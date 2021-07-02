Happy Independence Day weekend everyone!
* * *
Beth Howell of the 4th of July Celebration Committee asked BB to include a reminder of this year’s festivities:
“On Saturday, July 3, there will be a scaled-down celebration in the Latrobe Memorial Stadium parking lot beginning at 2:30 p.m.
“DJ Don Truxal will start the afternoon playing your favorite tunes, while food trucks will be available to fulfill your hunger pains. Too many to mention. Small games of chance, an all-day 50/50 (winner will be pulled at 7 p.m.), chuck-a-luck and maybe a few more surprises will be available for you to enjoy. There will also be extra large yard games for children, as well as adults.
“There will also be a Car Cruise from 3 until 7 p.m. Come down and check out some unique rides (sponsored by Blackout Tinting).
“To end the evening, a beautiful fireworks display will take place at 9:45 p.m. The fireworks were made possible by a Gun Bash that was organized with the combined efforts of Blackout Tinting and the 4th of July Celebration Committee.
“It takes a team of awesome volunteers and sponsors to make this happen!
“Stay tuned for an even bigger and better celebration next year!
“The 5K walk/run that was scheduled for the morning of July 3 has been canceled.”
* * *
This just in:
Members of Latrobe VFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling raffles at the 4th of July Celebration behind Memorial Stadium from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday during the car show.
Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said, “Come help us get rid of some cash, and since Defenders Armory will be there, maybe they will have something for us to raffle off. Again thanks for all your support; it truly is appreciated. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
We had an inquiry from one of our readers:
Marilyn Fisher this week announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through July 12 for pickup or delivery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 17 for the following:
• Home-baked flavored breads (Cranberry-Orange, Banana, or Cheddar Garlic) — $3.
“The Sampler” — one-third of each flavored bread of the month — $3.
• “Our Famous Meatloaf Dinner” includes a generous portion of homemade meatloaf, sides of green beans, mashed potatoes and a container of homemade beef gravy. Pre-orders only — $6.
• Homemade soups (Regular Chili; Dad’s Smokehouse Chili; Italian Beef, Pasta and Spinach Soup; French Onion Soup, or Ham and Bean Soup) — $2 a pint (16 ounces).
Place orders for the above at 724-797-8030 by July 12.
• Spaghetti Lunch (meatballs, salad and roll) — $1.
Marilyn said pre-ordering for Spaghetti Lunch is not necessary.
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Summer Movies at the Museum: “Hairspray” (1988) 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
The organizers invite the public to “join us for an epic night under the big screen as part of our Summer Movies at the Museum series! Bring a chair and relax while watching the comedy musical ‘Hairspray’ (1988). Plus, enjoy fun activities relating to the movie theme.”
Refreshments will be available for purchase, including food truck offerings, a beverage bar selection and movie snacks.
Cost is $3 member/$5 non-member.
Advance registration is required.
Check out the museum’s website https://thewestmoreland.org/events/.
* * *
Wristbands for the annual Somerset County Pittsburgh Zoo Safari are now available.
The safari is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.
The zoo, which owns the International Conservation Center in Fairhope, is open to Somerset County residents once a year for free plus a small handling fee of $1.
Somerset County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ron Aldom said he expects all 4,000 wristbands will be distributed. With COVID precautions, the zoo has expanded its hours to welcome wristband holders throughout the day.
Wristbands are available at the Chamber office along North Center Avenue and at Somerset County branches of Somerset Trust Co.
“It is wonderful that the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium opens its doors for our county and has been doing so for the past 15 years,” Aldom said, adding, “I can’t thank them enough.”
Questions? Contact the Chamber office at 814-445-6431.
* * *
West Newton Library is accepting donations of “newer in good condition adult fiction hardcover, paperback, books and DVDs for our back room fill a bag for $5 book sale.” A library board spokeswoman explained, “All donations are gone through to make sure whether we need them on our library shelves for patrons to read first. You can drop your donation off at 124 N. Water St., West Newton, Monday, Thursday noon-5 p.m.; Wednesday noon-7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.”
Questions? Call 724-633-0798. The back room fill a bag for $5 book sale is ongoing.
My thanks to everyone who sent colorful “Happy Birthday” cards to me last weekend, including aunt Sedella Fritz Goughler and cousin Lori Goughler of Moon Township; cousin Susan Fritz Davis of Southport, North Carolina; cousin Patty Fritz Mason of Jacksonville, North Carolina; cousin Brenda Fritz Dutton of Illinois; uncle Wendel Fritz and wife Katie of Bel Air, Maryland; childhood friends Donna Miller Shirley and Janet Miller Lomicka of Greensburg, formerly of Lycippus; cousin Walter Charles Fritz and wife Karen of Illinois; cousin Paul Dunlap Jr. and wife Mary of Pleasant Unity area; cousin James Dunlap and wife Mary Ann of Hostetter, and my brother, Raymond “Bud” Fritz Jr. of Unity Township. I truly appreciated all of your kind words and Patty’s photos.
* * *
Visitors will take home a piece of history at the next Antiques & Collectibles Sale at Historic Hanna’s Town on July 11. This longstanding community tradition is enjoyed by those who appreciate antiques and unique treasures.
Good buying and selling opportunities can be found when vendors gather in this quaint and historic setting. More than 130 vendors set up at the June show. The market continues from 7:30 a.m. Sunday through early afternoon, although some dealers are set up and sell Saturday afternoon also. There is parking on site; admission is $3 per car.
Parking revenues benefit the Salem Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 (Forbes Road) and the Westmoreland County Historical Society.
Lisa C. Hays, executive director of the society, said the public is encouraged to come and take advantage of the bargains and support local history preservation. Vendors are welcome; call 724-836-1800 for guidelines.
Subsequent dates are Aug. 8, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. Historic Hanna’s Town is located 3 miles north of Greensburg at 809 Forbes Trail Road. www.hannastown.org .
* * *
Following recent changes to certain GI educational benefits, Geneva College Thursday announced a new Hero Scholarship for veterans and active-duty service members who are not covered under GI Bill benefits at 100%. This assists those military personnel who are receiving benefits under Chapter 31 Vocational Rehabilitation or at less than 100% of the Post 9/11 GI Bill.
The Hero Scholarship provides $100 per credit discount to traditional undergraduate students (not adult degree) or $150 per credit discount for master’s level students in MBA, counseling, higher ed and cybersecurity programs. It benefits those who are entering Geneva College in the fall of 2021 or later and may be stacked on top of other grants and scholarships.
“We value the service of those who are or have been in the military, and honor what they have done for all of us,” the Beaver Falls campus spokesman said. “That’s why we’re concerned about the impact that this gap in educational benefits means — and have decided that we would step up for those who have stepped up for us.”
A #1 Gold 2021-22 Military Friendly school, Geneva is also certified for all VA/DoD educational programs. Go to geneva.edu/military.
* * *
A few reminders: The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee announced when the Fourth of July flags will be set up and taken down at the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries:
Friday, July 2 — Poles and flags are going up at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, July 6 — Poles and flags will be taken down and stored at 10 a.m.
Times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet.
“The setup requires a large group effort, and the committee welcomes all volunteers who would like to participate. It is inspiring to see community members working together,” committee member Judy McAtee said.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center and Greensburg Art Center are presenting the third annual Art Neighbors: Latrobe Art Center/Greensburg Art Center Joint Exhibition July 1-31 with an opening reception 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8.
This collaborative exhibition was developed in 2019 by a small group of local artists who recognized the overlap in active artists at both art centers and the shared goals of the organizations. Exhibiting artists in the Art Neighbors: Latrobe Art Center/Greensburg Art Center Joint Exhibition are a mix of current Gallery Participants at Latrobe Art Center and members at Greensburg Art Center, according to Latrobe Art Center Executive Director Michael Tusay.
A reception, open and free to the public, will be held July 8 at Latrobe Art Center to announce the award-winning entries in these categories:
Best in Show (sponsored by Latrobe Dairy Queen);
First place (sponsored by Seton Hill University);
Second place (sponsored by Product Evaluation Systems Inc.);
Third place (sponsored by Latrobe Glass and Mirror);
Honorable mentions (sponsored by Nicko’s Chimney Co., Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival and Excela Health)
The show will be judged by Adrienne Heinrich, a sculptor, painter and installation artist educated at the Cleveland Institute of Art.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
New deadline — 8 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.