This just in from Cathy Zemba and Cori Poklembo:
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, will hold an indoor flea market on two consecutive weekends in July at the Dome, off Route 982 in Derry Township. Dates are Friday, July 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The flea market will open again the following weekend. Hours are Friday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be tables of items donated by church members as well as tables for individual vendors. Proceeds from the sale of church-donated items will be given to the local food bank.
Vendors may rent their own tables for $10, which covers all four days. For other details or to reserve a table, call or text Cori at 724-244-2735.
* * *
The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 of Latrobe will be conducted Monday evening, July 11, at the council home in Loyalhanna.
Social begins at 6 p.m. followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m. Regular meeting follows the rosary.
Council 940 spokesman Tony Dominick said, “All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.”
* * *
A day brightener from LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis:
“We wish to thank Louise and the Bulletin Board for always helping us let the folks know what is happening at our center!
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, has more programs coming so you can mark your calendars.
“Heritage Hospice will be here (Thursday) July 14, with ‘Donuts and Talk’ 10 a.m.
“Highmark is coming July 20, 10 a.m., and we’ll make smoothies.
“Don’t forget July 21 and the White Elephant Bingo, 10 a.m.; bring a prize, take a prize!
“There is also Rent Rebate Assistance on Friday, July 22.
“There are many other daily activity groups. Please pick up a monthly schedule so you can see what all is available.
“Lunch is daily at 11:30 a.m. Contact our supervisor, Candy Danka, at 724-539-0237 with any questions or program suggestions.
* * *
Marie McCandless asked BB to announce Derry Lions Club and Friends of Keystone State Park will conduct another food drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Keystone Farmers Market at the park.
Collected food will be delivered to Westmoreland County Food Bank.
Marie said, “Nonperishable food and no glass jars, please.
“Suitable items for donation include cereal, tuna, fruit or vegetable juice, canned fruits or vegetables, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese, and canned soup.”
* * *
Speaking of state parks:
Lisa Meadows, environmental education specialist, DCNR Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run, announced two fun activities for next Friday, July 15:
• Nature Pontoon Ride, 10:30 a.m. — noon. Meadows asks participants to “meet at boat rental in day use area. Enjoy a relaxing morning touring Yellow Creek State Park lake on one of our lovely pontoon boats from Yellow Creek Rental and Supply. Enjoy nature from the boat. This program is for adults, teens, and children age 9 and up. Children 12 and under must wear a life jacket. We will provide or bring your own. Use our binoculars or bring your own. Cost is $10 per person and must be paid on arrival. Program is weather dependent. Preregistration is required.” https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/nature_pontoon_ride_preregistration_is_required#.YryerBXMK70
• The Bear Out There, 1:30 — 2:30 p.m. Meadows advises everyone to “meet at the park’s Environmental Learning Center. Join us to learn about one of Pennsylvania’s most sought after mammals: the black bear. JD Walker from the Pennsylvania Game Commission will present a hands-on presentation to dispel the myths and shed some light on one of Pennsylvania’s largest mammals, including what they eat, where they live and many other fascinating bear facts. This program is geared for school-age children and their families! Preregistration is required.” https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/event/the_bear_out_there_preregistration_required_6532#.Yryf0BXMK70
* * *
An update from director Robin Matty:
The West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., will hold a two-day Fill a Bag for $5 Book Sale for two weekends Aug. 20 and Aug. 27 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Robin added, “In case of rain, the sale will be canceled. The sale will take place in the parking lot of the library with tables full of hardcover, paperback, nonfiction, children’s books and cookbooks. Our storage locker is filled and donations keep coming in.”
* * *
A few reminders:
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host “Summer Saturday: Together Together” 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 9. The organizers invite the public to “celebrate the summer by coming ‘together’ for a summer Saturday at the museum. Spend a night out on the terrace and gardens enjoying live music by Andy Davis, 2021’s Josie Music Award winner — Male Artist of the Year for Modern Country, outdoor games, and fire pits with a s’mores bar.
“Stroll through the Cantilever Gallery to experience the ‘Alone Together: Encounters in American Realism’ exhibition and go on an immersive scavenger hunt through the galleries and the museum grounds. Enjoy food and drink for purchase from Elegant Catering food truck and a specialty cocktail, beer and wine bar.”
Admission is free; advance registration recommended. Go to https://www.showclix.com/event/together-together/tag/SSTT_E?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b1cda7c4-140b-4966-bdd6-064afcca96a8
* * *
The second production of the St. Vincent Summer Theatre season is Ken Ludwig’s popular farce “Lend Me a Tenor,” opening Tuesday. “Lend Me a Tenor” follows famous tenor Tito Merelli, who has signed on to perform with the Cleveland Opera Company, but through a set of crazy circumstances, he passes out after mixing wine with a huge dose of tranquilizers. Believing the divo is dead, the opera manager, Henry Saunders, taps his assistant, Max, to replace Merelli. Navigating through one catastrophe after the next, Max and Saunders search for a way to save the company’s big night.
Lawrence Lesher, Kim McLeod, Matt Sweeney, Daniel Krack, Abby Middleton, Synge Maher and Justin Massetto will star in “Lend Me a Tenor” July 12 to Sunday, July 17.
This show, directed by Greggory Brandt, producing artistic director for SVST and assistant professor of theatre at St. Vincent College, will take place in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There will be three matinees (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday) and five evening (Tuesday through Saturday) performances.
Complimentary transportation will be provided from the parking areas to the Performing Arts Center. Handicap parking closer to the theatre is also available.
To purchase tickets for “Lend Me a Tenor,” visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64707.
For group rates, call 724-537-8900 or visit www.stvincent.edu/summertheatre.
* * *
Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket continues at the Route 30-based museum this summer for its ninth year.
The popular open-air food festival takes place Wednesdays from June 1 to Aug. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, on Lincoln Highway Experience’s grounds, 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township.
Guests can enjoy “breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB, and live music,” according to Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience.
Fee is $5 per car for admission. There is an additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees take chairs or blankets, especially if they will be arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted.
The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, and Simply Good.
The live entertainment scheduled for July 13 is Kyle Greene.
* * *
After a two-year hiatus, Westmoreland/Frick Hospital Foundation’s signature fundraiser on behalf of Excela Health makes a heartfelt return 6 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at Greensburg Country Club, 309 Pleasant Valley Road near Jeannette.
Black Tie for Hearts will benefit the Excela Health Heart, Lung and Vascular Institute, and promises “an evening of food, fun and festivity as attendees enjoy casino-style games and vie for cash and prizes.” The evening includes a private reception for sponsors, open bar, silent auction with dinner and gaming to follow.
Tickets are $200 per person. Sponsorships begin at $1,000 and include “two event tickets, fun money and admission to the private VIP champagne reception with Steve Blass, a former Major League Baseball player, radio and television sports color commentator.”
Seating is “limited.” Register online at ExcelaHealth.org/BlackTie. Questions? Contact Holly DiBiasi via email hdibiasi@excelahealth.org or phone 724-832-4140.
* * *
St. James Parish, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, announced its sacrament of reconciliation has been changed to the second and fourth weekends of each month before each Mass:
• Saturdays from 3:45 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. (The 3:45 p.m. time change was inadvertently omitted from the church directory Page A6. It will be added next Friday, July 15.)
• Sundays from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
* * *
