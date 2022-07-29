St. Vincent Basilica Parish Festival is this weekend.
According to the flier on the website https://basilicaparishstv.org/, festivities will be underway 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at St. Vincent Grove, 320 Monastery Drive, Unity Township.
Special attractions include “DJ Pete Highlands, Delvecchio’s sausage, Aroma Italiano, funnel cake men, food, games, peddlers’ village, auction baskets and craft vendors.”
Sunday highlights include a car show from noon to 4:30 p.m. and Ray Jay and the Carousels 5 to 8 p.m.
The Rev. Richard Ulam, OSB, invites everyone to attend.
The National Weather Service predicts “mostly sunny Saturday and partly sunny Sunday” in the KLBE (Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) region.
* * *
Ellen Piper offers further details about Latrobe and Derry Meals on Wheels:
“Recently an article in the Bulletin gave info for getting more drivers and more churches for packing the lunches. I think that a little more info would have helped.
“I schedule drivers for the ‘Latrobe Town’ and ‘Out of Town’ routes, two months at a time. Marti Bucci schedules the Derry drivers. A driver can pick the day of the week that suits them, the route that suits them and how many times a month. The meals are picked up at the Latrobe Hospital. Information is shared with the new drivers so that all goes well! Some of the drivers deliver once or twice a month and that helps! The time commitment on those days is basically 10:15 a.m. to noon.
“This is an all-volunteer organization that helps local residents be able to stay in their homes. Sometimes people have thought that if they participate they will be delivering every day; not true.
“If you wish more info, please let me know by email ecfpiper@gmail.com or phone 724-309-6653. Thank you!”
* * *
Reservations are required by Aug. 12 for the ninth annual Yellow Tie Gala, according to the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter:
“Grab your yellow party clothes and bring your sweet tooth for this swanky celebration of the greatest of desserts!
“Enjoy a night of music by Mike Urick and the Modelaires, hors d’oeuvres by Ricolita’s Café, an open bar (featuring our special 2022 Yellow Tie Cocktail), a dessert station with Latrobe Dairy Queen banana splits, and more! The dress code is semi-formal — or something yellow!
“RSVP deadline is Friday, Aug. 12, at 11:59 p.m. Call us at 724-537-7011 to register today.”
* * *
Also on Latrobe Art Center’s e-newsletter:
Grades kindergarten through four are invited to join Latrobe Art Center and WQED Education for a new summer program, “Lead With Music,” 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 8-12 at the 819 Ligonier St. center.
The children will “explore music in new and creative ways at Latrobe Art Center. ‘Lead With Music’ participants will listen to different styles of music, learn about music from around the world, create musical-themed crafts, enjoy musical demonstrations by special guests from the greater Pittsburgh region, and more.”
Although the program is free, pre-registration is required for this program as spots are limited to 50 children. Although “Lead With Music” is free, “all registered children are required to pay a $10 refundable deposit, which will be refunded on the last day of the program based on the child’s weeklong, daily attendance.”
Register online at latrobeartcenter.org. Questions? Call 724-537-7011.
* * *
Members of AARP Latrobe Area Chapter 4907 will have a picnic luncheon on Monday, Aug. 15, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 home. Bingo will follow.
It will be a catered picnic at a cost of $13 per member and $15 for a guest. Deadline is Monday, Aug. 1, to register and pay for the picnic. Send your name and amount to Bill Fromme, 1241 Waverly Drive, Latrobe, PA 15650, or call 724-539-1471 to register.
A basket raffle and 50/50 will be available, according to Carol Greenawalt of Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515, American Legion Auxiliary.
* * *
There’s still time to sign up:
Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will host its second golf outing Saturday, Aug. 20, at Glengarry Golf Links, 168 Lentz Road, Unity Township.
Registration is requested by Monday, Aug. 1, via check made payable to LAHAS and mailed to Jan Mills, 120 Club Manor Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Cost per player is $90 and includes “greens fees and cart, small bucket of range balls, mulligan, snacks and dinner.”
Team prizes will be awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners. Sponsorships range from $50 to $2,500 with proceeds supporting projects benefiting Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. Event-day check-in begins at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start.
Questions? Contact Jan at 724-433-9601.
* * *
Kennametal Retirees from UAW Local 1059 will meet 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Latrobe Center for Active Adults, Avenue C.
Jim Palek said all retirees from Local 1059 are invited to attend.
* * *
Funded by the Department of Education through the Westmoreland County Food Bank, the 2022 Grab and Go Breakfast and Lunch program provides meals for Greater Latrobe School District children up to 18 years old on Mondays and Thursdays until Aug. 18.
Local chairperson Melanie Semelka is assisted every Monday and Thursday by her children, friends and Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society members. Volunteers receive the breakfast and lunch food and beverages from the Westmoreland County Food Bank and package it for distribution.
Latrobe residents may walk or drive to the Westmoreland County Community College campus at 130 Depot St., Latrobe, to pick up bags of food every Monday and Thursday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., from now until Aug. 18.
* * *
According to the Greater Latrobe School District website www.glsd.us, teacher in-service days are Monday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 25.
GLSD students’ first day of the 2022-23 school year is Monday, Aug. 29.
* * *
A flier just in from Christine A. Shaulis:
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier Township, is accepting orders for its Ethnic Food Fundraiser.
• Ethnic Platter, for $8, includes one halupki, two pierogies, and haluski.
• Halupki (stuffed cabbage) — one dozen, $25, or half dozen, $15.
Call to order now through Aug. 21.
Pickup date is Aug. 28 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the above address.
To pre-order, call Stevie, 724-238-2286 (cell), or Barb, 724-238-5800 (land line). Please leave name, phone number and quantity if you leave a message.
Payment is due at the time of pickup. Cash or check only; no credit cards accepted.
* * *
This just in from Jan Landers:
New Alexandria United Methodist Church’s annual Peach Festival is scheduled 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the 106 Washington St. church.
Hot dogs, sauerkraut, ham barbecue, haluski, macaroni salad, potato salad, peaches, ice cream, and cake will be on sale to eat in or take out.
Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh invites everyone to attend.
* * *
Manager Robin Matty reminds everyone the West Newton Public Library will host author Stan Gordon 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the West Newton Lions Field House, 511 Pittsburgh St.
Admission is free, but a freewill offering will be accepted. Stan will have his books and collections for sale. As you know, he has written about Kecksburg, Bigfoot, UFOs and other mysteries.
Robin asks those planning to be there to “please call the library at 724-633-0798 and let us know you will be attending.”
* * *
Manager Robin Matty also announced “the volunteers at the West Newton Public Library work very hard to earn all the funds to keep our library open to the public. Come in and see the gem that you have in West Newton. We offer free library cards with identification. We are affiliated with the WLN (Westmoreland Library Network), and you can request anything we do not have from the network and the daily delivery van will bring to the library for convenient pickup.
“We have adult hardcover, paperback, biography, nonfiction, DVDs, audio-tapes, children’s room, story hour each Monday at 1 p.m., back room book sale Fill a Bag for $5 that is ongoing, and four computers for public use. Hours are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop in and visit us.”
Meanwhile, donations of “gently used books, hardcover, paperback, children’s DVDs and audios” are being accepted for the 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20 and 27 book sale in the parking lot of the library.
Donations may be left at 124 N. Water St., West Newton, library Monday and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday from noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Matty requests “no Bibles, cookbooks, encyclopedias or textbooks.”
Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
* * *
Remember, Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., is hosting its Summer Friendship Free Hot Dog Luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in its parking lot, Ridge Avenue off Main Street.
All are welcome, announced Debbie Herwick, LUMC business administrator.
* * *
Also remember to drive extra cautiously and courteously now that all those extra Steelers fans are in our midst.
Training camp opened to the public Wednesday afternoon at St. Vincent College and will continue for the fans through Aug. 18.
Camp breaks Aug. 19.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
