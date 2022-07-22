The Rev. Marilyn Fisher announced St. Stephen’s AME Church of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is taking orders through July 25 for pickup or delivery July 30 (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.) for the following:
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner — A generous portion of homemade meatloaf with sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.”
• Home-baked flavored breads $3 (Applesauce Bread and Blueberry Bread). Try “The Sampler,” half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *Kathy’s Wedding Soup, *Chicken and Broccoli Soup, *Beef Barley Soup). The pastor said, “We regretfully must temporarily discontinue Sandy and Dave’s Smokehouse Chili. Please keep Dave’s family in prayer during this extremely difficult period of bereavement.”
Place your order for any of the above at 724-797-8030 by Monday, July 25, (phone or text).
$1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). Preordering for Spaghetti Lunch is not necessary.
The pastor added, “With the tremendous increase in orders, we ask that, when possible, you bring your own bags/boxes. We are so grateful for your continuous support of this great ministry!”
* * *
This just in:
The Ladies Aid Society of Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold a Flea Mart/ Bake Sale 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, across from the Derry Township Municipal Building on Route 982.
Maureen Cackowski added, “No early birds please. Coffee, water and hot dogs for sale.”
* * *
This also just in, from Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh:
A Breakfast and Movie: Senior Social will be underway 9 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 24, at Carnegie Science Center, One Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh.
The organizers invite seniors to “join us for a special morning at The Rangos Giant Cinema at Carnegie Science Center. Start the morning off with a light continental breakfast, then settle into your seats to see the film ‘Ireland’ (2D). Grab your popcorn, get comfortable, and explore the Emerald Isles without leaving the Steel City.
“This event is free for anyone ages 65+. Whether you’re already a senior member or just want to see what membership is all about — we can’t wait to see you there.
“Reserve your space today for this free senior social before it sells out.”
Go to https://carnegiesciencecenter.org/events/senior-social/
* * *
Jenny Springer also requested a mention in Bulletin Board:
The Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Ladies Auxiliary will hold its July meeting on Monday, July 25, in the club social hall, located off Route 217.
Jenny said, “Any members who can come early at 6 p.m. to help prepare corn for the meal is greatly appreciated. We will have a corn roast. Pork toast is being provided by Jenny, and Connie and Geneann will head corn husking. Bring $1 wrapped bingo gift and bring in canned goods for food bank. Meeting starts at 7 p.m.”
Jenny is vice president of KVSLA.
* * *
As previously announced on my Lifestyles page, Westmoreland Performing Art’s second summer camp includes 25 Tweenz (ages 8-14) staging the Broadway classic “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and 36 Teenz (ages 14-18) bringing to life rock and roll songs of the 1980s in “Rock of Ages: Teen Edition.”
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be performed 6 p.m. Friday, July 22; 2 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and 1 p.m. Sunday, July 24, at Westmoreland County Community College.
“Rock of Ages” will be performed 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 22; 6 p.m. Saturday, July 23, and 4 p.m. Sunday, July 24, also at Westmoreland County Community College.
For tickets, go to https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or call the studio at 724-672-3322.
* * *
In addition to the traditional Parish Bake Sale that will be happening at the St. Vincent Basilica Parish Festival July 30-31, the St. Vincent Gristmill booth will feature the “Brother of All Bake Sales.”
Brother Angelo Lichtenstein, OSB, the monastery’s baker, is accepting pre-orders for various breads and bagels that can be picked up at the festival, held annually at St. Vincent Grove, Unity Township. Pre-orders are requested, especially to ensure customers get the items they prefer.
Among the bread and bagel items being offered are “classic Italian loaf, country artisan loaf, Italian baguette, whole wheat loaf, cinnamon swirl bread, oatmeal molasses bread, banana bread, zucchini nut bread, and plain bagels, bagels with everything, cinnamon raisin bagels, sesame seed bagels, poppy seed bagels, cheddar and Swiss bagels.”
To see the online pre-order form, visit https://bit.ly/3IKxwFm.
Pre-orders are also being accepted between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays at the Gristmill General Store on Beatty County Road, Unity Township, and at the Basilica Gift Shop on the ground floor of the St. Vincent Parish Center, next to the basilica.
We’ve had some inquiries:
Derry Area High School’s fourth-quarter honor roll of the 2021-22 school year recently arrived in the Bulletin newsroom and was published on Page A4 of LB’s Wednesday, July 20, edition.
As previously announced, GLSD, DAMS and LVHS fourth-quarter honor rolls were published in the Wednesday, June 29, edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
Volunteers at the West Newton Public Library, 124 N. Water St., invite area residents to “stop in and check out our newly acquired Flavia De Luce novels by Alan Bradley.”
Library hours of operation are Monday and Thursday noon to 5 p.m.; Wednesday noon to 7 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
* * *
A few reminders:
Greensburg Garden Center, a nonprofit, educational organization based at 951 Old Salem Road, will host its annual Monarch Butterfly Release on Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Lefevre Butterfly Garden behind the main garden center building.
The organizers said, “The colorful flowers there will entice the released Monarchs to land for our enjoyment. A short, fun educational program will be provided by well-known author and entertainer JD Peterson. There will be plenty to see and enjoy. We also have hot dogs, Turner’s lemonade and new this year is the McFeely’s Ice Cream truck!
The Monarchs are provided for free, compliments of the Second Chance Fund.”
Call 724-837-0245 to reserve your butterfly.
* * *
The Westmoreland Pollinator Partners will give a virtual tour of many of their members’ 24 gardens located across the county 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 29, at Laurelville Retreat Center.
Learn about the benefits of gardening to attract pollinators and the ease of using native plants to reach that goal. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $15 per person and includes lunch at Laurelville’s small dining hall.
Presenters will be Deb Christopher of Latrobe and Patti Schildkamp of Greensburg.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/WPPlunchlearn. Ticket sales end Friday, July 22. No refunds can be accepted after that date.
Mary Kaufman, program director, noted the Westmoreland Pollinator Partners are “an association of the county’s pollinator-friendly gardens. They are a force for cultivating and conserving native habitats and for educating and engaging with the county’s residents.”
Penn State Extension Master Gardeners may use this workshop toward continuing education hours.
Laurelville is located at 941 Laurelville Lane, Mount Pleasant Township. Questions? Email mary@laurelville.org.
* * *
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, will re-open its indoor flea market this weekend at the Dome, off Route 982 in Derry Township. The flea market will be open Friday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, July 23, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be tables of items donated by church members as well as tables for individual vendors. Proceeds from the four-day sale of church-donated items will be given to the local food bank. Questions? Call or text Cori Poklembo at 724-244-2735.
* * *
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., is once again hosting its Summer Friendship Free Hot Dog Luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in its parking lot, Ridge Avenue off Main Street.
All are welcome, announced Debbie Herwick, LUMC business administrator.
* * *
Lincoln Highway Experience’s annual Lincoln Highway SupperMarket continues at the Route 30-based museum this summer for its ninth year.
The popular open-air food festival takes place Wednesdays from June 1 to Aug. 24, 5 to 8 p.m., weather permitting, on Lincoln Highway Experience’s grounds, 3435 Route 30 East in Unity Township.
Guests can enjoy “breezy summer evenings on the spacious lawn with great food from local chefs, BYOB, and live music,” according to Lauren Koker, executive director of the Lincoln Highway Experience.
Fee is $5 per car for admission. There is an additional cost for food purchased from chefs’ booths. Tables are limited, so it is suggested that attendees take chairs or blankets, especially if they will be arriving late. No outside food or pets are permitted.
The 2022 participating local chefs are Aroma Italiano, Chef Dato’s Table, Connections Café, Grateful Smoke BBQ, and Simply Good.
The live entertainment scheduled for July 27 is Detention.
* * *
Laurelville Retreat Center will host a free a cappella concert by New Song 6 p.m. Thursday, July 28, in the Meetinghouse.
This special nine-member music ministry group from Geneva College, Beaver Falls, is now in its 45th year, and will stop at Laurelville on its nine-state tour.
No registration is required, according to Mary Kaufman, program director.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.