Let’s start off with a day brightener:
“Hi, Louise. I hope you are doing well.
“I have gotten a lot of feedback from Latrobe residents who saw the article of my installation in Blairsville. Thank you for making that happen.
“I am not sure when you had it in the paper but could you get a copy of that newspaper and put it at the front desk where people enter so I can pick it up on Friday? If you can, I would be very appreciative.
“Be well.
“Pastor John Smaligo.”
I included the news item in last weekend’s Bulletin Board.
On Sunday, July 25, Pastor Smaligo will be installed as pastor of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Blairsville during a 6:30 p.m. service. The church is located at 125 N. Liberty St.
* * *
The St. Vincent Basilica Parish Festival returns on Saturday and Sunday, July 24 and 25, at St. Vincent Grove in Unity Township.
Festival hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday.
John Szalewicz of the parish staff added, “The hamburger stand, various food trucks and Aroma Italiano will feed your discriminating palate.”
Both days will feature bingo, basket raffles, Peddler’s Village, a book booth, jewelry booth, bake sale and games of chance.
Sunday also includes vendor booths, a car show (noon to 4:30 p.m.) and Ray Jay and the Carousels polka band from 5 to 8 p.m. A special children’s area will offer crafts, games, activities and “a goodie bag for each child.”
John added, “Parking is plentiful. Hope to see you there!”
He also said the Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, former pastor of the Unity Township parish, has been assigned to Sacred Heart Parish in St. Marys.
As of June 24, SVBP’s pastor is the Rev. Richard J. Ulam, OSB. According to the Diocese of Greensburg, Father Richard’s installation Mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 31.
Bishop Larry J. Kulick is celebrating Masses at many diocesan parishes this summer to install new pastors.
The first of this year’s installation Masses took place July 1 when the Rev. Anthony A. Onoko was installed as pastor of St. Raymond of the Mountains Parish in Donegal.
Others in the Latrobe Bulletin’s coverage area are:
Aug. 11, the Rev. Tyler J. Bandura, St. James Parish, New Alexandria.
Aug. 17 and 19, the Rev. William G. Berkey. St. Rose Parish, Derry Township, and St. John the Evangelist Parish, Latrobe, respectively.
* * *
This just in from Christine Nichols:
St. John the Baptist Orthodox Catholic Church, Wilpen Road, Ligonier Township, is offering the following during its Ethnic Food Festival:
• Ethnic platters $8 each — one halupki, two perogies, and halushki.
• Halupki (stuffed cabbage) — one dozen $25, a half dozen $15.
Call to order between Aug. 1 and Aug. 22.
Pickup date: Aug. 29, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
To pre-order, call Stevie @ 724-238-2286 or Barb @ 724-238-5800. Leave name, number and quantity if you leave a message. Payment is due at time of pickup. Cash or check only.
* * *
According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the next full moon will occur on Friday, July 23, at 10:37 p.m. ET, and is known as the Buck Moon, reflecting the time of year when new antlers begin to grow on the heads of bucks.
For farmers, high summer’s the time to cut and cure hay to put away for winter feed. So July’s full moon is also known as the Full Hay Moon.
July is also the month when thunderstorms are most frequent, so this month’s full moon is sometimes called the Full Thunder Moon.
* * *
Ready for a road trip or two?
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Bedford’s “Industry: The Building Process” exhibition is on display through Oct. 23, according to Morgan Young, SAMA Bedford site coordinator.
Since its inception in 1976, SAMA has focused on exhibiting American art. This exhibition captures the evolution of industry in America though selections of work from the permanent collection.
Young noted, “The Industrial Revolution had a strong impact on the artistic world. Artists began giving a truthful vision of modern life, everyday people and normal objects in their art. In our newest exhibition you will be able to see the industrial world through different artists’ perspectives in various mediums.”
The Paula and Dean Lemley Gallery is housing the featured artist, B. (Barbara) Strank Zivkovich, with a variety of colorful watercolor scenes. The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at the historic Anderson House, 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford. Hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The museum is open to the public free of charge. A $5 admission donation is suggested to help support SAMA’s free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions.
Visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 814-589-3020 or email bedford@sama-art.org in case of questions.
Geneva Shoup invites the public to join the Laurel Valley Senior Citizens Corp. for a Monday, Aug. 16, trip to the Rivers Casino.
Cost is $30 (cash) with $20 in slot play and $5 food voucher.
Buses leave New Florence VFW at 10 a.m., Ligonier Borough bus parking lot, Route 30 West, at 10:30 a.m. and New Alexandria Keystone Plaza at 10:45 a.m.
The $30 cash payment reserves your seat. For reservations, call 724-235-2800, 724-238-7942 or 724-668-7055.
Buses leave Pittsburgh at 7 p.m.
Geneva noted participants “must be 21 years old and have photo ID.”
LVSCC covers the New Florence Senior Center, the Valley Center for Active Adults in Ligonier Township and the New Alexandria Senior Center.
* * *
The Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival returns to the DoubleTree by Hilton in Greentree Aug. 12, 13 and 14.
This year the organizers are offering more than 50 classes in knitting, crochet, quilting, weaving and more.
Register online for classes at www.pghknitandcrochet.com
Beat the lines and order your admission ticket online as well at www.pghknitandcrochet.com
Begun in 2005 as the Pittsburgh Knit and Crochet Festival, now renamed the Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival, the annual event takes place at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Greentree. Featuring knitting, crochet, quilting, sewing and other creative art classes, workshops, vendors and special displays and events, the festival was named a “Top 10 Best Bet in Pittsburgh” by Pittsburgh magazine in February 2013.
* * *
As announced in last weekend’s BB, St. Vincent Basilica Parish is selling a Dog Days of Summer lottery ticket for the month of August. There is a daily prize of $100 and six bonus-pay days, but no prizes on Sundays. Total payout is $3,000. Winning numbers are taken from the Pennsylvania daily three-digit drawing at 7 p.m.
Tickets ($5) are still available at Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights), Gladys’ Beauty Shop (Donohoe Road), the Plaza News Stand, Len’s Jewelry Repair Plus, WestLand Chiropractic Clinic, the parish office, and at the parish festival on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, at St. Vincent Grove.
* * *
Sandy Kuch, volunteer at West Newton Public Library, writes:
“When I posted the plea for donations of paperback, hardcover and DVDs, we received two wonderful donations. I am again putting it out there. If you have on your shelves used adult fiction paperbacks, biographies, hardcover books or DVDs, the West Newton Library would appreciated your sharing them with us.
“We go through every book to make sure we cannot use them on our shelves for the public to check out and read. The rest go into our ongoing Fill a Bag for $5 shelves in the back room.
“Donations can be dropped off Monday and Thursday noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday noon-7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Please only bring useable current books, no older than 10 years.
“Also check out our back room sale; you will save a lot of money if you are a reader. Questions? Call 724-633-0798.
“Keep in mind the West Newton Library is non-funded; the board and volunteers earn all the funds to keep the library open for the public. No salaries are paid; it is totally volunteer.”
* * *
Maureen Cackowski reminds everyone the Bradenville United Methodist Ladies’ Aid Society will have its annual Flea Mart/Bake Sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 24, at the new DAYAA soccer field (former church pavilion) on Route 982, Bradenville. Food/beverages will be on sale.
Ladies’ Aid Society requests “no early birds.”
* * *
The Greater Parkview Church family invites the public to join members as they honor their pastor, Bishop Carl E. Jones Sr., and Lady Stephanie Jones on their 18th pastoral anniversary.
The celebration is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, July 25, during the 10 a.m. worship service at 103 Westminster Ave., Greensburg.
The Greater Parkview Church ministerial staff will provide Sermonettes during this special service.
Darshanna Truss, anniversary chairperson, said, “An invitation is extended to all to come and worship with us. Dinner will be served immediately following the morning service.”
* * *
Greensburg Garden Center garden clubs will host their Biennial Garden Tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 31, “rain or shine.”
The organizers said, “We have seven unique and beautiful gardens to showcase between Delmont and North Huntingdon. Cost is $20 in advance and $25 the day of. Call our office (724-837-0245) for details and tickets.”
In addition, Greensburg Garden Center will host its popular Monarch Butterfly Release on Saturday, Aug. 14, in its own Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the GGC building (951 Old Salem Road). There will be two release times — 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Nicky, secretary of the nonprofit educational organization, said, “Butterflies go quickly, so reserve your monarch today by calling 724-837-0245.”
* * *
