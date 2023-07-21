Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414, VFW Auxiliary 3414 and Latrobe Veterans Home Association, 204 Spring St., Latrobe, are hosting “Christmas in July” this Saturday to raise money for Blankets for Veterans (Stockings for Soldiers).
An email received this week from the organizations explained, “This is our third annual event to raise money through December, to give confined veterans each a blanket and a Christmas card at our local VA medical centers (example: Southwestern Veterans Center and VA Aspinwall long-term care facilities and Latrobe nursing homes with veterans who got added this past year).
“On Saturday, July 22, we are hosting this event from 4 to 9 p.m. at the post. The evening will consist of a Chinese auction, 50/50 and surprises. Also our trustee and Navy cook veteran, Bill Kimble (Santa), volunteers for a shear the beard. It is open to the public.
“You may donate a prize for our Chinese auction or sponsor a veteran or two by giving a donation toward our cause. As is our custom, we will thank all of our sponsors publicly at the events by the way of an announcement and posted on our Facebook page after the event.
“Together with your support, we will make this event, not only enjoyable for all, but also an excellent benefit activity for making this Christmas wonderful for the veterans who receive a Christmas gift.
“Paul Blycheck, commander, VFW Post 3414, and Kristy Murphy, president, VFW Auxiliary 3414.”
* * *
A red, white and blue flier arrived the other day from Lois Waldron of Latrobe regarding the next Military Spouse Support Group meeting slated for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Friends and family are welcome; however, no child care will be available. The meetings are held every last Thursday of each month.
* * *
This just in:
Crafters and vendors are needed for Bethany Church’s Crafter/Vendor Show slated for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, according to an email received Wednesday evening from church spokeswoman Dawna Bates.
She explained, “10-by-10 space is available in the Fellowship Hall (basement)/church, first floor and in Bethany House. Food and bake sale will be also available. The church is handicap accessible with chair lift and is located at the corner of Avenue B and 2413 Laveen St. (in Fifth Ward).
“Call the church at 724-539-2259 and leave a message or email the church at bethanyoffice22@gmail.com and we will get back to you.”
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish will hold a 13-session DivorceCare support group 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at St. Vincent Grove, Monastery Drive, Unity Township, beginning Sept. 13.
Teri Pomerleau, director of social ministry for the parish, explained in her email release, “At each session, members view a short video, then discuss with the group the topic of the video and how it applies to them. Through the group discussions, members accompany one another while working through the grief, doubt, anger and stress brought about by the end of their marriage. Group size is limited to 10, and registration is required.”
Register at https://www.divorcecare.org/groups/170938/registrations/new.
DivorceCare is a divorce recovery support group where participants can find help and healing for the hurt of separation and divorce. Visit www.divorcecare.org.
For other details, contact Teri at tpomerleau@dioceseofgreensburg.org or 724-539-8629, ext. 15.
St. Vincent is located at 300 Fraser Purchase Road in Unity Township.
* * *
Here’s the latest communiqué from Latrobe Center for Active Adults volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello, Louise, and thank you for your valuable help in getting information to the public! The Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, Fifth Ward, hopes you marked your calendar to attend the Special Fundraiser Bingo. The bingo is Saturday, July 29. Doors open about 11 a.m., and the admission package of $20 includes lunch with bingo to start about noon. Other fun planned includes door prizes, 50/50 and basket raffles. Please come and bring a friend!
“If you are new to the center, we offer daily activities and programs. The center is a place for socialization, laughing, exercise, games, education and entertainment. It gives structure to a blah day! There is no membership fee, and we try to have a new variety of programs. Our normal hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call our supervisor, Beth, at 724-539-0237 with any questions or suggestions.”
* * *
In response to my email inquiry, Dawn Vavick of Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation Wednesday said “space is definitely still available” on the Aug. 9 trip she is organizing to the Johnstown Flood Museum.
In her previous email release, she said the group will “discover the history of the Johnstown Flood Museum right in our own backyard! We will visit the Johnstown Flood Museum, as well as the Heritage Discovery Center. Lunch will be served at Our Sons Restaurant, famous for their fried chicken! After lunch we will visit the National Memorial to the Johnstown Flood before departing for home.”
Fee is $70. Register at www.latroberecreation.org or call 724-537-4331. The group will depart at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, from Latrobe Memorial Stadium and return at 5:30 p.m.
* * *
Briana Tomack, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, this week announced “WEDnetPA funding can be used by eligible employers for tuition reimbursement for Leadership Greater Latrobe. This program is designed to educate and motivate a diverse group of citizens for effective community impact and organizational leadership.”
Program runs from September 2023 through April 2024. Graduation is May 2024.
Class is held 1 to 5 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Locations and speakers will vary.
John Maxwell principles will be taught by Jim and Michelle Teague of A Teague of Your Own.
Participants will also work together to develop a community-based project.
Registration is open until Wednesday, Aug. 9. Contact GLLV at 724-537-2671 for other details.
Meanwhile, a WEDnetPA information session will be conducted 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 24, at WCCC Latrobe, 130 Depot St.
Briana’s e-newsletter explained, “WEDnetPA provides training reimbursement funds to qualified employers for training new and existing employees. This session will review the current guidelines and application process.”
* * *
According to the Latrobe Art Center e-newsletter, the 10th annual Yellow Tie Gala will be underway 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
The email continues, “Grab your yellow party clothes and bring your sweet tooth for this swanky celebration of the greatest of desserts! Enjoy a night of music by Mike Urick and the Modelaires, hors d’oeuvres by Ricolita’s Café, an open bar (featuring our special 2023 Yellow Tie Cocktail), a dessert station with Latrobe Dairy Queen banana splits, and more! The dress code is semi-formal — or something yellow.
“Pre-registration is required by Friday, Aug. 18. All proceeds go toward supporting Latrobe Art Center’s mission, operations and programs.”
Questions? Call the 819 Ligonier St. center at 724-537-7011.
* * *
A few reminders:
St. Vincent Summer Theatre is wrapping up its 53rd season with “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” Friday, July 21, through Sunday, July 23, in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There are 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday and 7:30 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/74381.
For group rates and other box office details, call 724-537-8900.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish Festival will be underway 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at St. Vincent Grove, 320 Monastery Drive, Unity Township.
As previously announced by chairperson Dan Colcombe, “the newly revamped festival will have more covered tables and seating, newly expanded Kidz Zone, fresh-baked bread by the monks, bingo, 50/50, strip tickets, basket booth, jewelry booth, peddler’s village, bake sale, 12 new craft vendors, the ever-popular Dunk A Monk and more.
“Fun festival food favorites like fried dough and Oreos, sausages, smoked pulled pork, kielbasa, pierogies, haluski and our newest offering, ‘Father Richard’s Stuffed Chicken Dinner!’ Thirsty? The beer garden is serving our locally made beer by All Saints Brewing.
“Extra parking has been made available this year if you would like to avoid the field parking. Simply go to the Fred Rogers Center parking lot on the St. Vincent College campus. Two passenger vans will shuttle guests from the parking lot to the grove for a door-to-door experience.
“Handicapped parking will be limited at the grove. One of the two passenger vans is handicapped friendly. Shuttle services will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. No fee is charged for this door-to-door transportation.
“This year’s event is only one day and is a week earlier than normal.”
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will host an Open Mic 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the church.
Bobbie Hineline, interim minister, added in her email, “All are welcome to come and enjoy the music.”
Any questions may be directed to her at 724-506-3494.
* * *
Latrobe Farmers Market will continue noon to 4 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 10 (rain or shine) at Legion-Keener Park, according to the Greater Latrobe Parks and Recreation office (724-537-4331).
* * *
I checked the Old Farmer’s Almanac:
“The next full moon will grace skies on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at precisely 2:32 p.m. EST. Fun fact: although it reaches its ‘full’ phase for a fleeting moment, our eyes may perceive it as full for up to three days!”
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
who has a new email
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.