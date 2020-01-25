My thanks to everyone who responded — via email, fax or phone call — to my inquiries for the 48-page 2020 Fact Book, published as a supplement to the Bulletin’s Friday, Jan. 24, edition.
Seventeen of the 25 municipalities, seven of the eight school districts, all of the five colleges/universities, and all of the Catholic, Christian, private and trade schools provided updated information before deadline.
Hopefully, next year even more municipalities will reply with their updates.
* * *
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra cellist Adam Liu and pianist Josie Merlino are scheduled to perform 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, in Seton Hill Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg.
Program includes Bach, Beethoven, Debussy and Elgar.
* * *
The Very Rev. Tony Joseph, pastor of St. Stephen Orthodox Catholic Church in Unity Township, commented on editor Steve Kittey’s updated annual story about Orthodox Christmas published in the Jan. 7 Latrobe Bulletin:
“Mr. Kittey has some very fond memories of Christmas when he lived in Wilpen.
“Many of my early Christmas memories are similar.
“I disagree with his rationale of ‘Happy Holidays’ being a worthy replacement for ‘Merry Christmas!’
“If ‘merry Christmas’ is offensive to someone then I will be offensive.
“Christmas is the birthday celebration of Jesus and nothing else.
“Holidays are not always holy days.
“Holy days are always holy!
“It was a great article on the good old days.”
* * *
I had an inquiry about a date included in an item I ran in last weekend’s column, so I asked the person who submitted the email to me.
The members of Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department’s Hook and Ladder Co. 2 are selling their newest Gift Card/ Lucky Lottery scratch-off ticket for $10 on a chance to win $1,500 in gift cards and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets.
This ticket goes off on March 29 (not Dec. 22 as reported last week), according to Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak.
Tickets are available by contacting any Co. 2 member, by stopping at Central at 1 Main St. or going to any of the following locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, DeCaro’s Deli, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Latrobe Newsstand, Aroma Italiano, Carol’s Beauty Salon, S & H Electric, and Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center or by calling 724-537-9411.
Regarding the tickets, Bill said, “They go fast, so get them soon.”
* * *
Phyllis Frye reports a Pancake Dinner is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Congruity Presbyterian Church, off Route 22 west of New Alexandria, to benefit the Redstone Mission Team traveling to West Virginia in March and July.
Tickets are $8 per adult, $3 for a child 6-12 and free for a child under 6 free. There will be live piano music, a silent auction and a Mardi Gras theme. Menu includes plain and blueberry pancakes, regular and cheesy eggs, sausage, fruit and beverage.
Phyllis added, “Thank you for supporting the mission team.”
* * *
Since February is National Heart Month, Excela Health will host two area blood drives to help the American Red Cross ensure adequate supplies remain available for those in need.
In recognition of 2020 as a Leap Year, Excela Health will host two blood drives on Friday, Feb. 28, as part of the Give Extra, Be Extra campaign by the Red Cross.
Donors may choose to participate at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township, between 12:30 and 6 p.m., or Excela Square at Frick between 12:30 and 5:30 p.m.
All events are open to the public by appointment, although walk-ins are welcome. To schedule a donation time, call 1-800-733-2767 or register online at redcrossblood.org and search for the specific sponsor location.
* * *
Mark your calendar:
Relay for Life will be underway 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at several areas inside Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Details will be forthcoming, according to participant Marie McCandless.
* * *
Ready for chili and cornbread?
Derry Presbyterian Church, corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry, is hosting a Chili Dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Fellowship Hall.
DPC secretary Paula Shean said, “All are invited to come and enjoy a bowl of chili, cornbread or dinner roll, beverage and dessert. Come and enjoy a time of good food and support your local ministry in Derry.”
The cost is $6.50 per adult and $4.50 for a child 5 to 12. Children under 5 eat free.
* * *
St. Stephen’s AME Church, 19 Oak St., Latrobe, is having another $1 Spaghetti Dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Spokeswoman Linda West invites the public to attend. The church is beside City Brewing Co.
A few other reminders:
St. James Catholic Church, New Alexandria, will host a Winter Breakfast/Bake Sale 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Jan. 26, at the church, 306 St. James Lane off routes 119 and 22.
Ham, sausage, pancakes, eggs, potatoes, juice, coffee and tea are on the menu. Price is $8 per adult/$4 for a child (ages 6 to 12). Children under 6 eat free.
There will also be raffle tickets to win a basket along with many baked goods for purchase. Breakfast/Bake Sale sponsors are St. James Holy Name and Rosary Altar societies, according to parish spokeswoman Laura Nalevanko.
* * *
Dante Alighieri Lodge 244, Italian Sons and Daughters of America, will convene on Sunday, Jan. 26, at Ferrante’s Lakeview, Route 30 west of Greensburg, starting at 2:30 p.m.
Lodge spokeswoman Judy Lesnick said, “Scholarship applications will be available there and also at area high schools. Luncheon will be served.”
* * *
In preparation for Valentine’s Day, Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society will offer shoppers two options for expressing love and admiration during fundraising sales 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive, Unity Township.
Spa 309 provides jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, handbags and more in its collection. Dorothy’s Candies will satisfy the chocolate lover’s sweet tooth with a variety of hand-dipped specialties and boxed assortments.
Proceeds from both sales benefit auxiliary projects in support of Excela Health. Cash, check, credit card and payroll deduction for Excela Health employees are accepted.
* * *
The Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is offering a private group tour for Chamber members and the community as a first-ever opportunity to travel abroad with the organization.
An informational meeting will be held 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at The Chamber Visitor and Information Center, 811 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
The trip’s itinerary is spread out over nine days and comes packed with opportunities to visit the most iconic locations in Ireland.
Briana Tomack, president of the GLLV Regional Chamber, added, “Guests can expect to visit the medieval Blarney Castle and an opportunity to kiss the famed Blarney Stone. The group will also tour Ireland’s exuberant capital city, Dublin, and the delightful town of Galway, known for its wooden shop fronts, busy pubs and famous Cathedral. Guests will also have the opportunity to take in the spectacular scenery, including the mountains and lakes of the Ring of Kerry, the lunar-like Burren region and the majestic Cliffs of Moher. Visits to Kylemore Abbey, Clonmacnoise, and the Trinity College Library round out this fabulous adventure.
“Traveling as a group is a great way to enjoy the convenience of a well-planned trip without the hassle of doing all the research, price comparisons, and booking on your own. Group travel is also a bonus for those who may not be comfortable traveling alone. It’s an opportunity to get to know other travelers and make some new friends!”
* * *
Wildlife sighting:
Driving home from Ligonier on Tuesday afternoon, my brother and I saw a snow goose flying overhead!
At a distance I thought it might be an egret, since it was all white in the sunshine. But when it flew over our open moon roof, I knew it was a snow goose. What a treat!
Mother and I used to see flocks of them every year on the ponds at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge on Hatteras Island, one of our favorite stops along Cape Hatteras National Seashore on our way south to get on the ferry to Ocracoke Island.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website, Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge was “established in 1938 to provide nesting, resting and wintering habitat for migratory birds, including the greater snow geese and other migratory waterfowl, shorebirds, wading birds, raptors and neotropical migrants; to provide habitat and protection for endangered and threatened species, such as loggerhead sea turtles, and to provide opportunities for public enjoyment of wildlife and wildlands resources.”
* * *
Jan. 25, 1890 — Reporter Nellie Bly (Elizabeth Cochrane) of The New York World completed a round-the-world journey in 72 days, six hours and 11 minutes, according to wtop.com.
The Pennsylvania native embarked on her journey from Hoboken, New Jersey, in November 1889, traveling first by ship and later also via horse, rickshaw, sampan, burro and other vehicles, according to www.biography.com/activist/nellie-bly.
* * *
Jan. 26, 1961 — U.S. President John F. Kennedy appointed Dr. Janet G. Travell as the first woman to be the “personal physician to the president,” according to www.on-this-day.com.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
