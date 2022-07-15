A day brightener for the entire community from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak:
“Dear Louise, Thanks again for the writeup about the boot drive. It was a success after not having one for a few years.
“The members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies this Saturday, July 16, starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station on Main Street. They sell for $8 and have been selling out fast. We have been going to the Lincoln Road Shopping Center to sell also the last couple of months. Hope to see you at one of the locations.
“We will also have our newest scratch-off tickets available for purchase. They are $10 for a chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. These tickets go off on Sept. 30. They will also be for sale at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), 512 Coffee and Ice Cream, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats, S&H Electric, Aroma Italiano, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Custom Computer Inc. and/or any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“Co. 2’s annual Gun Bash tickets are now available for purchase for $35 at Central Fire Station or by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411. The bash is taking place at the Cooperstown Event Center on Sept. 24, and the firearms will be provided by Defenders Armory.
“Members of Co. 2 want to thank you for your continued support; we do truly appreciate it. A special thank-you from the entire Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department for such a generous outpouring at our boot drive that took place during the 4th of July parade. Without you, we wouldn’t be able to do all that we do. Thank you and have a great weekend.”
* * *
A Family Movie Night is scheduled for Friday, July 15, at Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Unity Township, starting at 8:20 p.m. (dusk).
Take your lawn chair and blankets and enjoy “Peter Rabbit,” rated PG, under the stars. Popcorn will be served courtesy of Latrobe Presbyterian Church. The entire evening is free of charge, according to the Evangelism and Membership Committee.
This is the second of a series of movies presented by the church. Mark your calendars for Friday, Aug. 12, the date of the final summer movie, “Homeward Bound,” rated G, on the lawn at dusk.
In case of inclement weather, movies are shown in the Vogelsang Room of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, 428 Main St.
* * *
Greater Latrobe cross-country team will have a Car Wash 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Sharky’s Plaza, off Route 30 in Unity Township.
Greater Latrobe Cross-Country Boosters spokeswoman Angela Wilson invites everyone to “please come out and get your car washed and support your local high school cross-country team! Donations will be accepted.
“Thanks to Louise and Latrobe Bulletin for continued support of Greater Latrobe cross-country over the last couple years.”
* * *
Among our emails last weekend:
“Louise, we have had many calls concerning our weekly Hot Dog Luncheon on Wednesdays. We have now been able to start them up again (July 6). We really enjoy providing this ministry to the community. It is so warm and welcoming for folks to get together for this meal, and we are very glad we can continue it. Thank you, Debbie” (Herwick, LUMC business administrator).
Latrobe United Methodist Church, 440 Main St., is once again hosting its Summer Friendship Free Hot Dog Luncheon 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in its parking lot, Ridge Avenue off Main Street. All are welcome.
* * *
Kristen Stoner requested a mention in Bulletin Board:
The New Alexandria Library Used Book Sale, which opened Thursday, July 14, will continue 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 15, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at Keystone Plaza, off Route 981 in New Alexandria.
* * *
According to Lisa Meadows, environmental education specialist, DCNR Yellow Creek State Park, 170 Route 259, Penn Run, a program on “Aquatic Turtles and Land Turtles of Pennsylvania” will be underway 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, at the park’s Environmental Learning Center.
Meadows added, “Curious about Pennsylvania turtles? Come and meet a few of the turtles that are native to Pennsylvania, and a few that are not. We will discuss native and invasive turtle species and have a visit with some live turtles. This will be a great time to learn about some of the most fascinating reptiles of Pennsylvania. All ages are welcome. Program is weather dependent.”
Directions: Drive past park office on Route 259. Go 1/2 to 3/4 mile and turn left into the Dragonfly Pond maintenance area. Park in the lot and walk up to the Environmental Learning Center.
* * *
Maggie Takrony writes:
“Good afternoon, Louise. Would it be possible to have this announcement added to the Bulletin Board please?
“The Holy Family Rosary Society is sponsoring an Autumn Polka Fest on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. Come have lunch then kick up your heels, relax, sing along or just enjoy the music and fun! Tickets are $20.
“McKeesport native Mikey Dee will be featured on the accordion with his famous variety show! There will be a basket raffle, a 90-minute show, 50/50 and lunch.
“For tickets, please call Barb at 724-537-8210 or Elaine at 724-537-4743. No tickets sold at door.”
Maggie is coordinator of communications for Holy Family Parish, Latrobe.
* * *
Volunteer Barbara Davis reminds everyone the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, is open 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“On these hot, humid, unbearable days, please come relax, and cool down in our air-conditioned building! If you are an early riser, breakfast is served 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for only $4. Chat with friends, meet new people. There are daily groups, and special activities weekly. We try to alert you to many of them, but the best way to know what is happening is to pick up a monthly calendar. Lunch is 11:30 a.m.
“On July 26, 10 a.m., play ‘Family Feud’ sponsored by Monarch.
“Darlene H. is going to have a Resin Coaster Craft on July 27, 10 a.m. Please sign up at the front desk, so she has enough supplies. There is a $5 fee for supplies.
“July 28 is to be a special day for Candy Danka, our new supervisor. Please come and ‘Meet and Greet’ her that day. There will be treats and surprises, especially at 12:30 p.m. She has been working hard and would love to meet everyone. Even if you have met her, let’s make her welcome and let her know she is appreciated! If you haven’t been to the center in a long time, now is the time to return.
“If you have never been to the center, now is the time to get acquainted with the center and please bring your friends too. Any questions or suggestions, call 724-539-0237.”
I appreciated Barbara’s colorful thank-you card and surprise treat that greeted me when I arrived at my desk Wednesday evening.
* * *
This handwritten note was on my desk when I arrived in the newsroom Sunday evening:
“Aug. 18 is the date for our seventh annual picnic for all former Latrobe Area Hospital employees and retirees at the Slovak Picnic Grounds (Industrial Boulevard, Derry Township), starting at 1 p.m. until ?
“We are asking everyone to bring a covered dish to be shared. We are also asking for $5 to help pay rent and purchase picnic supplies. We have six inflated buffets with plenty of ice for cold dishes. We have hand sanitizer and gloves for everyone to use.
“We are looking for 20-25 baskets or more for the Chinese auction. If you bring a basket or baskets for the auction, you don’t have to bring a covered dish, only if you want. We have 50/50, and we will give away 24 $25 gift cards as door prizes. You must be present to win.
“Dr. (Chuck) Amadee and his one-man band will provide the entertainment.
“Please come and join your former working family for excellent food, good conversation and good memories. Please go to our Facebook page former LAH employees & retirees and let us know what you will bring to the picnic.
“Hope to see everyone Aug. 18. Bernie Miller and Louise Sabbers.”
* * *
This update just in from Dave McCleary:
“We hope that this letter finds you well and enjoying your summer. We would like to invite you to become a part of the inaugural Latrobe-Derry Community Golf Outing, which will be held July 23 at Latrobe Elks Golf Course. Our mission is to raise funds to donate to various organizations in the Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier communities in order to better our community. The event is being organized by Dean Miller, owner and operator of Latrobe Dairy Queen, and Dave McCleary, retired Derry Area Learning Support teacher. We both have a passion for serving our community and that has been the genesis of this project.
“We would like to invite you to become a part of this project in a number of ways. First, please consider becoming a sponsor for the golf outing. Sponsorships range from Lead Sponsors to Tee Sponsors. You can also donate prizes to be given at the event. Any monetary contributions you may wish to provide will also help make this project successful. You can also participate in the outing by putting together a foursome to play in the outing. Registration is $125 and includes all the extras, including 50/50 and basket raffle tickets, putting contest ticket, end of event prize tickets, one mulligan per golfer, breakfast, snacks and dinner. You can also help out as a much needed volunteer for the day.
“For a registration form, please contact Dean at 724-689-8958 or jdmiller0327@gmail.com or contact Dave at 724-433-3281 or dmccleary1569@gmail.com.
“Thanks for taking the time to evaluate participating in this project and providing any assistance you may deem worthwhile. Remember, ALL proceeds will be donated back to our community. We look forward to hearing from you.”
* * *
Did you see it?
July’s full Buck Moon, rising after sunset on Wednesday, July 13, was “the biggest and brightest supermoon of the year,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
