June 10-12, 2022

Let’s start off with an update on Veterans Memorial Plaza:
“Louise, we added a new marker to the Veterans Memorial Plaza just in time for Memorial Day. A thank-you to Scott Wajdic, and his crew, and to Shaffer Memorials for the design and installation. And a special thank-you to Joe Kuhn for his idea.
“I received a lot of compliments at the Memorial Day ceremony. If anyone would like to donate to help defray the costs, please send your check to The Latrobe Foundation, P.O. Box 110, Latrobe, PA 15650.
“Also, a hats off and a grateful salute to Kristy Murphy for all the hard work she does for the veterans and especially all she does to make Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies happen.
“Thank you, Art Dira, Latrobe Veterans Memorial Plaza.”
* * *
Secretary Connie Marucco writes:
“The marquee lights are turning on this weekend at 416 Weldon St. in Latrobe!
“The Latrobe Area Historical Society is proud to announce the kickoff of our 2022 Monthly Matinee Series. This Friday and Saturday, June 10-11, we will present ‘Latrobe: Mister Rogers First Neighborhood.’ This all new show is based on a 1991 interview in which Fred recalled the special people and places from his years growing up in Latrobe. Come and see if you can recognize any of the people in Fred’s life growing up here in our neighborhood and the neighborhood of his early television shows.
“This year has been a busy one at the historical society as we have ‘Revisited’ shows we have done in the past on the six wards of Latrobe.
“Come on July 8-9 when we present an entirely new look with ‘First Ward Revisited.’ In August we will show ‘Second and Third Wards Revisited,’ while September looks at ‘Fourth and Fifth Wards Revisited.’ October winds up our ward series with ‘Sixth Ward Revisited.’
“November honors Latrobe veterans and takes a special look at what it was like to fight the war from Latrobe. What sacrifices and work was done here for the war effort by our citizens young and old. This will end our season.
“Doors open at 9 a.m., and the programs begin at 9:30 a.m. Refreshments will be provided and admission is free to the public, but donations are appreciated. Come and see our displays at our museum. Parking on Fridays is on the street. On Saturdays visitors may park at Kelly, Sparber & White at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.
“Because of the rise in COVID, masks are required indoors.
“Thanks so much for your support!”
* * *
A colorful flier from Mike Skapura:
The Joe Porembka Orchestra Tribute Band will perform 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, as part of Polka Weekend in the 2022 Twin Lakes Summer Concert Series at the Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater, located off Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township.
The John Stevens Polka Band will entertain at 5 p.m.
Mike added, “The JPO Tribute Band will also be in the Latrobe July 4th Parade, helping the Latrobe VFD with its boot drive, as always.”
According to the flier, admission is free. All ages welcome. Seating is limited; lawn chairs and canopies recommended. Take a cooler with snacks/beverages or purchase “some great brews provided by Unity Brewing.”
* * *
This just in from Marie McCandless:
“Derry Lions Club will sponsor a food drive during the Farmers Market 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at Keystone State Park.
“Non-perishable food will be accepted to be donated to Westmoreland County Food Bank.
“No glass containers, please.”
* * *
Also for a good cause:
A spaghetti dinner benefiting Michael Zemba Jr.’s family will be served noon until 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, in the Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Club back room.
“Michael sadly passed away on May 24 at the age of 35 due to complications from two major strokes, and a major brain bleed. The proceeds will go directly to his family for the many expenses they have,” according to a note received this week from Pam Gray.
* * *
A day brightener from Debra Resslar:
“Dear Louise, happy Monday!
“This Sunday, June 12, everyone is welcome to Rosie’s Birthday Celebration at 4:30 p.m. for food, cake and fellowship.
“At 6 p.m. following the party we will have a Hymn Sing. All are invited to join in a program of singing (or listening) filled with audience-selected hymns completed by special performers. Piano accompaniments for the evening will be played by the birthday lady herself, the Rev. Rosalyn Werner.
“Outside performers are always welcome. Interested parties, please contact Debbie (724-668-2749).
“All are welcome to join us for an evening of great music. The New Alexandria United Methodist Church is located on 106 Washington St.
“We look forward to seeing you!
“Many thanks for all you do.
“Debbie Resslar, New Alexandria United Methodist Church.”
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 will have a meeting 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the post, 204 Spring St., Latrobe.
Special guest will be District 27 President Linda Tikey, who will install the auxiliary officers at this meeting.
“All members are encouraged to attend,” announced Linda Butler, auxiliary spokesperson.
* * *
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, June 13, at the council home in Loyalhanna.
Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary. Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick added, “All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.”
* * *
Mary Ann Henty reports that retirees and former employees of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA will have their next luncheon at noon Wednesday, June 15, at Giannilli’s II, Route 30, Unity Township.
Planning to attend? Contact Mary Ann @ 724-537-7894.
* * *
The monks of St. Vincent Archabbey will hold a Father’s Day Bake Sale to benefit the St. Vincent Gristmill, according to archabbey public relations director Kim Metzgar.
There are seven types of bagels to choose from: plain, everything, cinnamon raisin, sesame seed, poppy seed, cheddar, and Swiss. Bagels are $1.25 each or buy six, get one free.
All baked goods use Gristmill flour ground by Benedictine monks and baked by the monks. There are no preservatives or additives.
Pre-orders can also be placed by completing a paper order form at the Gristmill General Store on Beatty County Road, at the St. Vincent Basilica Gift Shop (ground floor of the Parish Center next to the basilica) or by calling the Gristmill at 724-537-0304.
Pickup will be on the second floor of the Parish Center, in the Assembly Room on Sunday, June 19, between 8:30 and 11 a.m. Any pre-ordered items not claimed by 11 a.m. will be open to general sale. Payment is cash only at pickup.
For the link to order online, visit the Gristmill General Store website at www.saintvincentgristmill.com.
Kim said, “The pre-order form must be completed by 3 p.m. Friday, June 17.”
* * *
Unity Township American Legion Post 982 will host its second annual Car Cruise on Saturday, June 18. The cruise will feature 40-plus classic and antique cars from all over western Pennsylvania.
Jerry Dean, post commander, added in an email, “This Car Cruise will benefit the Sons of the American Legion, which uses its proceeds to support many local veteran charities throughout the year.
“The day starts with the Car Cruise from 2 to 6 p.m. with viewing open to the public. The band East Coast Turnaround will cap off the night with music in our outdoor venue from 6 to 10 p.m. (weather permitting)
“In addition to the band our auxiliary (Unit 982) will be making some homemade dishes for purchase in our kitchen during the Car Cruise.
“There is no admission fee for the public to the Car Cruise, but a $10 donation will be asked to enjoy the band. Please support our event so that we can support those who keep us safe every day.”
For ticket details, go to the Facebook page — Pipetown Legion or call 724-423-9284 or Jason Patrick at 724-237-6968.
* * *
Guests are welcome to the monthly meeting of the Chestnut Ridge Historical Society, slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown, according to Louise Sprowls, recording secretary. Speaker Bruce Shirey will do a photo presentation of “The Story of Moving the Lefeure Log House” from Jeannette to Historic Hanna’s Town in 2020.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the full Strawberry Moon reaches its peak 7:52 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, and it’s a supermoon!
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.