
Any questions, call the church office at 724-459-6155.
* * *
St. Vincent College will hold a virtual Get Acquainted Day for prospective students at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13.
Conducted as a webinar via Zoom, the event will include remarks from SVC president the Rev. Paul R. Taylor, OSB, dean of admission Heather Kabala and vice president for academic affairs Dr. John Smetanka.
The event will also feature information on the admission and financial aid processes from college admission counselors, roundtable discussions with current students and alumni, and a question-and-answer session that will allow participants to submit questions online to be answered during the live stream.
Prospective students are also invited to take a special virtual tour of the St. Vincent College campus, available online at www.stvincent.edu/visit.
Registration for the upcoming Get Acquainted Day is available at www.stvincent.edu/GAD. For more details, contact admission@stvincent.edu.
* * *
Two Greensburg area bishops, Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr. of Greater Parkview Church and Bishop Dale Adams of LifeSpring Church, are organizing a prayer vigil in remembrance of George Floyd.
They ask “clergy from all denominations to come together” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in downtown Greensburg. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
* * *
Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) Music Director James Blachly and Johnstown Symphony Chorus Director Jeff Webb will hold an open conversation with Johnstown City Council member the Rev. Sylvia J. King and Johnstown NAACP President Alan Cashaw at 7 p.m. Friday, June 12.
Organizers said the “conversation will focus on the role of music in bringing the community together, and will reflect on prior and future collaborations between the JSO, the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP and Christ Centered Community Church.”
James Blachly added, “Our mission as an orchestra is to bring people together through music, and this is a particularly important time for us to continue to find ways to listen to each other.”
The conversation will be livestreamed on the JSO Facebook page.
* * *
Bolivar community yard sales will be held starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 20. The sales will continue into the afternoon.
Numerous yard sales will be held throughout the borough, and table spaces will be available at the Bolivar Fire Station.
To reserve a spot, contact Heidi or John Speidel at 724-676-4714.
Refreshments will also be available at the fire station.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be offering four weeks of virtual art camps this summer, designed for children ages 7 to 10. The camps will take place durthe weeks of June 22 and 29, July 20 and Aug. 3, respectively. There will be no registration cost for the camps and all supplies will be included.
Using a virtual platform, the camps will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will feature a different art activity each day led by Studio Programs Coordinator Michael Carsone.
One may choose to participate in all four days or select specific days of the week. All supplies for the activities will be provided at no charge and sent to participants via mail in advance of the camp.
Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is two weeks prior to each camp. While the camps are open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, the museum is also collaborating with CASA of Westmoreland and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region to share this opportunity with families.
For more on the Virtual Children’s Summer Art Camps, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
Excela Health has postponed upcoming wellness checks scheduled in partnership with area community organizations until restrictions have been lifted regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. New dates will be announced.
The latest event was scheduled for Saturday, June 13, with the Ligonier Volunteer Fire Department. An event slated earlier this month at the Mountain View Rotary was also halted.
The sponsoring organizations have been notified and the Excela Health Call Center is contacting anyone who pre-registered.
* * *
The Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, is still going strong. Check the “Baking With Lucy” Facebook page for specific times on when the live recipes will air.
The popular Facebook page offers viewers virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
Pollock previously shared her recipes for bread, pierogies, gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
Laurel Faith in Action continues to provide services during the coronavirus pandemic. If you need or know of anyone 60 years of age or older within the Latrobe, Unity Township, Ligonier, Ligonier Township, Derry and Derry Township areas who would benefit from the organization’s services, call 724-539-4357, visit https://laurelfia.org, email laurelfaithinaction@msn.com or follow Laurel Faith in Action on Facebook @FaithinActionLaurelArea.
* * *
A Penn State Extension webinar, “Extension at Home: New Opportunities for Getting and Staying Fit,” is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. June 19.
The webinar will teach participants how “to start or continue a fitness program during these ever-changing times. Staying active can help one maintain a healthy weight, reduce the risk of developing diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, and improve brain function.”
Educators Katherine Ann French and Laurie Weinreb-Welch will lead the session. The webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. To register, visit the Penn State Extension website.
* * *
Penn State Extension is hosting webinars detailing the requirements and documentation required to apply for loan forgiveness under the federal CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program.
The next webinar is slated for noon on June 26. The webinars will cover questions loan recipients have on the application, the calculation form, which expenses are eligible and how to document these expenses.
Participation in each webinar is free, but pre-registration is required. To register for the webinars, visit https://extension.psu.edu/the-paycheck-protection-program-forgiveness-application-webinar or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
A webinar series from Penn State Extension, “Refining the Retail New Normal,” offers business owners ways to adjust their retail model for comfortable and safe shopping experiences for their customers.
Webinars, which can be viewed at any time, include: Best Practices for the Future, Creating Safe and Clean Retail Interactions, The Customer Experience and Clean and Safe Point of Sale System Options.
The webinars can be viewed on the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu.
* * *
The Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will train a new class of volunteers this fall. The new training program will begin Aug. 17 and continue Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through late November; classes will be held online via Zoom unless permitted to switch to in-person classes. The curriculum also features three hands-on field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program or to request an application for the 2020 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu. Information can also be found at www.extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland-county and clicking on “Master Watershed Steward Program” under the “related” section.
Information sessions will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 15 and 20. Register online via extension.psu.edu and by searching for “Master Watershed Steward Information Session” under webinars.
Those interested are encouraged to attend any of the three sessions if you cannot make the one scheduled for your specific county.
* * *
