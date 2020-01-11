Just the facts:
We in the Bulletin newsroom (Chris Ulicne, myself, Nick Cammuso, Dan Scifo and Greg Reinbold) received our assignments Thursday to begin updating the Fact Book for publication on Friday, Jan. 24.
As part of my assignment, municipalities, schools and colleges will receive an email or fax copy of their 2019 entries and are asked to update the information and return to me as soon as possible.
If emailing (best), list changes separately or highlight them. In the subject line of the email, include Fact Book and your municipality or school.
If returning by fax, use black ink (red or blue ink does not fax well) when making changes.
The 2019 entry will stand unless you submit changes. Please return the email or fax to me even if there are no changes and indicate so.
There is no charge for listing the facts in the Fact Book.
Friday, Jan. 17, is the deadline to return updated entries via email to lb.society@verizon.net or newsroom fax number 724-537-0489.
It is important that the changes to current budget, tax and what each mill equals in dollars be submitted by that date so that the editorial staff can ensure accuracy of the 2020 Fact Book. It is a pull-out supplement that is used as a reference year-round.
“Happy New Year, Louise. Can you put this in this Saturday’s column please?” Rick Roble, social director, asked early this week. Here goes:
The Holy Name Society of Holy Family Church in Latrobe is sponsoring a Meatloaf Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in the social hall, Walnut and Ligonier streets.
Cost is $9 per adult and $4 for a child. Dinner includes mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, dessert and drinks. Takeouts are available. Proceeds to benefit the church restoration.
Knights of Columbus spokesman Tony Dominick writes:
“Louise, first of all, a very healthy and happy New Year.”
He said the next meeting for the Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council 940 will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, in the Knights Council Home, located in Loyalhanna, adding, “All members in good standing are encouraged to attend and participate. Always seeking new members. All men 18 years of age and older are asked to join. Must be in good standing within the Catholic Church. Refreshments served after the meeting.”
The Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will conduct its monthly meeting 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the post, 204 Spring St.
Special guests at this meeting will be District 27 President Linda Tikey and District 27 Chief of Staff Donna Myers.
Auxiliary 3414 spokeswoman Linda Butler added, “With the new year consider joining the auxiliary and helping our veterans. Requirements are you must be a spouse, child, grandchild, sibling or parent of a veteran of a foreign war (male or female), 16 years of age or older. Yes, you read this right, we now accept men into the auxiliary. Transfers are also accepted. Any questions please call 724-537-6480. If no answer, leave a message and someone will get back to you. We love our veterans.”
Barbara Davis writes:
“Hi, Louise. I want to wish everyone a happy, healthy 2020. Wow, that year sounds like it belongs in a ‘Star Trek’ movie!
“I was visiting at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults, located on Avenue C, with the wonderful Line Dancers Group. Louise Hantz has been leading this group since 1994. She is an awesome, dedicated lady and does a wonderful job. The group meets every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for an hour. No previous experience required. If you have two left feet, like I do, it’s okay.
“This is an invitation to everyone to try the group. It is fun, gets you moving, but not exhausting, and it is FREE! Afterward, if you would like to stay for lunch, it is only a donation of $2. So please come try this group, meet new people or you can bring a friend. Hantz said, ‘the more people, the more fun.’ Hantz, and all the dancers, are looking forward to seeing you there Wednesday! Barbara Davis.”
I appreciated Barbara adding, “Thank you, and the Bulletin, for your column. I look forward to it every week.”
This just in:
“Good morning, Louise. Just a little note today.
“The Latrobe Center for Active Adults is having a Ham Dinner on January 25th at 1:00 PM. Tickets are $7.00 and pre registration is needed. The meal is eat in or take out. The menu includes Ham, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Salad, Dessert.
“Tai Chi classes are meeting on Wednesdays at 9:15. The Line Dance class is at 10:30 on the same day.
“Arts and Crafts are on Tuesday and Thursday every other week at 9:30. Cost is $3.00 per class.
“We will be making Valentines for Veterans at 10:30 AM on the 23rd. This event is open to the public. Please come and help us support our Veterans.
“For information about any of the activities here at the center please call us at 724-539-0237. Vivian Johnes, supervisor, Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C.”
There’s still time to make reservations for Latrobe Business and Professional Women’s January meeting featuring guest speaker Linda Yarbrough.
Latrobe BPW spokeswoman Angela Apple explained, “Linda will educate members and guests on how color affects your physical, mental and emotional states. Each color has a unique frequency and wavelength that promotes a specific energy that can be calming, motivating, healing, irritating, etc. Explore ways to use color to make a difference in your environment and your personal state of balance.
“Linda will also share other stress reduction techniques and tools to use to calm your mind.
“Linda is currently a full-time Reiki practitioner and instructor, where she maintains her private practice at the Energy Connection Creative Healing Center. She teaches various Reiki modalities as well as specialized classes at this center on a regular basis. She also teaches classes related to health and personal development at the local community college, adult education forums and community groups.”
Latrobe BPW’s meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Christ Our Shepherd Center, off Route 30 in Unity Township. The meeting is free to attend; however, there is a fee for dinner. Anyone interested in attending should RSVP to latrobebpwdinner@gmail.com by Sunday, Jan. 12.
Dean Watt asked me to include this information regarding the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League sign-ups to be held 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 26, at Rosa-Oglietti Park (Teener League Field), Route 981, Latrobe (Derry Township).
Watt said, “All new and returning players must sign up. Youngsters who will be 13, 14 or 15 years old before Sept. 1, 2020, are eligible to play. All players will be drafted.”
Registration forms will be available at sign-ups or at www.ldatl.com.
He also said to check the Bulletin sports section advertisements on Jan. 11 and 18.
We had another inquiry:
Derry Area Middle School first-quarter honor roll arrived Thursday, Dec. 19, and was published on Page A4 of the Friday, Dec. 20, edition of the Bulletin.
Sons of the American Legion Post 982, a nonprofit organization, will host its Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Pipetown post, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
SAL Finance Officer Dave O’Barto said, “All veterans eat free — all others pay $6 (for) scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice. All are welcome.”
The Church of God, 4017 First Ave. in Youngstown, will hold its next Roast Beef Dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the church.
The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, coleslaw, dessert and a drink. The prices are $8 per adult and $5 for a child ages 4-12.
Carry-outs are available.
Latrobe Area Historical Society’s 2020 Annual Meeting will include a program highlighting the 1954 Latrobe Centennial Parade.
LAHS Secretary Connie Marucco said, “We recently found in our archives a 16 mm film of the parade and other scenes of the 1954 Latrobe Centennial and had it converted to digital format. This particular program will highlight the parade. It is a fascinating look back at our town as it appeared 65 years ago. We hope you will join us.”
The meeting will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Society Headquarters, 416 Weldon St. in Latrobe. Doors open at 9 a.m. Parking is available on the street and at Kelly, Sparber and White & Associates at the corner of Weldon and Alexandria streets.
Marucco added, “This special meeting must be limited to members only, because it is the annual election of officers. Four of our directors’ terms will expire, and we must vote to either retain those who wish to remain on the board or to elect new members to the board.
“Those who wish to attend but are not members are permitted to pay their 2020 dues that day and join the society.”
I appreciated the following email that arrived early Friday morning:
“Louise, thank you so much for the great coverage in yesterday’s Bulletin. You are a true asset to our community. Mary Lou Townsend.”
Jan. 11, 1935 — Aviator Amelia Earhart began an 18-hour trip from Honolulu to Oakland, California, that made her “the first person to fly solo across any part of the Pacific Ocean,” according to wtop.com.
Jan. 12, 1932 — Democrat Hattie Wyatt Caraway became “the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate after initially being appointed to serve out the remainder of the term of her late husband, Thaddeus,” according to wtop.com and history.house.gov.
Hattie served in the Senate until 1945.
