Unity Township American Legion Post 982, 158 American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road south of Latrobe, is hosting a benefit spaghetti dinner for the family of a recently deceased U.S. Army veteran from Derry.
Jerry Dean, commander of Post 982, explained in an email, “Our entire Legion family, the Legionnaires, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 982, the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders, are combining forces to help this family defray the large amount of expenses that have burdened them since the passing of Steven Gaul.
“Every donation helps us, and we have had so many local businesses and individuals step up already, not just our Legion family. Many are donating baskets for the Chinese Auction we will have, as well as a 50/50 and various raffles and games of chance. We have also received donations for the meals and paper products, so that every dollar we can raise helps this family.”
According to the flier enclosed with Dean’s email, the benefit spaghetti dinner will be served 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Post 982 (located near Pipetown/Hostetter). Cost is $10 per person (includes a spaghetti dinner, Italian bread, salad and homemade dessert) to eat in or take out (call ahead to 724-429-9284).
Dean added, “All proceeds will be going to the Gaul family to offset costs for medical and funeral expenses.”
My thanks to Unit 982 President Mary Stauffer for her email that contained (other details).
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis has an uplifting update:
The Latrobe Center for Active Adults is at 15 Avenue C. On July 29, our Fundraiser Bingo is finally here. The admission package is $20, BUT you get a custom lunch included. There are several choices of foods, or you can make it exactly what you like. So you start off a winner! Doors open about 11 a.m. Have lunch, then check out the basket raffle, which has something for everyone, including pets. There will be a 50/50 and door prizes too. Bingo starts about noon. We look forward to seeing you, feeding you and entertaining you. Please come, enjoy yourself and support the center.
“We are now under the leadership of Nutrition Inc., like many of our sister senior adult centers. Our new supervisor, Beth, is exploring a variety of activities and things to do for future programs. We are trying to expand opportunities. Some expense is involved in many of them, and this bingo will help provide funding. So please come, bring a friend, and MEN are welcome too. Remember we provide a great lunch! The August newsletter will be available too.
“Any questions, call Beth at 724-539-0237. Although she is new, Beth is working very hard. There is much to learn, many changes evolving, and Beth is trying to bring positive enhancement to the center. Your kindness and support for her, and the center, are appreciated by all, and in the end will benefit you!”
* * *
This just in from Debbie Herwick, business administrator at Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St. and Ridge Avenue:
“Louise our church is now officially ‘Latrobe Community Ministries’ with a Latrobe campus and New Derry campus. We have disaffiliated from the United Methodist Conference.”
Debbie’s other announcement about an annual event in August at both campuses will be included in next week’s BB.
* * *
Jim Palek announced the Kennametal Retirees UAW Local 1059 meeting will be held 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at Keystone Kitchen, located in the New Alexandria shopping plaza at the intersection of routes 981 and 22.
* * *
The following question led off this week’s e-newsletter from Briana Tomack, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO:
“Louise, guess which Steelers legends will be signing autographs at Steelers Fest on Aug. 4?”
If you read Bulletin Sports Editor Anthony DiCerbo’s story published on Page B1 of Monday’s edition, you know. Here’s an excerpt:
“The event will kick off at 11 a.m. and run all the way through 5 p.m. Aug. 4 when the gates at Latrobe Memorial Stadium open for the annual Friday Night Lights practice.
“Steelers Fest will feature food, vendors and more. The Steelers will also be bringing their fair share to the party, including appearances from Steely McBeam and the Steelers Drumline.
“A highlight of the day of Steelers-related festivities will be autograph opportunities with two-time Super Bowl champions Chris Hoke and Charlie Batch. Hoke will be available from 3 to 4 p.m., and Batch will follow him from 4 to 5 p.m.”
Briana added in another update, more info: https://www.steelers.com/schedule/event-calendar/friday-night-lights/
* * *
Among my emails this week:
“Hello, Louise. Please include the following announcement in your column:
“Christ United Church of Christ, at 1414 Ligonier St. in Latrobe, is having a Flea Market and Book Sale, plus a Bake Sale and Basket Raffles, on (Saturday) Aug. 12 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be books, furniture, tools, toys, household items, holiday decorations and miscellaneous items for sale. Food and beverages will be available. A stair glide is available to access the church’s lower level. Please call the church office at 724-537-4901 for information.
“Louise, thank you for being the community’s contact person for the events that take place in our city. Dorthy Paulovich.”
Latrobe Art Center’s e-newletter also arrived this week.
It mentions a brand new class — Stained Glass Creations with Russ Heeschen — will be offered 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 15-17, at the 819 Ligonier St. venue.
Interested persons are invited to “join artist Russ Heeschen in receiving an introduction to the art of stained glass! Students in this class will make their own stained glass photo frame using the foil and solder method. Sun catchers will also be made if time permits. Materials and supplies included!”
Students will learn to:
• Safely handle and cut various textures of stained glass to fit a pattern,
• Use a grinder to smooth and shape the glass edges,
• Affix adhesive-backed copper foil,
• Safely handle and apply solder to hold it all together and
• Apply patina to darken the solder.
Registration is required. Call Latrobe Art Center at 724-537-7011 to reserve your spot(s) in this class. Registered attendees “must be paid in full to secure a spot in the class.”
* * *
Another day brightener arrived the other day:
“Hi, Louise. It is because of your column that our local events are so successful, so we are requesting your help in promoting St. John Parish’s upcoming event. Thank you. Pat Darbous, committee member.
“Talented crafters, entrepreneurial vendors, prospective buyers, there is still time to sign up for St. John the Evangelist Parish’s third semiannual Craft/Vendor Show featuring products for fall/winter holidays. Whether crafter, vendor or seeker of handmade or unique items, you won’t want to miss this one-day show, Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church hall. Contact Gladys for details: 724-875-0742.”
* * *
A few reminders:
A Car Hop will be underway noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 4827 Route 982, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Sandi Balik, director of finance and fundraisers, added in her email, “Trophies, door prizes, 50/50 drawing, basket raffle (tickets sold 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.), homemade pierogi, a lot of other great food, oldies music by Absolute Sound, and blessing of the drivers” will be included.
“Proceeds will go toward our church roof repair fund.”
* * *
There’s still time to register for Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society’s third Golf Outing slated for Saturday, Aug. 19, at Glengarry Golf Links, 168 Lentz Road, off Route 982, Unity Township.
(I remember picking strawberries there when it was the Earl Lentz farm.)
The $95 cost per player includes greens fees and cart, small bucket of range balls, snacks and dinner. Event day activities include skills games, raffles, Corn Hole Challenge and Mulligan for an additional fee. Team prizes awarded for first-, second- and third-place winners.
Sponsorships range from $50 to $2,500 with proceeds supporting projects benefiting Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital. Event-day check-in begins at 1 p.m. with a 2 p.m. start.
Registration is requested by Tuesday, Aug. 1, via check made payable to LAHAS and mailed to Jan Mills, 120 Club Manor Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
For additional information, contact Mills at 724-433-9601.
* * *
There’s also still time to join Westmoreland Food Bank and Adams Memorial Library for Eat and Read 2023.
As part of the food bank’s summer food service program, any child in need ages 0-18 can come to Adams Memorial Library (1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe) for free breakfast and/or lunch.
Breakfast is served 10 to 10:30 a.m., and lunch is served 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday through Aug. 9.
There is no paperwork or sign-up requirement for the meals.
Children are free to stay and attend a library program, but prior registration with the AML (724-539-1972) is requested.
In addition, Wednesday, Aug. 2, the food bank’s Mobile Market will once more be in the library parking lot (off Chestnut Street) at 10 a.m.
The Mobile Market provides free, fresh fruits and vegetables to people of any age.
* * *
You’ve probably noticed the waxing gibbous. I saw it while driving home from work the other night.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac says, “The next full moon will grace skies on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at precisely 2:32 p.m. EST.
“Fun fact: although it reaches its ‘full’ phase for a fleeting moment, our eyes may perceive it as full for up to three days!”
* * *
Let’s all have a great weekend.
Remember to drive courteously and carefully, especially since we have extra Steelers fans in our midst.
As you know, training camp is underway through Friday, Aug. 18, on St. Vincent College’s Unity Township campus.
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.