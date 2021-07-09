Congratulations to 9-year-old opera singer Victory Brinker of Unity Township who earned the “Golden Buzzer” on Tuesday night’s episode of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” signifying that her performance was so good that all four judges and the host want to advance her directly from the audition round straight to the live shows.
* * *
Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe has an ongoing program of collecting monetary donations to help provide funding for two food banks in the greater Latrobe area — the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Latrobe Salvation Army.
Tony Dominick and John Smetanka are asking “brother Knights, families and friends to continue to support this program, which began in 2012.” This can be done by mailing “checks only,” payable to the Knights of Columbus, to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Tony added, “Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless one and all.”
* * *
Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will conduct its next meeting 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 12, in council home, located in Loyalhanna.
All brother Knights are asked to attend and urged to participate. Refreshments are served after the meeting.
* * *
Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 1971’s 50th-anniversary reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 28, at DiSalvo’s Station in Latrobe.
Class spokeswoman Jean Calabrace said, “The committee has tried to update our contact list. We had over 500 students graduate in 1971, so you can understand it has been a daunting task.
“If you have not received an invitation or know of someone who has not, you can reach out to us through our email at glhsclassof71@comcast.net or on Facebook at Greater Latrobe HS Class of 71.
“We really want to see as many alumni as possible make it to our 50th reunion.
“Thank you so much for all you do for Latrobe, Louise.”
* * *
Ligonier Valley Senior High School Class of 1961’s 60th-year reunion is slated for Saturday, Aug. 14, at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Unity Township.
Classmates who have not received an invitation may contact Linda @ 724-694-5439, Judy @ 724-879-4360 or Sandy @ 724-537-7834. They are looking forward to seeing you.
* * *
I had a voicemail Wednesday morning from the president of Greater Latrobe Cross Country Boosters.
She said the group will hold a car wash, its first fundraiser of the year, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in Sharky’s Café parking lot, between Route 30 and Mission Road, Unity Township.
“Donations only” will be accepted.
* * *
Greensburg Garden Center garden clubs will host their Biennial Garden Tour this year! Mark your calendars for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, “rain or shine.”
The organizers said, “We have seven unique and beautiful gardens to showcase between Delmont and North Huntingdon. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Call our office (724-837-0245) for details and tickets.”
In addition, Greensburg Garden Center will host its ever-popular Monarch Butterfly Release on Saturday, Aug. 14, in its own Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the GGC building (951 Old Salem Road). There will be two release times: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nicky, secretary of the nonprofit educational organization, said, “Butterflies go quickly, so reserve your monarch today by calling 724-837-0245.”
* * *
LAHS Secretary Connie Marucco writes:
“We hope you are well and enjoying the summer. The Latrobe Area Historical Society is open and welcoming visitors. We have missed seeing everyone. Come in and see our displays, do your research, and learn about our history. If you have family and friends in town over the summer remember to put us on your list of must-see stops. Our hours are Tuesdays from 1-3:30 p.m., Fridays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. If you have a group visiting we can arrange special hours for you. Several Latrobe class reunions will be coming in to see us this year, and several families who are having reunions have booked a time to come in for a tour. Contact us at latrobeareahist@gmail.com or call us at 724-539-8889 and leave a message.
“Even though we are the historical society we have joined the current century with our newly launched website Latrobe History.org and see us on Facebook at Latrobe Area Historical Society. The website and Facebook sites offer interesting and updated information on our history and activities. Also on our website you can become a member, order Latrobe merchandise and make donations or gift a membership.
“We have begun our monthly matinees, and we welcome all to attend. Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24, will be “4th and 5th Wards Revisited,” an all-new show. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the show starts at 9:30 a.m. All shows are open to the public and are free. Refreshments will be offered, and donations are accepted. Parking is on the street on Friday, and on Saturday you can park at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria at Kelly, Sparber & White CPA.
“Welcome back!”
This just in from Anthony A. Matuszky, spokesperson, Youngstown-Whitney VFD:
“Just wanted to let your readers know the Youngstown-Whitney VFD Sub Sale will be held Saturday, July 10, at the Lowe’s lot in Wildcat Commons and the U-Haul lot in Mountain Laurel Plaza. Unfortunately, due to an increase across the board for supplies we have to raise our sub price to $8 a sub. Come buy one or more subs and say hello to your firefighters.”
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will have its monthly meeting 5 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the post, 204 Spring St. Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “Come and meet the auxiliary’s new president, Michaele Castele. We love our veterans.”
* * *
St. James Catholic Church will host Country Music Night from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, outside on the church grounds, 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22, New Alexandria.
Admission of $15 per adult and $5 for a child under 12 includes dinner and DJ. Make checks payable to St. James Rosary Altar Society.
Spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko encourages attendees to “wear your cowboy hats and boots!”
Contact the parish office at 724-668-2829 to register or visit www.stjamesnewalexandria.org.
* * *
Melissa Leonard, supervisor at New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, “a nonprofit depending on fundraisers to meet its obligations,” this week announced:
“The special Saturday Bingo will be held here at the center on July 17. Reservations are not needed, but are recommended. If you RSVP by calling the center at 724-668-7055 before Wednesday, July 14, you will receive an extra jackpot card free of charge.
“This month’s theme is ‘Luau.’ You can also receive an extra jackpot ticket by wearing something luau related.
“The cost of admission is $20, which includes your lunch, 10 (six-square) bingo cards and one (three-square) bingo card for the jackpot game. Lunch for the Luau bingo will include ham barbecue, macaroni salad, baked beans and pineapple upside down cake.
“We will also be offering 50/50 tickets, basket raffles and rippie tickets. After being cooped up in our houses for the last year, it would be really nice to see everyone come out and have a fun and enjoyable day with us, socializing and playing bingo!
“Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Lunch is served at noon, and bingo begins at 1 p.m. Questions, directions or reservations can be addressed by calling 724-668-7055 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. If you are calling after hours you may leave a message, and I will get back to you ASAP. Hope to see you here!”
* * *
Bill Yuhaniak of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 writes:
“Starting next Saturday (July 17) at our monthly Hoagie Sale, our hoagies will be $7, due to the high cost of the groceries that go into making them fresh for you. This is the first time that we have raised our price in eight years. We strive to provide you with the best subs in town at a decent price and will continue to do so.
“As always, the members of Latrobe VFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you for your continued support; it is truly appreciated.”
* * *
This handwritten note just in from former LAH employees / retirees:
“We are having our reunion picnic at the Slovak Picnic Grounds on Thursday, Aug. 19, starting at 1 p.m. until ??
“We are asking everyone to bring a covered dish to be shared, a drink for yourself, a donation of $5 to help pay for the rent on the grounds and picnic supplies, and your own small bottle of hand sanitizer. But if you forget we will have bottles there along with gloves.
“Dr. (Charles) Amadee and Dr. (Michael) Zorch will provide the entertainment.
“We are having a Chinese auction and will have tickets at the picnic for them. We will have door prizes also. You must be present to win.
“Come and join us for a day of fun, good company and excellent food. Hope to see you all on Aug. 19. Please go to our website formerLAHemployees/retirees and let us know what you are bringing or text Weez or Bernie.”
* * *
Remember, a Rosary Rally will take place at noon Saturday, July 10, on the lawn of Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Catherine Barger invites the public to “join in praying for the United States of America as we celebrate our Independence Day and also praying for world peace. This event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society in conjunction with America Needs Fatima.”
* * *
The Latrobe Bulletin office reopened to the public starting 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, after a long closure because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The office is open for walk-in customers from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday each week.
* * *
Our first newsroom visitor, Bill Borsari, said, “Welcome back, Louise. The Kennametal Retirees Local 1059 will meet 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Latrobe Center for Active Adults, Avenue C. All retirees are invited to attend for a discussion period.”
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
