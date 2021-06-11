The Chestnut Ridge Area Men’s Communion Breakfast previously scheduled for Sunday, June 20, at Legion-Keener Park’s Timken Pavilion has been canceled, according to Kelsey Stemple, Ministry Office coordinator, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Kelsey said, “If you purchased tickets, please request a refund.”
* * *
Tony Dominick writes:
“Good morning, Louise; nice to have you back at your desk.
“The next meeting for the Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 will be held in the council home located in Loyalhanna 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 14.
“All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate. All men 18 years of age and older and are in good standing within the Catholic Church are asked to join. Refreshments are served after the meeting.”
* * *
This just in from Janet Poole:
An outdoor flea market will be underway 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 Route 982, Youngstown.
Cost is $10 for a pre-paid space with setup from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m.
Food will be available.
To reserve a spot, call Jeannie at 724-610-7810.
* * *
“Fore!” a good cause too:
Jim Joyce, executive director of the Myasthenia Gravis Association of Western Pennsylvania, announced MGA is hosting a golf outing on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Grassy Lanes Golf Club, 470 McCaughtry Run Road in Darlington (Beaver County), to benefit MGA’s free patient support services.
Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start 2 p.m. Registration fee is $80 for individual/$300 for foursome.
Outing includes 18 holes of golf, golf cart, lunch at the turn, buffet dinner, hole-in-one contests, putting challenge, MGA Survivor Ball, 50-50, silent auction, and basket raffle.
To register, call the MGA office in Pittsburgh at 412-566-1545.
* * *
BB received The Westmoreland Museum of American Art’s mask update Wednesday morning:
“Over the past year, The Westmoreland has continued to follow government and public health guidance to keep our staff and visitors safe. We thank you for your continued help and support!
“We have reviewed recent guidance from Pennsylvania and are working with many other regional museums and cultural institutions for a consistent, safe approach across our institutions. The Westmoreland will ask visitors to continue to wear their masks while indoors until June 28 or until state mask mandates are lifted. We will review over the coming weeks, and we look forward to seeing you at the museum soon!
“To check our website for the most up-to-date guidance on our policies and to register for your FREE visit to the museum”: https://thewestmoreland.org/covid-19/
WMAA is open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The North Main Street, Greensburg, museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, except for school groups and partner programs, and is closed New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
* * *
JoAnne Salvatore from Stage Right announced “Crazy for You” has a new location and time.
In her email received Thursday morning, JoAnne said, “Due to the current weather forecast, ‘Crazy for You’ will now be at Hempfield Area High School the same days — Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12.
“New time — 8 p.m. (not 8:30 p.m.).
“General admission — Any previously purchased tickets are valid and accepted. No need to worry or change anything. If you want additional tickets, please contact Stage Right website www.stagerightgreensburg.com or phone 724-832-7464.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, but you will be cooler and drier!”
As announced on my June 8 Lifestyles page, the romantic comedy features such Gershwin classics as “Embraceable You,” “I Can’t Be Bothered Now,” “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “They Can’t Take That Away From Me,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It” and the all-time favorite “I’ve Got Rhythm.”
Dawna Bates, coordinator of the 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service, reports that “there is still time to join the 4th of July Community Choir. The choir is practicing for the 4th of July Patriotic Interfaith Service sponsored by the 4th of July Celebration Committee. The choir will be singing several musical selections, as we honor the veterans as we have in the past and honor all those groups that have helped us get through the trying events of COVID and unrest.”
Dr. Carol Fox will be keynote speaker for the 2021 service, slated for 3 p.m. June 27 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.
Practices are being held 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 and June 23, at Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St. in the city’s Fifth Ward.
Ellen Sautter is choir director and Julie Sexton, accompanist. All are welcome.
* * *
Just the fax:
Pavement milling in Latrobe that began Wednesday is continuing Friday.
Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., there is no parking on the following streets:
Ligonier Street from Chestnut Street to Depot Street.
Depot Street and Main Street from the Lloyd Avenue bridge to Alexandria Street.
For the well-being of vehicles, city officials advised using alternate parking June 9-11.
Additional closures will be announced at a later date for the leveling of the streets June 14-15 and street paving tentatively scheduled for June 21-24.
* * *
Remember, the fifth annual Mister Rogers Family Days celebration continues through Saturday, June 12, in downtown Latrobe. All are welcome to attend and take part in fun-filled activities and entertainment.
Attractions include a Selfie Garden located in downtown’s James H. Rogers Memorial Park with the statue of Mister Rogers and in the parklet; Fred Rogers exhibits at Latrobe Art Center and the Latrobe Area Historical Society, and an assortment of sidewalk fun throughout the downtown area.
Single-day activities include an outdoor movie night Friday, June 11, at Legion-Keener Park.
The event wraps up on Saturday, June 12, with a downtown Latrobe scavenger hunt, crafts with Latrobe Art Center, a visit from the Neighborhood Trolley and more, according to Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay.
Pre-registration is required for Friday’s outdoor movie night. Participants can pre-register at www.misterrogersfamilyday.org or by calling the Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 during regular operating hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday).
* * *
Remember, the Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of 204 Spring St., Latrobe, will have its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Monday, June 14, at the post. Installation of the auxiliary officers will take place during this meeting.
Auxiliary spokesperson Linda Butler added, “Interested in helping our veterans? Think about joining the auxiliary. We also accept transfers. For more information, call 724-537-6480 and leave a message. Someone will get back to you. We love our veterans.”
* * *
This just in:
National Westmoreland Glass Collectors Club’s 2021 Show and Convention will be held Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, at Westmoreland County Community College, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood. Admission is free, and there is ample parking.
All dealers are welcome. Setup for the sales began at 8 a.m. Friday. The show will be open for sales 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tables are free, and coverings are supplied by the club. The college provides security after show hours.
Anyone wishing to set up may contact Ken Kosoglove at 724-744-3418 or kosoglowj@comcast.net.
The annual meeting for members will be conducted 5 p.m. Friday, June 11. Because of COVID-19 and state restrictions, masks may be required to be worn.
https://westmorelandglassclub.org/modules/content/index.php?id=40
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
