We in the Bulletin newsroom are busy updating our assigned areas of the Fact Book for publication on Friday, Jan. 24.
My thanks to the 17 of 25 municipalities that responded so promptly to my emails and faxes — Blairsville, Bolivar, Cook Township, Derry Borough, Derry Township, Donegal Township, Fairfield Township, Greensburg, Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Laurel Mountain, Mount Pleasant Borough, Mount Pleasant Township, New Alexandria, St. Clair Township, Saltsburg and Unity Township.
I hope to hear from the other 8 as soon as possible — Burrell Township, Donegal Borough, Ligonier Borough, Ligonier Township, New Florence, Salem Township, Seward and Youngstown.
Area schools and colleges also are receiving an email copy of their 2019 entries to be updated and returned to me as soon as possible. My thanks to Blairsville-Saltsburg, Derry Area, Greater Latrobe, Ligonier Valley and Hempfield Area school districts for replying so promptly.
When returning the email, please include all the information and highlight the changes if possible.
The current entry will stand unless you submit changes. Please return the email to me even if there are no changes and indicate so.
There is no charge for listing the facts in the Fact Book.
Monday morning, Jan. 20, is the extended deadline to send a revised listing back via email to lb.society@verizon.net.
It is important that the changes to current budget, tax and what each mill equals in dollars be submitted by that date so that the editorial staff can ensure accuracy of the 2020 Fact Book.
It is a pull-out supplement that is used as a reference year-round.
* * *
Bill Yuhaniak writes:
“Dear Louise,
“The members of the Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department, Hook and Ladder Co. 2 want to wish everyone a happy new year and to let you all know that we will be selling their fresh homemade hoagies today, Jan. 18, at Central Fire Station at 1 Main St., starting at 8 a.m., and at Lincoln Road Shopping Center starting about 9 a.m. The hoagies are made fresh by our members and families, and are still only $6 each. They sell out fast, so come early to be sure to get one.
“Along with the hoagies, we will be selling our newest Gift Card/ Lucky lottery scratch off ticket will also be available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in gift cards and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets, this ticket goes off on Dec. 22. The tickets are also available by contacting any Co. 2 member, by stopping at Central at 1 Main St. or stopping at any of the following locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, DeCaro’s Deli, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Latrobe Newsstand, Aroma Italiano, Carol’s Beauty Salon, S & H Electric, and Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center or by calling 724-537-9411. They go fast, so get them soon.
“This is also the time of the year that we start getting ready for our annual Gun Bash, which will be held on March 28 starting at 4 p.m.; this year it will be at the Cooperstown Event Center, and the tickets that are still $25 are on sale now by contacting any Co. 2 member, by stopping at Central Fire Station or by calling 724-537-9411.
“The members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support; we really do truly appreciate it.”
* * *
St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host a Winter Breakfast/Bake Sale 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 26, at the church, 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22.
Menu includes ham, sausage, pancakes, eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and tea. Price is $8 per adult/$4 for a child (ages 6 to 12). Children under 6 eat free.
There will also be raffle tickets to win a basket along with many baked goods for purchase. Breakfast/Bake Sale sponsors are St. James Holy Name and Rosary Altar societies, according to parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko.
* * *
From Beth Howell, Ladies’ Auxiliary 01188 president:
“Good morning, Louise. Hoping your holidays were enjoyable and wishing you a happy and healthy new year. Could you please mention us in your Saturday column?
“On Sunday, Jan. 26, the Ladies’ Auxiliary at the Tony Angelo Aerie 01188 Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 213 Spring St. in Latrobe, will be hosting their Charity Luncheon Bingo. Doors open at 11 a.m., with lunch being served at noon (homemade chicken noodle soup, choice of sandwich spread or chicken salad sandwich, and of course cake!) Early bird begins at 12:45 p.m., and regular bingo begins at 1 p.m.
“Cost is $20 for a 20-card packet with nine faces, one each of the two quickies and one each of the three specials which pay half the take and one jackpot special — winner takes all. Door prizes, 50/50 and basket raffle will be available. This month’s special raffle will benefit the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute. In case of bad weather, watch Facebook or call Beth Howell at 724-434-3272 or the aerie at 724-537-6181. Hope to see you all there.”
Cheri Belsick of Senior Computer Associates asks:
“Having cabin fever? Come to Latrobe Center for Active Adults at 15 Avenue C in Latrobe to learn Beginning Computer. Residents 50 and over are welcome to attend. Class size is limited. Each student receives personal attention along with a folder that contains the notes pertaining to that week’s class.
“The classes are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the cost is $20. Windows 7 will not be supported after Jan. 14, 2020, so join us as we teach Windows 10 on Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26 and March 3, 10, 17 and 24.
“For additional information and registration, call Cheri 724-537-3796.”
* * *
Nerian Taylor writes:
“Hi, Louise. I’m back. Would you be able to put the following in your Bulletin Board?” Here goes:
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cash/Purse Bash will be underway from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in Marian Hall, Route 119, Crabtree. Numbers every 10 minutes. Donation $30; food and beverages included. For tickets and/or info, call the rectory at 724-834-0709 or email Kathy Noel at Klausnoel3@hotmail.com.
Proceeds will benefit Our Lady of Mount Carmel Festival and Fireworks.
* * *
I was glad to receive this handwritten note dated Jan. 13:
“Hi, Louise. I really enjoy your column every Saturday. What a great job you do!
“Thought you would enjoy knowing I saw eight robins at 8 a.m. while I was walking to the mailbox in Lawson Heights this morning. They are ‘happy’ about the weather too!
“Have a very happy and healthy new year! Dolly Murray.”
* * *
Another day brightener was brought in Tuesday by newsroom visitor Carol Greenawalt.
The gift card reads: “Thank you so much for all the American Legion Auxiliary (Thomas B. Anderson) Unit 515 meeting information you publish for us. We really appreciate everything you do for our auxiliary.
“Janet Penrose, president; Carol Greenawalt, treasurer, and all auxiliary members of Unit 515.”
* * *
This just in:
As a fundraiser, the American Legion Thomas B. Anderson Post 515 is selling 18-inch subs for $8 in the Latrobe post parking lot (1811 Ligonier St.) this Saturday (Jan. 18) starting at 8 a.m. until sold out, according to Barry Novosel, post commander.
* * *
A few reminders:
The Holy Name Society of Holy Family Church in Latrobe is sponsoring a Meatloaf Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the parish social hall, Walnut and Ligonier streets.
Cost is $9 per adult and $4 for a child. Dinner includes mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, dessert and drinks. Takeouts are available. Proceeds to benefit the church restoration.
* * *
The Boosters of St. John the Evangelist Church will host their next Pancake and Sausage Breakfast 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in the parish center, 306 St. John Drive, Latrobe.
Price per adult is $6 and for a child under 12 is $3.50. The popular breakfast includes pancakes (regular, apple, blueberry, chocolate chip), sausage patties, scrambled eggs, peaches, orange juice and coffee — with second helping of pancakes “encouraged at no extra charge,” according to the boosters.
* * *
A St. Florian Pancake Breakfast will be served 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the church, 4263 Route 981, Mount Pleasant Township.
Cost is $8 per adult, $5 for a child ages 5-12 and free for tots under 5.
Menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and hash browns, according to Angela Reese, parish office manager.
Contact 724-423-4431 for other details.
* * *
An Ecumenical Christian Unity Service for the worldwide Week of Prayer for Christian Unity will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica Crypt, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
The public is invited to the service, which is hosted by the Greater Latrobe Ministerial Association and St. Vincent College Campus Ministry.
* * *
Jan. 18, 1911 — The first landing of an aircraft on a ship took place as pilot Eugene B. Ely brought his Curtiss biplane in for a safe landing on the deck of the armored cruiser USS Pennsylvania in San Francisco Harbor, according to wtop.com.
* * *
Jan. 19, 1942 — During World War II, a German submarine sank the Canadian liner RMS Lady Hawkins off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, killing 251 people; 71 survived, according to wtop.com.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.