Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will sell its homemade hoagies starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Central fire station and at around 9 a.m. at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center.
“Come early to be sure to get one or two,” he said.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on Sept. 30. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
Employees from Blackout Tinting will also be at the Central fire station during the sub sale selling gun bash tickets (which benefits the Latrobe Fourth of July celebration). The gun bash will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex on the campus of Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Cost is $60 per ticket. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit www.blackoutbash.com/register.
Along with fundraising efforts, he added that the department has begun doing online tickets (sure tips) in which it raffles off various items, such as food/drink certificates, cash and other items. To help support these efforts, like and follow the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
The Ladies Aid Society of Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold a flea mart and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the church pavilion along Route 982 across from the Derry Township Municipal Building. Organizers ask for no early birds.
* * *
A large indoor/outdoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at C.U.P. Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria. Organizers said the sale will feature “great prices” and “lots of parking.”
* * *
19 Oak Street of Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, will hold a bake sale, yard sale and spaghetti lunch from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
Event organizers said the yard sale “will have new treasures for everyone.” Gently used clothing will be available to purchase, along with books, Vera Bradley purses, costume jewelry and 1940s magazines.
Baked goods will also be available for purchase. The spaghetti lunch will cost $1 each and is takeout only. For delivery, call 724-797-8030.
Social distancing will be observed.
* * *
The Latrobe Art Center is hosting summer art camps for children ages 5 to 13 this month.
The first camp will be offered for children ages 5 to 9 from July 20-23. The cost for the camp per child is $90 for non-members and $70 for members. Classes will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
The second camp, offered for children ages 10 to 13 will take place from Aug. 3-6. Classes will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. The cost for the camp per child is $90 for non-members and $70 for members.
This camp is being taught by Jennifer Kemnitz, who will work with students to further develop some technique-based drawing and art skills and promote confidence and creativity with personal self-expression through the art process. Participants will have the ability to experiment with a variety of media.
Class sizes for both camps will be limited to eight children. Safety guidelines such as social distancing, face mask and sanitizing will be met by Latrobe Art Center staff.
Additional summer camp weeks will be added if there is enough interest.
For more information and to register, call 724-537-7011 or sign up online. For questions about the safety and cleaning procedures at the summer art camps, call 724-537-7011 or email info@latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
The Drag Queen Bingo fundraiser for the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration that had been moved to Friday, July 31, will be rescheduled for a later date.
* * *
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is offering its first Yoga in the Park classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13. Classes will be held at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe (in front of the bandshell).
Event organizers said “everyone could use a little de-stressing this summer. Take advantage of this opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature and cultivate calmness. Please bring a mat and water bottle.”
The class is for ages 16-plus. The class instructor is Rebecca Day (RYT 200, MS Exercise Science, instructor Satya Yoga).
The class fee is $30, $35 or $40. Registration is available online at www.latroberecreation.org.
* * *
In case you missed this update from Latrobe AARP spokesman Bill Fromme:
“National AARP has canceled all chapter meetings for the balance of the calendar year. In compliance with their wishes, the Latrobe Chapter 4907 has therefore canceled all future activities for 2020. There will be an officer meeting sometime in the future and 2021 activities will be discussed. I wish to thank all news outlets for their notices and wish all a healthy remaining 2020.”
* * *
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
* * *
YWCA Thrift Shop, 221 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, will hold a $3 bag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
* * *
The popular Greensburg Garden Center’s Butterfly Release is returning this year at a new location, the Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, Greensburg.
The modified release will be held Aug. 8 with two release times to accommodate for social distancing at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Participants will also have the option to take butterflies home to release in their individual garden.
Butterflies generally sell out fast and can be purchased for $7 apiece. To reserve one, call 724-837-0245.
The annual release, which is celebrating its 10th year, has featured the release of hundreds of butterflies during past events at various sites.
* * *
Latrobe Art Center’s annual fundraiser dinner at Jamison Farm in Unity Township will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Event organizers said guests “will be treated to appetizers, savory lamb dishes and dessert while taking in the natural beauty of the scenic Latrobe countryside around the Jamison Farm.” The event is BYOB.
Cost is $100 per person, with $50 of each person’s contribution being tax-deductible. RSVP is required, as seating is limited to 40 guests.
All proceeds go toward supporting Latrobe Art Center’s operations and programs. To reserve a spot, contact the art center at 724-537-7011 or click “Purchase” to sign up online.
* * *
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is conducting registration for fall credit classes which are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, along with a 12-week session slated to get underway Sept. 8.
Online, remote and traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Traditional classroom-based courses are conducted at the Youngwood campus and the Westmoreland-Advanced Technology Center, RIDC-Westmoreland and the following centers: Westmoreland-Fayette County, Uniontown; Westmoreland-Indiana County, Indiana; Westmoreland-Latrobe, Latrobe; Westmoreland-Murrysville, Export, and Westmoreland-New Kensington, New Kensington.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes. To apply, visit westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
* * *
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be offering four weeks of virtual art camps this summer, designed for children ages 7 to 10. The camps will take place during the weeks of July 20 and Aug. 3. There will be no registration cost for the camps and all supplies will be included.
Using a virtual platform, the camps will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will feature a different art activity each day led by Studio Programs Coordinator Michael Carsone.
Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is two weeks prior to each camp.
For more on the Virtual Children’s Summer Art Camps, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
* * *
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
