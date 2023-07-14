All are welcome to the St. Vincent Basilica Parish Festival, announced Dan Colcombe, 2023 volunteer festival chairperson.
He added in his email reply to my query: “It is coming up fast. Please save the date. It is on Saturday, July 22, at St. Vincent Grove, located at 320 Monastery Drive, Unity Township, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Spend the day with us at our newly revamped festival, more covered tables and seating, newly expanded Kidz Zone, fresh-baked bread by the monks, bingo, 50/50, strip tickets, basket booth, jewelry booth, peddler’s village, bake sale, 12 new craft vendors, the ever-popular Dunk A Monk and more.
“Fun festival food favorites like fried dough and Oreos, sausages, smoked pulled pork, kielbasa, pierogies, haluski and our newest offering, ‘Father Richard’s Stuffed Chicken Dinner!’ Thirsty? The beer garden is serving our locally made beer by All Saints Brewing. To RSVP for the dine-in or takeout chicken dinner, please visit the parish website at www.basilicaparishstv.org/festival.
“Important! New this year ... Extra parking has been made available this year if you would like to avoid the field parking. Simply go to the Fred Rogers Center parking lot on the St. Vincent College campus. Two passenger vans will shuttle guests from the parking lot to the grove for a door-to-door experience.
“Handicapped parking will be limited at the grove. One of the two passenger vans is handicapped friendly. Shuttle services will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 9 p.m. No fee is charged for this door-to-door transportation.
“We are so excited to have you join us this year! Bring your kids and grandkids. Come hungry, stay late and enjoy this annual community tradition! Thank you. See you Saturday, July 22, at the festival, rain or shine, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“Thank you for letting the community know about the St. Vincent Parish Festival, especially because this year’s event is only one day and is a week earlier than normal.”
* * *
It’s time for Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak’s update:
“This Saturday, July 15, the members of LVFD Hook and Ladder Co. 2 will be selling their homemade hoagies starting about 8 a.m. at Central Fire Station and hopefully shortly after at the Lincoln Road Shopping Center. The hoagies are still only $8 and have been selling out quickly, so come get yours early before they are gone.
“We will also be selling our new scratch-off tickets available for $10 for the chance to win $1,500 cash and a pack each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-offs. These tickets go off on Sept. 30. They will also be available for purchase at the following places: Joe’s Store (in Lawson Heights), Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Custom Computer Inc., Aroma Italiano, S&H Electric, Terri’s Gourmet Sweet Treats and by contacting any Co. 2 member or by calling 724-537-9411.
“The members want to thank you for your continued support; we truly appreciate it. Have a great weekend.”
* * *
Angela Wilson of Greater Latrobe XC Boosters this week announced the Greater Latrobe cross-country team will have a car wash 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Sharky’s Plaza in Unity Township.
Angela added in her email, “Please come out and get your car washed and support your local high school cross-country team! Donations will be accepted.
“Thanks to Louise and Latrobe Bulletin for continued support of Greater Latrobe cross-country over the last couple years.”
* * *
The Rev. Marilyn Fisher this week announced St. Stephen’s AME of Latrobe, 19 Oak St., is now taking orders through Monday, July 17, for pickup or delivery on Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the following:
• Shepherd’s Pie (ground beef, vegetables and mashed potatoes) served with applesauce and homemade gravy. Pre-orders only. $6.
• Home-baked flavored breads $3 (*Cinnamon Swirl Bread and *Banana Bread). Try “The Sampler” — half of each flavored bread of the month.
• Homemade soups $2 a pint (*Chili, *French Onion Soup, *Tomato Basil Soup, *Summer Zucchini Soup and *Ham & Mixed Bean Soup).
• Homemade Peach Cobbler $2.
The pastor added, “Our ministry is rapidly growing within our community, and we need your help. Please make every effort to order by July 17, since we have a very tight window to prepare everything freshly made. As always, we are so grateful for the opportunity to serve you.”
• $1 Spaghetti Lunch (two meatballs, salad and roll). “Due to the recent increase in volume, it is recommended you preorder your Spaghetti Lunch. Chef Susan will continue to prepare spaghetti meals on site as well.”
Place your order at 724-797-8030 by July 17 (phone or text).
Join the congregation virtually on Sundays at 7 a.m. for the abridged meditation.
Meeting ID: 652 564 1386 Passcode: 624369 +1 312 626 6799
* * *
This just in:
“Hi, Louise. The Latrobe AARP will be meeting Monday, July 17, at the American Legion at 1 p.m. This month’s speaker will be Mary Bach, consumer advocate from AARP.
“We will still be taking reservations for our summer luncheon, Aug. 21. The cost is $15 for members and $20 for guests. Membership ($7) is open to anyone who belongs to the national AARP.
“Thanks for your column. Bill Fromme.”
Ellie Oldfield, adult program coordinator, Adams Memorial Library, this week reported, “We just added a program for next week.”
Title: “Sara Lambert Bloom Book Talk: ‘Iselin.’”
Date: Wednesday, July 19, @ 6 p.m.
Location: In person at Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Link to register: https://forms.gle/v7EcV2fjzvhCSaAS6
Description: “Iselin: The Rich History of a Western Pennsylvania Coal Town in Appalachia” is the inspiring story of unrelenting citizen advocates for social justice.
This is a free in-person program that requires registration.
* * *
Christ United Church of Christ, 1414 Ligonier St., Latrobe, will host an Open Mic 4 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the church.
Bobbie Hineline, interim minister, added in her email, “All are welcome to come and enjoy the music.”
Any questions may be directed to her at 724-506-3494.
* * *
LCAA volunteer Barbara Davis shares a July update:
“Latrobe Center for Active Adults on 15 Avenue C (former Fifth Ward School building) is having a Special Fundraiser Bingo on Saturday, July 29.
“Admission package is $20 and includes lunch. Doors open about 11 a.m. Bingo will start at noon. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 and basket raffles too.
“PLEASE come and enjoy yourself, hopefully win something, and support the center. Bring friends!
“If you would like to donate a basket, or know someone who would, please drop it off by Friday, the 28th. We want to have everything set up for Saturday.
“Also, there is a sign-up sheet at the desk. If you know you are coming, please sign up or call and have Beth sign you up. This helps to determine food amount. BUT if you decide to come last minute, please do come!
“We are having a new announcing system installed so everyone will be able to hear the bingo numbers called without difficulty.
“Any questions, call our supervisor, Beth, at 724-539-0237.”
* * *
The following message arrived in this week’s e-newsletter from Briana Tomack, Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce president and CEO:
“Welcome July! The hot, summer months are some of the busiest of the year here at the Chamber.
“This month, we’re hosting our 34th annual Golf Classic and Dinner (Friday, July 21).
“On Aug. 4, the SteelersFest at Latrobe event will be held prior to the Friday Night Lights game at Memorial Stadium.
“And last but not least, we finish August with the Great American Banana Split Celebration. Since this year marks the celebration’s 10th anniversary, we have some new and exciting activities planned. You can see the growing schedule of events, entertainment and vendors at bananasplitfest.com.
“These events bring our community together to celebrate our rich history at our beloved Arnold Palmer’s Latrobe Country Club, cheer on our favorite players in black and gold, and enjoy the deliciousness of our favorite summertime treat! We will continue our outreach to bring people to Latrobe and share the stories of our heritage, so our celebrations will continue to grow and evolve as our region has for so many years.”
For other details on how to participate or to sign up to volunteer, go to SteelersFest at Latrobe and Great American Banana Split Celebration.
* * *
A couple reminders:
Latrobe Area Historical Society will present its third monthly program of the summer Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15.
LAHS President Mary Lou Townsend explained in an email, “’First Ward Revisited’ was completely updated last year and has proved to be a favorite. With its strong ethnic identity and its early role in Latrobe’s industry, First Ward holds a unique place in the history of our community.”
The program starts at 9:30 a.m. Admission is free, and refreshments will be served following the program.
The historical society is located at 416 Weldon St. There is some on-street parking available, and visitors may also use the parking lot of Kelly, Sparber and White on the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.
* * *
St. Vincent Summer Theatre will conclude its 53rd season with “Some Enchanted Evening: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein” Tuesday, July 18, through Sunday, July 23, in the Performing Arts Center, located within the Robert S. Carey Student Center on the Unity Township campus.
There are 2 p.m. matinees Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday and 7:30 p.m. performances Tuesday through Saturday.
Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/74381.
For group rates and other box office details, call 724-537-8900.
The box office is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. most days.
* * *
Send Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
society@latrobebulletinnews.com
no later than 8 a.m. Thursday
