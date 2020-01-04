The flag of our country is flying during January 2020 at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515, 1811 Ligonier St., Latrobe, in honor of “Steve R. Zahuranic as a testimonial of honest and faithful service to his country,” according to Barry Novosel, Post 515 commander. “Steve served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines. His name is placed for the month on the memorial plaque at the post home.”
Novosel also mentioned an upcoming fundraiser at the Latrobe post home — “On Sunday, Jan. 5, from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. we will be serving a Spaghetti Dinner. For a donation of $6 you will receive spaghetti with our famous homemade meatball, bread and a tossed salad. Eat-in or takeout is available.”
* * *
Speaking of veterans:
Sons of the American Legion Post 982, a nonprofit organization, will host its Michael Osenkowski Memorial Veterans Breakfast Buffet 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Pipetown post, American Legion Road off Charles Houck Road in Unity Township.
SAL Finance Officer Dave O’Barto said, “All veterans eat free — all others pay $6 (for) scrambled eggs, hash browns, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee and juice. All are welcome.”
* * *
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe will conduct its monthly meetings on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The Home Association will convene at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular veterans meeting at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings are held at the post, 204 Spring St.
Spokesperson Linda Butler said, “Start the decade right by becoming an active member of Post 3414. Not a member and you are a veteran of a foreign war? Consider becoming a member. Any questions about the meetings or becoming a member, call 724-537-6480. If no answer, leave a message and someone will get back to you.”
* * *
This note arrived Tuesday morning:
“Gary, Steve and Louise,
“Thank you for helping all of us stay connected and informed throughout the year! Please know that your efforts are greatly appreciated!
“I have attached the Letter to the Editor for the Community Christmas Dinner. Thank you for printing it at your earliest convenience.
“Happy New Year to you and your families! Nancy McKinnon.”
Nancy’s letter was published on Page A4 of the Thursday, Jan. 2, edition of the Bulletin.
* * *
This just in:
“Dear Louise, Wishing you a happy New Year with great health and much happiness!
“The New Alexandria Community Choir is performing our cantata, ‘Behold a Savior!’ again — this Sunday.
“All current information is on the attached poster — everyone is invited to join us afterward for cake and light refreshments.
“Thank you for all you do. Debbie Resslar, director, New Alexandria Community Choir.”
The choir’s encore presentation of its 10th season’s Christmas cantata, words and music arranged by Jay Rouse and Rose Aspinall, is slated for 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, in New Alexandria United Methodist Church, 106 Washington St. See my Friday Lifestyles page for a photo of the choir and other details.
* * *
A St. Florian Pancake Breakfast will be served 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the church, 4263 Route 981, Mount Pleasant Township.
Cost is $8 per adult, $5 for a child ages 5-12 and free for tots under 5.
Menu includes pancakes, sausage, eggs and hash browns, according to Angela Reese, parish office manager.
Contact 724-423-4431 for other information.
* * *
In case you missed them:
The “Top 20 News Stories from Latrobe Bulletin in 2019,” compiled by Chris Ulicne, assistant editor, were published on pages A8-A9 in the Dec. 31-Jan. 1 Bulletin Holiday edition. The newsroom staff narrowed down and voted on Chris’ initial list of 40 stories. My top two picks came in third and sixth, respectively.
Meanwhile, the “Latrobe Bulletin Top 20 sports stories,” compiled by Dan Scifo, assistant sports editor, were placed on pages B4-B5 of the same Bulletin Holiday edition.
The newsroom staff also voted on Dan’s initial list of 23 stories, eliminating three.
My top two choices finished third and first, respectively.
* * *
This update arrived Tuesday morning:
“Hello Louise and happy New Year,
“Here at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults we closed the year with a high note.
“Our Veterans Breakfast back in November was very well attended. We had great support behind us to host that breakfast. Some of our partners included Latrobe Shop ‘n Save, Latrobe Lowe’s and Thrivent. There were so many, and we owe all a big thank you.
“Our Christmas party was a big hit. We had over 60 people participate. Once again we had community support to help us pull off something big. Some of our partners for this event included Dainty Pastry, Floral Fountain, Latrobe True Value and Terri’s Gourmet Candies plus a host of others. It was amazing. Latrobe is a great town.
“Coming up in January: Special Arts and Craft class will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 a.m. Tai Chi classes resume on Jan. 8 at 9:15 a.m. We will be making Valentines for Veterans on Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m. We have our first bus trip to the Lady Luck Casino (Nemacolin) scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Jan. 30. Both ping pong and billiards are looking for participants for the winter months.
“Anyone who would like more information on any of our activities or about the center please just give us a call ({span}724-539-0237){/span}. We really look forward to meeting you.
“Till next time, Vivian Johnes, supervisor, Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C.”
* * *
Whitney-Hostetter Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief/Secretary Anthony A. Matuszky writes:
“As always thanks so much for all that you guys do to help our local fire departments!
“The Whitney-Hostetter VFD will be having our monthly Sub Sale on Saturday, Jan. 4, starting around 9 a.m. Our delicious subs made by Post Avenue Pizza are still selling for $7 per sub. Firefighters will be selling them in the Mountain Laurel Plaza in the former Kmart lot and the Wildcat Commons Plaza in the Lowe’s lot.
“Stop by and say hello to your local firefighters and help support them by buying one or more subs.”
* * *
Newsroom visitor Sandy Walker announced Local 1537 Retiree Club is sponsoring a trip to Rivers Casino on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Participants will depart KFC (park at tree line, not in KFC parking lot), Latrobe 30 Shoppes, Unity Township, at 10:30 a.m. and leave the casino at 6 p.m.
Price is $25 per person. Each will receive $30 in free slot play.
Contact Sandy at 724-537-7834 for other details and to make your reservation. Reservation deadline is Feb. 12. All are welcome.
* * *
A few reminders:
All proceeds from a Saturday, Jan. 4, Vendor Show will be given to James “Beno” Lattanzio, who has been diagnosed with kidney, lung and brain cancer, to help the family with his expenses associated with treatment and now his final expenses.
The Vendor Show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 in Latrobe. There will be a door prize, 50/50, raffle baskets and vendors for shopping. The American Legion will provide food and refreshments.
Area businesses are welcome to donate an item for the basket raffle by dropping it off at the American Legion, 1811 Ligonier St., or calling organizer Candie Henry at 724-953-4213 to make arrangements to pick it up.
* * *
Eric and Erik will present “Plain Fun #2 With Eric and Erik” 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, in the Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St., Greensburg.
Tickets are $20, $23, $27; contact the Palace box office at 724-836-8000 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or order online at www.thepalacetheatre.org
The Palace Theatre spokeswoman said, “Two lifelong comrades, Eric Slivoskey and Erik Piisila, return to their Westmoreland County roots (both originally from Latrobe) to entertain audiences with stories, songs and stand-up comedy inspired by their more than 30 years of friendship and drawing from a deep well of family dynamics, pop culture and everyday life situations. The show delves into the oddities and beauty of growing up in Yinzer country.”
* * *
Jan. 4, 1935 — Democrat Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his State of the Union address, called for legislation to “provide assistance for the jobless, elderly, impoverished children and the handicapped,” according to wtop.com.
* * *
Jan. 5, 1925 — Democrat Nellie Tayloe Ross of Wyoming took office as America’s first female governor, succeeding her late husband, William Bradford Ross, following a special election, according to wtop.com.
According to www.britannica.com, in 1933 President Franklin D. Roosevelt named Nellie Ross director of the U.S. Mint, making her one of the first women to hold a federal post of that importance. During her 20-year term, the mint introduced the Roosevelt dime, the Jefferson nickel, and the steel penny, the latter an emergency measure during World War II.
* * *
Email Bulletin Board items to
Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz
Deadline is 9:30 a.m. Thursday
