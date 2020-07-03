Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
The flag of our country is flying during the month of July 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “Harry J. Cerutti as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
A U.S. Navy and World War II veteran, Cerutti served as a seaman 1st class gunner onboard the USS Norris (DD859), operating in the South China Sea. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and South China Sea Campaign Medal and had 19 years of continuous membership with the American Legion. His name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home, Novosel said.
Novosel added that the “membership would like to announce July 4, the 95th birthday of Ray DeCesaris Jr. A light machine gunner, Ray served in World War II as a Private First Class with the 86th Blackhawk Division 343 Infantry Regiment over in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. Happy Birthday, Ray, from Post 515.”
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
19 Oak Street of Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, will hold a 4th of July Extravaganza on Saturday, July 4.
A yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Event organizers said the sale “will have treasures for everyone.” Gently used clothing will be available to purchase, along with sports items, binoculars, kitchen items, holiday novelties and more.
The event will also feature a baked goods sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A spaghetti lunch will also be available — the meal is $1 apiece and takeout only — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Social distancing will be observed.
* * *
The Blairsville Veteran’s Flag Committee is raising the Blairsville and SS. Simon & Jude cemeteries flag display to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The flags were raised beginning on Thursday, July 2, and flags will be taken down at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6 (weather permitting).
Committee members said the coronavirus pandemic resulted in no Memorial Day display this year.
“If enough volunteer help is available, those name markers that would have been displayed for Memorial Day will be displayed at this time. Last names, beginning with A-K,” committee member Bill Orr said. “Volunteer help is always welcomed and appreciated. Please help.”
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is offering its first Yoga in the Park classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays between July 9 and Aug. 13. Classes will be held at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe (in front of the bandshell).
Event organizers said “everyone could use a little de-stressing this summer. Take advantage of this opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature and cultivate calmness. Please bring a mat and water bottle.”
The class is for ages 16-plus. The class instructor is Rebecca Day (RYT 200, MS Exercise Science, instructor Satya Yoga).
The class fee is $30, $35 or $40. Registration is available online at www.latroberecreation.org.
* * *
YWCA Thrift Shop, 221 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, will hold a half-price sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday July 11-17. Additionally, the shop will hold a $3 bag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18.
* * *
Dr. Sarah E. Daly, assistant professor of criminology, law and society at St. Vincent College, is taking part in a collaborative research study on public response to the coronavirus pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world.
Daly and colleagues Dr. Manish Madan of Stockton University, Dr. Brenda Rowe of Texas A&M University-San Antonio and Ashley Blinkhorn of Colorado University-Boulder are seeking a broad range of people aged 18 and older to take the online survey at https://tinyurl.com/COVID-19InternationalStudy. The survey takes an estimated 20 to 30 minutes to complete.
All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. Those who complete the survey can also provide an email address to enter a raffle to win one of 50 $10 Amazon gift cards.
* * *
The popular Greensburg Garden Center’s Butterfly Release is returning this year at a new location, the Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, Greensburg.
The modified release will be held Aug. 8 with two release times to accommodate for social distancing at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Participants will also have the option to take butterflies home to release in their individual garden.
Butterflies generally sell out fast and can be purchased for $7 apiece. To reserve one, call 724-837-0245.
The annual release, which is celebrating its 10th year, has featured the release of hundreds of butterflies during past events at various sites.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center’s annual fundraiser dinner at Jamison Farm in Unity Township will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Event organizers said guests “will be treated to appetizers, savory lamb dishes and dessert while taking in the natural beauty of the scenic Latrobe countryside around the Jamison Farm.” The event is BYOB.
Cost is $100 per person, with $50 of each person’s contribution being tax-deductible. RSVP is required, as seating is limited to 40 guests.
All proceeds go toward supporting Latrobe Art Center’s operations and programs. To reserve a spot, contact the art center at 724-537-7011 or click “Purchase” to sign up online.
* * *
The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra’s Academy of Music has announced a series of new one-hour online summer courses for students of all ages. The courses are led by Academy of Music Director Morrie Brand and instructor Ramona Coppage and other professional musicians.
The courses will be held online through Zoom, participants will be emailed a link to the class and have until 10 a.m. the day of the class to register. The classes will be offered free to all current WYSO students/families. Non-WYSO students/families are also welcome to join for a fee of $10 per class.
To register, call the symphony office at 724-837-1850 or online at https://westmorelandsymphony.org/academy-of-music/summer-academy-music/
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be offering four weeks of virtual art camps this summer, designed for children ages 7 to 10. The camps will take place during the weeks of July 20 and Aug. 3. There will be no registration cost for the camps and all supplies will be included.
Using a virtual platform, the camps will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will feature a different art activity each day led by Studio Programs Coordinator Michael Carsone.
Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is two weeks prior to each camp. While the camps are open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, the museum is also collaborating with CASA of Westmoreland and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region to share this opportunity with families.
For more on the Virtual Children’s Summer Art Camps, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
The Facebook Live series featuring Unity Township resident Mary Ellen Raneri and her 97-year-old mother, Lucy Pollock, will continue with a banana nut cake and frosting recipe at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5.
The popular Facebook page offers viewers virtual instruction on Pollock’s tasty, time-tested recipes.
Pollock previously shared her recipes for bread, pierogies, gnocchi, Easter ricotta/rice pie, cinnamon rolls, holiday nut rolls and wedding ring cookies and more.
To watch upcoming shows or to see what the mother-daughter duo is up to in the kitchen, search “Baking With Lucy” on Facebook.
* * *
The Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will train a new class of volunteers this fall. The new training program will begin Aug. 17 and continue Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through late November; classes will be held online via Zoom unless permitted to switch to in-person classes. The curriculum also features three hands-on field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program or to request an application for the 2020 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu.
Information can also be found at www.extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland-county and clicking on “Master Watershed Steward Program” under the “related” section.
Information sessions will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 15 and 20. Register online via extension.psu.edu and by searching for “Master Watershed Steward Information Session” under webinars.
Those interested are encouraged to attend any of the three sessions if you cannot make the one scheduled for your specific county.
* * *
