My thanks to Michael Tusay, executive director of Latrobe Art Center, for replying to my email request this week regarding the award winners of the third annual Art Neighbors Latrobe Art Center/Greensburg Art Center Joint Exhibition, underway through July 31 at Latrobe Art Center.
They are:
Best in Show — Ed Korinko, “Bald Eagle”
First Place — Betty Trout, “More Apples!”
Second Place — Suzanne Panchura, “God Is Listening”
Third Place — Patricia Dickun, “Americana”
Honorable Mention — Suzanne Pollins, “Erie Idyll”
Honorable Mention — Sarah Hunter, “Flourish”
Honorable Mention — Jerry Scorpion, “Their Fallen Comrade”
Honorable Mention — Debbie King, “Living Water.”
Latrobe Art Center’s galleries, corner of Main and Ligonier streets, are open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Questions? Call 724-537-7011 or visit www.latrobeartcenter.org.
* * *
Want to be a better birder? Join Westmoreland Land Trust, have fun and improve your birdwatching skills. This free, family-friendly event will introduce you to the skills and resources needed to grow your birdwatching skills. Participants will build a bird feeder, learn some basic bird anatomy, and then use binoculars, field guides and new smartphone technologies to see, hear and identify some the amazing birds living in, and passing through, our area.
To make the best use of WLT resources, participation is limited to 10 groups of one to four people, and each group must include at least one adult. Each group of one to four participants will have access to a “Be a Better Birder Kit” which includes:
For your use
– 1 pair of Celestron Outland X 8×25 binoculars
– 1 Pennsylvania Birds: A Folding Pocket Guide to Familiar Species
– Cornell University Ornithology Lab app instructions, laminated
Take-aways
– Materials to make one to four bird feeders.
– Packet of birdwatching resources and fun birdwatching activities to do at home.
This event is free, but registration is required.
• Saturday, July 17, 9 to 11 a.m., Donohoe Center Pavilion (214 Donohoe Road, east of Greensburg). Register at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-a-better-birder-tickets-160592357063
• Saturday, Aug. 7, 9 to 11 a.m., Jeannette Junior/Senior High School (800 Florida Ave., Jeannette). Register at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-a-better-birder-tickets-161216877019
• Saturday, Aug. 14, 9 to 11 a.m., Twin Lakes Park Pavilion 03 (219 Twin Lakes Road, Unity Township). Register at
https://secure.rec1.com/PA/westmoreland-county-parks-and-recreation/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE2NDQzODI
• Saturday, Aug. 21, 9 to 11 a.m., Historic Hanna’s Town (809 Forbes Trail Road, north of Greensburg). Register at
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/be-a-better-birder-tickets-161215888061
* * *
Vroom vroom for a good cause:
The Latrobe Area Dan Quinn Memorial Car Cruise will be underway noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at Palombo’s Restaurant, 1085 Industrial Blvd., Derry Township, “rain or shine.”
There will be dash plaques for the first 50 cars, 50-50 drawing, Chinese auction baskets, and food available. A few specialty trophies will be awarded. Donations will be accepted to help the family with medical expenses after Dan’s long battle with cancer, according to a flier from Sally Bane, 724-331-8008 or Sallybane@AOL.com. She said Dan passed away April 24, 2021, and this car cruise is being held to help his wife, Millie, and sons with medical expenses.
* * *
On Sunday, July 25, the Rev. John M. Smaligo will be installed as pastor of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church in Blairsville. The church is located at 125 N. Liberty St.
Pastor Smaligo will be installed by the Rev. Peter Asplin, assistant to the bishop of the Southwestern Pennsylvania Synod, and the Rev. Kara Probst, dean of Conference 4 and pastor of Salem Lutheran Church in Delmont.
Presiding at the 6:30 p.m. service will be the Rev. Allen Riethmiller, who will be assisted by the Rev. Paul Gruesu, pastor of St. Matthias Lutheran Church in Greensburg. Preaching will be the Rev. Sarah Lee-Faulkner, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Irwin.
Musicians include handbell soloist Anthony Seranko of Zion’s Lutheran Church in Greensburg, flutist Beth Gabelli, organist Barb Soltesz, cantor Beth Smaligo and trumpeter Matthew Pienkowski. Other participants include several members of Hebron Lutheran Church along with members of Pastor Smaligo’s family.
All are invited to attend. For further information, contact Hebron at 724-459-8920.
* * *
A note arrived this week from Maureen Cackowski:
“Hi, Louise. Welcome back!
“The Bradenville United Methodist Ladies’ Aid Society will have its annual Flea Mart/Bake Sale on Saturday, July 24, from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the new DAYAA soccer field (former church pavilion) on Route 982, Bradenville. Food/beverages will be on sale. No early birds.
“Thank you, Louise. Have a nice summer.”
A day brightener:
“Dear Louise, Thank you for the great coverage on last week’s Hymn Sing. Here’s my next venture:
“The New Alexandria Community Choir has planned a trip to see a performance of ‘Queen Esther’ at the Sight and Sound Theatre in Ronks (near Lancaster) on Wednesday, Sept. 15. A coach bus will depart the New Alexandria Community United Presbyterian Church at 8:30 a.m. and return that evening at approximately 9 p.m. Also included in the one-day trip will be lunch at Hershey Farm Restaurant prior to the performance.
“The adult price is $124, and child (ages 4-12) fee is $117. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 4. If you are interested in going along, trip details are available by calling Debbie at 724-668-2749.
“Thank you, Debbie Resslar, director, New Alexandria Community Choir.”
* * *
Ligonier High School Class of 1960’s 60th-year (plus one due to COVID) class reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, at Ligonier Country Club, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Classmates who have not received an invitation are urged to contact Janet Riordan at 724-238-9202 or Rita Horrell at 724-238-4089. My thanks to Ina Mae Smithley for forwarding the email from Rita.
* * *
St. Vincent Basilica Parish is selling a Dog Days of Summer lottery ticket for the month of August. There is a daily prize of $100 and six bonus-pay days, but no prizes on Sundays. Total payout is $3,000. Winning numbers are taken from the Pennsylvania daily three-digit drawing at 7 p.m. Tickets ($5) are available at Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights), Gladys’ Beauty Shop (Donohoe Road), the Plaza News Stand, Len’s Jewelry Repair Plus, WestLand Chiropractic Clinic, the parish office, or at the parish festival on July 24 and 25 at St. Vincent Grove, according to John Szalewicz, staff member of the Unity Township parish.
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St. in Latrobe, is having a Flea Market (lower level), Book Sale (main level), plus a Bake Sale, and Quilt and Basket raffles from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Aug. 14. There will be books, furniture, tools, toys, household items, holiday decorations and more for sale. Food and beverages will be available for takeout. A stair glide is in place to access the church’s lower level. Call the church office (724-537-4901) for other information.
I appreciated Dorthy Paulovich adding, “Louise, thank you for being the community’s contact for the many events taking place in our city. Can’t thank you enough!”
* * *
This just in from Kevin Hendrick, supervisor of Latrobe Center for Active Adults:
”We are having a special breakfast on July 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mickey, our breakfast cook, is going to make a special appearance and cook up a great breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice, coffee and milk will be included for $7 per person. All proceeds benefit the center programs. We are excited to meet new folks and join our center. Bring out the family, grandkids, great-grandkids and all your friends for this great breakfast.
”Please stop in or call 724-539-0237 to RSVP to Kevin by July 26 to ensure we have enough food for everyone. As always, we are open Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and have lots of activities every day! Come see what we are doing and join in the fun.”
* * *
Bill Yuhaniak of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 has an update: “The members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies this Saturday, July 17, starting at around 8 a.m. at Central fire station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. The hoagies will be selling for $7 (due to the rising cost of making them fresh for you). They have been going faster than normal, so be sure to come get one or two before they sell out.
“We also are going to be selling our new scratch-off tickets during our sub sale for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets. These tickets go off on Sept. 30, then early next week they will be available for purchase at Custom Computer Inc., Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, S&H Electric, Latrobe Chiropractic Center, Joe’s Store and Central fire station or by calling 724-537-9411. The members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Westmoreland Museum of American Art, North Main Street, Greensburg, will host Summer Movies at the Museum: “Hairspray” (1988) 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 17. The organizers invite the public to “join us for an epic night under the big screen as part of our Summer Movies at the Museum series! Bring a chair and relax while watching the comedy musical ‘Hairspray’ (1988). Plus, enjoy fun activities relating to the movie theme.” Cost is $3 member/$5 non-member. Advance registration is required at https://thewestmoreland.org/events/.
* * *
Bill Borsari reminds members that Kennametal Retirees Local 1059 will convene 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, at Latrobe Center for Active Adults, Avenue C. He said, “All retirees are invited to attend for a discussion period.”
* * *
