The Ladies Aid Society of Bradenville United Methodist Church will hold a flea mart and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at the church pavilion along Route 982 across from the Derry Township Municipal Building. Organizers ask for no early birds.
A large indoor/outdoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at C.U.P. Church, 1640 Keystone Park Road, New Alexandria.
Organizers said the sale will feature “great prices” and “lots of parking.”
The Gigaroo 2020 concert event will be held from 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, until Sunday, July 12, at Iselin Community Park, 1782 Iselin Road, Saltsburg.
Admission is $20 for all ages and includes food trucks and camping is permitted. The event is BYOB. For more details, see the event’s Facebook page.
Lycippus Calvary United Methodist Church will be offering free clothing, bedding and small household items from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 10. Visitors are to go to the back of the church and down the stairs.
We received this update from Latrobe AARP spokesman Bill Fromme:
“National AARP has canceled all chapter meetings for the balance of the calendar year. In compliance with their wishes, the Latrobe Chapter 4907 has therefore canceled all future activities for 2020. There will be an officer meeting sometime in the future and 2021 activities will be discussed. I wish to thank all news outlets for their notices and wish all a healthy remaining 2020.”
In case you missed it, here is an update from Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 in Latrobe:
The flag of our country is flying during the month of July 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “Harry J. Cerutti as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander.
A U.S. Navy and World War II veteran, Cerutti served as a seaman 1st class gunner onboard the USS Norris (DD859), operating in the South China Sea. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and South China Sea Campaign Medal and had 19 years of continuous membership with the American Legion. His name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home, Novosel said.
Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 continues to support two local food banks, the Latrobe Ministerial Association and the Salvation Army.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick said he “along with Brother Knight, John Smetanka, are asking our brother Knights, families, friends and anyone else that would like to contribute to this cause can do so by mailing checks only payable to Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 to Tony Dominick, 184 Cemetery Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. Stay healthy, keep safe and God bless.”
Latrobe-GLSD Parks & Recreation is offering its first Yoga in the Park classes from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 13. Classes will be held at Legion-Keener Park in Latrobe (in front of the bandshell).
Event organizers said “everyone could use a little de-stressing this summer. Take advantage of this opportunity to get outside, enjoy nature and cultivate calmness. Please bring a mat and water bottle.”
The class is for ages 16-plus. The class instructor is Rebecca Day (RYT 200, MS Exercise Science, instructor Satya Yoga).
The class fee is $30, $35 or $40. Registration is available online at www.latroberecreation.org.
YWCA Thrift Shop, 221 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, will hold a half-price sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through July 17. Additionally, the shop will hold a $3 bag sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 18.
Dr. Sarah E. Daly, assistant professor of criminology, law and society at St. Vincent College, is taking part in a collaborative research study on public response to the coronavirus pandemic and how it has shaped the lives of people around the world.
Daly and colleagues Dr. Manish Madan of Stockton University, Dr. Brenda Rowe of Texas A&M University-San Antonio and Ashley Blinkhorn of Colorado University-Boulder are seeking a broad range of people aged 18 and older to take the online survey at https://tinyurl.com/COVID-19InternationalStudy. The survey takes an estimated 20 to 30 minutes to complete.
All responses are anonymous and participants can withdraw from the survey at any time. Those who complete the survey can also provide an email address to enter a raffle to win one of 50 $10 Amazon gift cards.
The popular Greensburg Garden Center’s Butterfly Release is returning this year at a new location, the Lefevre Butterfly Garden, located behind the Greensburg Garden & Civic Center, Greensburg.
The modified release will be held Aug. 8 with two release times to accommodate for social distancing at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Participants will also have the option to take butterflies home to release in their individual garden.
Butterflies generally sell out fast and can be purchased for $7 apiece. To reserve one, call 724-837-0245.
The annual release, which is celebrating its 10th year, has featured the release of hundreds of butterflies during past events at various sites.
Latrobe Art Center’s annual fundraiser dinner at Jamison Farm in Unity Township will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26.
Event organizers said guests “will be treated to appetizers, savory lamb dishes and dessert while taking in the natural beauty of the scenic Latrobe countryside around the Jamison Farm.” The event is BYOB.
Cost is $100 per person, with $50 of each person’s contribution being tax-deductible. RSVP is required, as seating is limited to 40 guests.
All proceeds go toward supporting Latrobe Art Center’s operations and programs. To reserve a spot, contact the art center at 724-537-7011 or click “Purchase” to sign up online.
Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC) is conducting registration for fall credit classes which are scheduled to begin Aug. 17, along with a 12-week session slated to get underway Sept. 8.
Online, remote and traditional classroom-based courses are scheduled.
Traditional classroom-based courses are conducted at the Youngwood campus and the Westmoreland-Advanced Technology Center, RIDC-Westmoreland and the following centers: Westmoreland-Fayette County, Uniontown; Westmoreland-Indiana County, Indiana; Westmoreland-Latrobe, Latrobe; Westmoreland-Murrysville, Export, and Westmoreland-New Kensington, New Kensington.
Services available to students include academic advising, career counseling and financial aid assistance with scholarships, grants and loans.
Westmoreland tuition is $133 per credit for Westmoreland County residents and $266 per credit for out-of-county students.
New students must complete a free application for admission prior to registering for classes. To apply, visit westmoreland.edu/apply or call 724-925-4000.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be offering four weeks of virtual art camps this summer, designed for children ages 7 to 10. The camps will take place during the weeks of July 20 and Aug. 3. There will be no registration cost for the camps and all supplies will be included.
Using a virtual platform, the camps will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday and will feature a different art activity each day led by Studio Programs Coordinator Michael Carsone.
Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is two weeks prior to each camp. While the camps are open to anyone on a first-come, first-serve basis, the museum is also collaborating with CASA of Westmoreland and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region to share this opportunity with families.
For more on the Virtual Children’s Summer Art Camps, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
The Latrobe High School Class of 1965 is making plans for its 55th class reunion, which is scheduled for Sept. 5 at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Reunion organizers are still trying to find the following classmates: Robert Adams, Robert Craft, Linda Cramer Kaufman, Marilyn Fike, Margaret Shirley, William S. McDaniels, Thomas Ondriezek, Judy Strowgune Vanice and George Warheit.
For questions or if you have any information about the classmates, contact Carol Seybold at 724-539-2706.
The Penn State Master Watershed Steward Program in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties will train a new class of volunteers this fall. The new training program will begin Aug. 17 and continue Mondays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. through late November; classes will be held online via Zoom unless permitted to switch to in-person classes. The curriculum also features three hands-on field trips.
For more information about the Master Watershed Steward Program or to request an application for the 2020 training program, contact Justin Mansberger at 724-858-4213 or email jxm5608@psu.edu.
Information can also be found at www.extension.psu.edu/Westmoreland-county and clicking on “Master Watershed Steward Program” under the “related” section. Information sessions will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. July 13, 15 and 20. Register online via extension.psu.edu and by searching for “Master Watershed Steward Information Session” under webinars.
Those interested are encouraged to attend any of the three sessions if you cannot make the one scheduled for your specific county.
