An important message from Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department spokesman Bill Yuhaniak:
“Dear Louise,
“I’m wondering if you could please put this in this week’s weekender. Thanks and have a great Fourth of July.
“The members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting their annual boot drive during the Fourth of July parade on Monday. Members of each company will be carrying one of his/her boots, hoping to successfully fill them. All the money collected will be split between the five city companies and used for various expenses that we endure for day-to-day operation.
“This is the first boot drive that we’ve had since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which canceled the last couple of the Fourth of July parades. Hopefully this year will be a good comeback year. We, the members of LVFD, would like to thank you in advance for your continued support and hope everyone has a great Fourth of July.”
Beth Howell also requested a mention in Bulletin Board:
“The Aerie and Auxiliary members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 will be serving up Bardine’s fresh-made hamburgers grilled to perfection along with a jumbo Nathan’s hot dogs at the Latrobe 4th of July Celebration. Stop in and grab one or two then head to their bingo tent inside the stadium. Pop and water will also be available for sale. Enjoy your 4th of July!”
Beth is president of the FOE Ladies Auxiliary.
In a related matter, Judy McAtee writes:
“Hi, Louise. I hope you will be able to publish in the Latrobe Bulletin the info volunteers need re the American flag display in memory of deceased veterans. Thanks for your support.”
The Blairsville Veterans Flag Committee has announced the dates that July 4 flags will be put up and taken down at both the Blairsville and SS. Simon and Jude cemeteries.
The 2022 Independence Day schedule is as follows:
• Saturday, July 2: Poles and flags will go up starting at 9 a.m.
• Saturday, July 9: Poles and flags will be taken down and stored beginning at 10 a.m.
Judy added, “Be aware that these times and dates are weather related. Flags cannot be taken down when wet.
“The setup requires a large group effort, and the committee welcomes all volunteers who would like to participate. It is inspiring to see community members working together.”
An update from volunteer Barbara Davis:
“Hello, Louise and Latrobe Bulletin readers! Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C, has news to share.
“Candy Danka, our supervisor, has been very busy updating and bringing in new programs to the center. We are open Monday to Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., but we will be closed July 4.
“You can start the other days with breakfast available from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for only $4. It is made when you order, just for you. There is a choice of three specials or order a la carte. Coffee is just 25 cents a cup!
“Highmark will be here for a ‘Price Is Right’ game with health food prizes on July 7, 10 a.m.
“Amedisys Hospice and Barnes Place will sponsor birthday bingo July 12, 10:30 a.m.
“Mark your calendars for July 21 and find an item to bring to the White Elephant Bingo. It is bring a prize and take a prize. Something new for the center and should be lots of fun.
“Pick up a monthly schedule so you don’t miss a thing and can check out the upcoming lunch being served. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., and it is requested you sign up by Wednesday, the week prior, to have enough lunch available for everyone.
“If you need transportation to the center, call Go Westmoreland a day in advance toll free 1-800-242-2706.
“We would love to have new faces and old friends join in the activities, as well as new ideas. How about a musical event? If you can add to the fun, or have any questions, call Candy at 724-539-0237.”
Blended and Brewed, a popular coffee shop and bakery, will be leaving Latrobe soon.
The shop and its catering business, 3 B’s Catering & Event Planning, will open Wednesday, July 6, in Youngwood.
Their new address will be 310 Depot St., Suite 1, Youngwood. They will be open each Tuesday — Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The owners wish to thank all who visited their shop during their time in Latrobe.
My thanks to Joyce Lynn of our display advertising department for the heads-up.
There’s still time to make reservations for the Farm to Table Annual Dinner scheduled for 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at Jamison Farm, Unity Township, according to the updated e-newsletter from Latrobe Art Center. Join the art center for a special evening featuring local, fresh lamb from the Jamison Farm. Guests will be treated to appetizers, savory lamb dishes, and dessert while taking in the natural beauty of the scenic Unity Township countryside around the farm. This event is BYOB.
All proceeds benefit Latrobe Art Center’s operations and programs.
Cost is $100 per person ($50 of your contribution is tax-deductible.
Advance reservations are required as “seating is limited to 50 guests.” To reserve your spot, contact the art center at 724-537-7011 or click www.latrobeartcenter.org/events-all/jamisonfarm2022?mc_cid=964d979127&mc_eid=690d015650.
Reservations must be made by Wednesday, July 6.
This just in from Constance Marucco:
“Greetings and happy Fourth of July!
“The Latrobe Area Historical Society is continuing their summer matinee program next weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, at the society, located at 416 Weldon St. We will be showing a brand new program titled ‘First Ward Revisited.’ We have been working on this show highlighting the history of this wonderful section of our city. This year we are excited to present our monthly shows highlighting the six wards of Latrobe. Come and see our history and bring your friends. The program is open to all and it’s free, but any donations would be greatly appreciated. Of course, as always, there will be refreshments provided.
“Because of COVID we do require masks be worn in the building. On Friday parking is available on the street and on Saturday parking is available either on the street or on the corner of Weldon in Alexandria streets at our friends Kelly Sparber and White. We hope to see you there. Doors open at 9 a.m., and the program will start promptly at 9:30 a.m.”
Deacon Susan Mough announced Latrobe Presbyterian Church will host an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Saturday, July 16, in the lower level of the 428 Main St. church. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.
Susan added, “Blood donations are in great need. You may schedule an appointment via the American Red Cross website or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).”
Fourth-quarter honor rolls were published in the Wednesday, June 29, edition of the Bulletin.
Greater Latrobe Senior High School and Greater Latrobe Junior High School honor rolls are on Page B6.
Derry Area Middle School and Ligonier Valley High School honor rolls are on Page B7.
We were told Derry Area High School will not be releasing a fourth-quarter honor roll. As you know, Ligonier Valley Middle School does not submit honor rolls.
This just in from David McCleary:
“Hi, Louise. I hope this finds you well and enjoying your summer! I am hoping that you would include the attached blurb in this week’s Bulletin Board.
“We are very excited about the golf outing and our plans to give back to our local communities to help meet their needs. We already have several ideas in mind.
“Have a great day and a happy Fourth of July!
“We hope that this letter finds you well and enjoying your summer. We would like to invite you to become a part of the inaugural Latrobe-Derry Community Golf Outing, which will be held July 23 at Latrobe Elks Golf Course. Our mission is to raise funds to donate to various organizations in the Latrobe, Derry and Ligonier communities in order to better our community. The event is being organized by Dean Miller, owner and operator of Latrobe Dairy Queen, and Dave McCleary, retired Derry Area Learning Support teacher. We both have a passion for serving our community and that has been the genesis of this project.
“We would like to invite you to become a part of this project in a number of ways. First, please consider becoming a sponsor for the golf outing. Sponsorships range from Lead Sponsors to Tee Sponsors. You can also donate prizes to be given at the event. Any monetary contributions you may wish to provide will also help make this project successful. You can also participate in the outing by putting together a foursome to play in the outing.
“Registration is $125 and includes all the extras — 50/50 and basket raffle tickets, putting contest ticket, end of event prize tickets, one mulligan per golfer, breakfast, snacks and dinner. You can also help out as a much needed volunteer for the day.
“For a registration form, please contact Dean at 724-689-8958 or at jdmiller0327@gmail.com or contact Dave at 724-433-3281 or at dmccleary1569@gmail.com.
“Thanks for taking the time to evaluate participating in this project and providing any assistance you may deem worthwhile. Remember, ALL proceeds will be donated back to our community. We look forward to hearing from you!”
Remember: “Summer Sparklers,” an annual outdoor concert, will be presented by Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra 7 p.m. Sunday, July 3, at St. Clair Park’s Robertshaw Amphitheater in downtown Greensburg.
Conducted by WSO Artistic Director Daniel Meyer, the program promises patriotic favorites, pops and many more.
The concert is free, but donations are accepted.
