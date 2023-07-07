Latrobe Presbyterian Church minister of music and organist Michael Long has some good news for concert-goers:
“Hi, Louise. Sending basic information about the summer concerts at Unity Chapel. You’ve been such a blessing in the past, writing and sharing about the performances in the Bulletin. I’ve put down the basics below.”
Unity Chapel (of Latrobe Presbyterian Church), 113 Chapel Lane, Unity Township, will be the setting for two 7:30 p.m. concerts this summer:
• Thursday, July 20, Trio Granato (comprised of Tom Godfrey ~ flute, Paula Tuttle ~ cello and Marissa Knaub-Avon ~ harp) will perform.
• Thursday, Aug. 24, Beo String Quartet (Jason Neukom ~ violin, Sean Neukom ~ viola, Andrew Giordano ~ violin and Ryan Ash ~ cello).
Tickets are $15 general admission for each concert. All proceeds benefit the Westmoreland Youth Symphony Orchestra program.
Each day will have a pre-concert performance by a youth symphony member at 7:15 p.m., as well as a post-concert evening prayer service, 10 minutes after the concert ends.
The chapel is air-conditioned and fully handicap accessible (parking, ramp and restroom).
For other details, contact Long at music@latrobepc.org or 724-537-3631, ext. 15.
* * *
Maria Mejia Photography will have a ribbon cutting and refreshments 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the studio, located at 911 Ligonier St., Suite 001, in Latrobe.
On Saturday, July 8, Maria will host a grand opening celebration. There will be games, prizes and free gifts to the first 50 visitors. More than 20 vendors, artists and food trucks will be part of the celebration. Due to the occasion, she will provide free photography for each family or individual visiting that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
* * *
Longtime BB contributor Tony Dominick shares a July update:
“Hi, Louise. Thank you and the Latrobe Bulletin for your continued support.
“The next meeting for the Knights of Columbus Council 940 of Latrobe will be held Monday evening, July 10, at the Sacred Heart School building in Youngstown. Social begins at 6 p.m. with lunch and refreshments provided, followed by praying the rosary at 6:30 p.m.
“Regular meeting follows the rosary. All members in good standing are asked to attend and participate.
“Also, a reminder that the local food banks supported by the Knights is a continuous project. A big thank-you to all who have contributed in the past. Donations can be mailed to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.”
He requests “checks only, made payable to K of C 940 of Latrobe.”
* * *
Following its July 4 hiatus, Latrobe Farmers Market will resume noon to 4 p.m. July 11 and continue each Tuesday through Oct. 10 (rain or shine) at Legion-Keener Park, the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation office verified when contacted by phone (724-537-4331).
Interested in becoming a vendor? Send an email to craig@latroberecreation.org.
* * *
Join Westmoreland Food Bank and Adams Memorial Library for Eat and Read 2023. As part of the food bank’s summer food service program, any child in need ages 0-18 can come to Adams Memorial Library (1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe) for free breakfast and/or lunch.
Breakfast is served 10 to 10:30 a.m., and lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 9.
There is no paperwork or sign-up requirement for the meals.
Children are free to stay and attend a library program, but prior registration with the AML (724-539-1972) is requested.
Additionally, on Wednesday, July 19, and Wednesday, Aug. 2, the food bank’s Mobile Market will be in the library parking lot (off Chestnut Street) at 10 a.m.
The Mobile Market provides free, fresh fruits and vegetables to people of any age.
The American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter invites the area community to “Bleed to Fill the Need” at a blood drive hosted 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, July 17, at Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Unity Township.
“Charter Oak Church has been an excellent blood drive partner to the Red Cross since 2007,” said Tessie Amaranto, executive director of the American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter. “With this blood drive, we hope to increase our impact in the community.”
The Red Cross hopes to collect 180 units of blood at this drive. Blood donations to the Red Cross “help ensure new moms, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims have access to safe, lifesaving blood.
“Summer can shake up normal routines, but blood donation appointments can’t fall off the calendar,” added Amaranto. “It’s crucial for donors to make and keep their scheduled times to give throughout the summer season.”
To schedule an appointment to give blood at this drive, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter the sponsor code Bleed4Need. Donors may also download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
All presenting donors will receive “a free T-shirt and special refreshments, while supplies last.”
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
* * *
Jennifer Hawk announced in an email that families and descendants of Samuel, George and Richard Henry Edsall are invited to attend the 103rd Edsall family reunion from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Timken Pavilion in Legion-Keener Park, Latrobe.
Jen added, “If you would like to participate in the reunion raffle, please create your own themed gift basket.”
* * *
A few reminders:
New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St., will host an Old-fashioned Hymn Sing on Sunday, July 9, that will include a Greater Latrobe School District retiree.
Church spokeswoman Debbie Resslar said in an email, “All are invited to join in a 6 p.m. program of singing (or listening) filled with audience-selected hymns completed by special performers.
“Piano accompaniments for the evening will be played by retired Greater Latrobe music teacher Alan Lomicka and the Rev. Rosalyn Werner. Alan will play a patriotic piano solo and a special flute solo. Several other performers will sing special numbers as well.
“Light refreshments and fellowship will follow. All are welcome to join us for an evening of great music.”
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township, will offer “Grieving With Great Hope,” a five-week grief support workshop from the Augustine Institute, on Mondays, July 10 through Aug. 7, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Assembly Room.
Teri Pomerleau, director of social ministry for the parish, explained in an email last week, “With videos and discussions, the workshop offers a prayerful, practical and personal approach for anyone who is dealing with the loss of a loved one. Anyone who has lost a loved one is invited to attend.”
To register, contact Teri at 724-539-8629, ext. 15, or teri.pomerleau@stvincent.edu.
* * *
The Summer Friendship Free Hot Dog Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in Latrobe United Methodist Church’s parking lot, 440 Main St., according to LUMC spokeswoman Debbie Herwick.
* * *
