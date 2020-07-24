Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
A Drive-Thru Luminaria Night is planned from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Westmoreland County Community College’s (WCCC) Youngwood campus. The event is sponsored by the Relay For Life of Westmoreland County.
Event organizers said “participants will have the opportunity to dedicate luminaria bags in memory of or in honor of a loved one who has courageously fought cancer and those who bravely continue their fight. The luminaria ceremony is the most powerful and heartwarming part of relay, so the Drive-Thru Luminaria Night was organized because of the cancellation of most relays.”
Individuals may purchase a luminaria by visiting relayforlife.org and searching for a local event by zip code (relayforlife.org/palatrobe) or they can make a purchase at the drive-thru event.
The Luminaria Night will also feature a basket auction and cancer survivors will be given a special survivor gift bag while supplies last.
Those attending are asked to following social distancing guidelines and masks are strongly encouraged.
For more details, call Dillon at 724-344-9850.
* * *
An indoor flea market, craft and antique show will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Cook Township Community Center, Route 711, Stahlstown.
Cost is $10 for a pre-paid reserve space with a table provided (call Pat at 724-238-2630) or $15 with a table if not reserved (on day of the event).
Food will be available from the Community Center kitchen.
* * *
The Greensburg YWCA will hold a used book sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 30 through Aug. 1 at a new location at 424 N Main St., Greensburg.
Sale organizers encourage guests to bring their own bag. Masks are required and the event will adhere to social distancing guidelines.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, will hold a Virtual Pride Celebration Week from July 27-31.
All events are free and will be streamed on the museum’s Facebook page. For event times, visit the museum’s website or social media accounts.
* * *
The Latrobe Art Center is hosting a summer art camp for children ages 5 to 13 next month.
The second camp, offered for children ages 10 to 13 will take place from Aug. 3-6. The cost for the camp per child is $90 for non-members and $70 for members.
This camp is being taught by Jennifer Kemnitz, who will work with students to further develop some technique-based drawing and art skills and promote confidence and creativity with personal self-expression through the art process. Participants will have the ability to experiment with a variety of media.
Class sizes for both camps will be limited to eight children. Safety guidelines such as social distancing, face mask and sanitizing will be met by Latrobe Art Center staff.
For more information and to register, call 724-537-7011 or sign up online. For questions about the safety and cleaning procedures at the summer art camps, call 724-537-7011 or email info@latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley has postponed its scheduled Woodstock Garden Party because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The museum’s hours of operation is noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The facility is open to the public free of charge.
Museum officials noted if the public “would like to help us continue to fulfill our mission, contributions would be greatly appreciated.” For more information, contact the museum at 724-238-6015.
For further details on exhibits, events and location hours, visit www.sama-art.org or the SAMA Ligonier Facebook page.
* * *
The Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser for the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration that had been moved to Friday, July 31, will be rescheduled for a later date.
* * *
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a picnic scheduled for Aug. 13 for all former Latrobe Area Hospital employees and retirees has been canceled.
“We are more concerned about everyone’s health and safety,” Bernie Miller wrote in a note. “Next year’s picnic is scheduled for Aug. 19, 2021. Hope to see everyone then.”
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is offering its first Yoga in the Park classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13. Classes will be held at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe (in front of the bandshell).
Event organizers said “everyone could use a little de-stressing this summer. Take advantage of this opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature and cultivate calmness. Please bring a mat and water bottle.”
The class is for ages 16-plus. The class instructor is Rebecca Day (RYT 200, MS Exercise Science, instructor Satya Yoga).
The class fee is $30, $35 or $40. Registration is available online at www.latroberecreation.org.
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
The popular Greensburg Garden Center’s Butterfly Release is returning this year at a new location, the Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, Greensburg.
The modified release will be held Aug. 8 with two release times to accommodate for social distancing at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Participants will also have the option to take butterflies home to release in their individual garden.
Butterflies generally sell out fast and can be purchased for $7 apiece. For more details, call 724-837-0245.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center’s annual fundraiser dinner at Jamison Farm in Unity Township will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Event organizers said guests “will be treated to appetizers, savory lamb dishes and dessert while taking in the natural beauty of the scenic Latrobe countryside around the Jamison Farm.” The event is BYOB.
Cost is $110 per person, with $50 of each person’s contribution being tax-deductible. RSVP is required, as seating is limited to 40 guests.
All proceeds go toward supporting Latrobe Art Center’s operations and programs. To see if spots remain, contact the art center at 724-537-7011 or click “Purchase” to sign up online.
* * *
We received this update from Marge Patz of Blairsville American Legion Auxiliary No. 407:
Patz noted that the auxiliary has a maintenance fund to replace veterans banners when they are damaged. The fund, she said, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the auxiliary has not held a formal meeting since February and is not scheduled to meet until September.
“However, two members of the auxiliary drove throughout town to visually see what banners were in immediate need of replacement, “ Patz added. “Therefore, the auxiliary will begin to order replacement banners very shortly.”
If anyone has any questions or would like to donate to the maintenance fund, they are asked to contact the auxiliary president and fund chair.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is conducting registration for fall credit classes which are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, along with a 12-week session slated to get underway Sept. 8.
Online, remote and traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Traditional classroom-based courses are conducted at the Youngwood campus and the Westmoreland-Advanced Technology Center, RIDC-Westmoreland and the following centers: Westmoreland-Fayette County, Uniontown; Westmoreland-Indiana County, Indiana; Westmoreland-Latrobe, Latrobe; Westmoreland-Murrysville, Export, and Westmoreland-New Kensington, New Kensington.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes. To apply, visit westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
The Penn State Extension energy team is offering an online opportunity for Pennsylvania residents to learn more about state energy policies and the support of renewable energy goals during the Mid-Atlantic Region: Trends Impacting Pennsylvania webinar.
This webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. July 29. It is free to the public.
Large scale solar development largely depends on the economics of renewable energy credits, state energy policy, and state support of renewable energy goals. Bruce Burcat, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Renewable Energy Coalition, and Penn State Extension educators will discuss how states in the region address these issues and the implications for Pennsylvania.
To learn more or register, visit https://extension.psu.edu/solar-initiatives-in-the-mid-atlantic-region-trends-impacting-pennsylvania or call 1-877-345-0691.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.