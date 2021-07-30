Westmoreland Museum of American Art’s next Summer Movies at the Museum — “Best in Show” 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 — includes a Latrobe area connection.
Described as a “mockumentary,” this movie offers a behind-the-scenes look into the highly competitive world of dog shows through the eyes of a group of dog owners.
Four-legged friends are welcome outside for the movie and in the gardens.
The public is invited to “come early and enjoy browsing the Museum Shop’s Pop-Up Market and fun activities relating to the movie theme: Art Scavenger Hunt, Trivia Worksheet and a Selfie Photobooth. The galleries will also be open with special late hours from 5 p.m. through the start of the movie, which will begin at dusk.
From 3 to 8 p.m. meet two small-business owners, Dani Rafferty (A Pretty Flower, Latrobe) and Florence Smith (Djoi Designs, Pittsburgh). Say hi to Dani, and she will be happy to help you create your own fresh flower bouquet. Shop Florence’s new men’s/women’s jewelry and leather handbags.
From 3 to 9 p.m. Joe Butt’s BBQ will serve “the best ribs straight from their smoker.” Menu includes steak/lamb/pulled pork sandwiches, spareribs, BBQ chicken, smokehouse burgers, hot sausages, and brats.
Café Marchand will have refreshments available for purchase, including a beverage bar selection with alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, movie snacks, and pup cups and dog treats for your furry friend.
Cost is $3 per member/$5 for a non-member. WMAA noted, “The museum will be open during this event, but the movie will not be able to be moved indoors should there be inclement weather. If the event would be canceled because of inclement weather, refunds will be issued.” Check WMAA’s website and social media pages for updates.
Advance registration is required; email info@thewestmoreland.org or visit https://thewestmoreland.org.
WMAA, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday (except for school groups and partner programs) as well as New Year’s Day, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
* * *
Marilyn Fisher this week announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe is now taking orders through Aug. 9 for pickup or delivery Aug. 14 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) of the following:
• Home-baked flavored breads — Blueberry or banana $3.
“The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the month $3.
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner” — A generous portion of homemade meatloaf, sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (16 ounces) — Regular Chili, Dad’s Smokehouse Chili, Stuffed Pepper Soup, Ham & Bean Soup, and assorted soups (limited quantities).
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Aug. 9.
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (meatballs, salad and roll). Marilyn said pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch is not necessary.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center invites the community to toast the Great American Banana Split Celebration in style at its eighth annual Yellow Tie Gala 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.
LAC Executive Director Michael Tusay noted in his email to BB: “After taking a brief hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yellow Tie Gala is once again returning to downtown Latrobe. The Gala will transform Ligonier Street into an open-air dining room and dance floor with entertainment provided by Neon Swing X-perience. An open bar will feature wine, beer, a signature Banana Split cocktail, and hot and cold appetizers from Ricolita’s Café.
“Latrobe Dairy Queen will sponsor a Banana Split Bar that will satisfy any sweet tooth and pay homage to Latrobe’s legacy as the birthplace of the banana split.”
Gala tickets are $60 per person or $50 for a member of Latrobe Art Center. Reservations are required by Friday, Aug. 13. All proceeds benefit Latrobe Art Center programs. To purchase tickets, call 724-537-7011 or go to latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/2021-yellow-tie-gala.
* * *
We had an inquiry last weekend:
The Yellow Tie Gala is a precursor event to the Great American Banana Split Celebration, slated for Saturday, Aug. 21, in Legion-Keener Park.
Visit BananaSplitFest.com.
* * *
For the past several years, the Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 has been collecting and donating money toward the Coats for Kids project. The children in need are screened by the staff in their school district.
Knights of Columbus Council 940 spokesman Tony Dominick explained, “We donate new ski-type jackets to the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area school districts for distribution to kids in need of coats for the winter months. Last year we donated seven boxes containing 12 coats each to the school administration for kids in need. Bob Maher and crew are chairing this project.”
That’s 84 coats!
The link for K of C Council 940’s Go Fund Me page for the Coats for Kids project is www.gofundme.com/f/knight-of-columbus-coats-for-kids-project.
Latrobe Alliance Church will host a Back to School Bash from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22.
Church spokeswoman Kimberly Kantorik said, “We will be giving away free school supplies. There will be games, and food will be served. Come join us at 130 Kingston St., Latrobe (Youngstown)!”
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District e-calendar, the 2021-22 school year begins Monday, Aug. 30, for students.
Teacher in-service days are Monday, Aug. 23, through Thursday, Aug. 26.
Visit https://www.glsd.us/apps/events/
* * *
This just in from Tony Dominick:
Starting with the next meeting of the Latrobe council of the Knights of Columbus, there will be a new format. The social time will start at 6:15 p.m.
Praying the rosary will begin at 6:45 p.m., and the regular meeting will follow.
K of C Daniel P. Nolan Council 940’s next meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 9, in the council home.
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art is offering a “3-Part Virtual Workshop: Basic Landscape Photography” with photographer Brian Cohen 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 23 and 30.
During this three-part workshop, participants will focus on “what goes into making a great landscape photograph, with an emphasis on looking first, and equipment second. While the course will be directed toward digital technologies, much of what what will be covered is equally applicable to film-based media.”
No special equipment will be needed. There will be a discussion on “how to get the best out of the equipment you have, from phones to high-end SLRs.”
Cost is $60 per member/$75 for a non-member.
Not a member? Visit WMAA’s membership page on the website.
Workshop is limited to 20 participants. Advance registration is required. Email info@thewestmoreland.org or visit https://thewestmoreland.org.
The link to access this three-part virtual workshop will be included on the confirmation email that you will receive after registering. To access this virtual event, you will need to click this link (or copy this link into your browser) during the date and time that the virtual workshop will begin.
* * *
A few reminders:
Starting Saturday, July 31, Women Supporting Women will meet monthly in Temple of Praise Fellowship Hall, 302 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, (across from the post office).
WSW spokeswoman Lois Waldron of Latrobe said, “Come and listen as women tell their story, how the Lord changed their lives and started them on a path of faith, hope and healing.”
Waldron noted that book bags and school supplies will be collected for a “local outreach.”
* * *
Westmoreland Cultural Trust is bringing back live audiences to The Palace Theatre, after being closed to the public since March 13, 2020. The appropriately named “Happy Together Tour,” the first of many events scheduled at the Greensburg venue this year, is taking place 8 p.m. Friday, July 30.
With enhanced health and safety measures in place, Westmoreland Cultural Trust is ready to welcome patrons back to a full performance schedule throughout 2021, according to Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas.
The “Happy Together Tour” (originally scheduled for July 31, 2020) is presented by Elko Concerts, a longtime promoter who is bringing several shows to the Palace in 2021.
For a complete schedule of events at the theatre and to purchase tickets, guests should visit www.thepalacetheatre.org.
* * *
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra will present its final “Live on the Lawn” Friday evening concert of the summer 7 p.m. Aug. 6 at Hempfield Park Amphitheater.
Trio Phonon’s Tom Godfrey, flute; Will Teegarden, cello, and Frances Duffy, harp, will perform.
The suggested admission is $10; donations are also welcome.
Pre-registration is recommended; information is available at westmorelandsymphony.org
* * *
Christine Nichols reminds everyone that St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church, Wilpen Road, Ligonier Township, is offering the following during its Ethnic Food Festival:
• Ethnic platters $8 each — one halupki, two perogies, and halushki.
• Halupki (stuffed cabbage) — one dozen $25, a half dozen $15.
Call to order between Sunday, Aug. 1, and Aug. 22.
Pickup date: Aug. 29, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To pre-order, call Stevie @ 724-238-2286 or Barb @ 724-238-5800. Leave name, number and quantity if you leave a message. Payment is due at time of pickup. The organizers request “cash or check only.”
* * *
