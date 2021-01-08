Note: Bulletin staff writer Nick Cammuso is filling in for Lifestyles editor Louise Fritz and wrote this week’s column.
Latrobe Volunteer Fire Department Hook and Ladder Co. 2 spokesman Bill Yuhaniak said the department will be holding an in-person tip board starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.
The event will be a drive-thru type system. The department is accepting cash only and participants must be 18 years old and up to play. The department will have a table set up outside its station.
“Drive up, pick your tips, write down your name and phone number on the sheet next to your numbers, and when the board is sold, we will do the live drawing on Facebook like we did before,” Yuhaniak said. “We will also notify the winner via phone number. If this works, we will do this more often.”
Yuhaniak said the board will be a 75-tip board at $20 per tip for a S&W M&P Sport II 5.56.
The fire department is also selling its new scratch-off/cash tickets. They are available for $10 for a chance to win $1,500 in cash and a roll each of $5, $10 and $20 scratch-off tickets; this ticket goes off on March 31. Tickets are available by contacting any Company 2 member, by stopping at the Central fire station at 1 Main St., by calling 724-537-9411 or by visiting these locations in the area: Joe’s Store, Custom Computer Systems, Rosa’s Beer Distributor, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Latrobe Chiropractic Health Center and S & H Electric.
You can also follow the department on the “Latrobe Fire Hook and Ladder Company No. 2” Facebook page.
“As always, the members of Hook and Ladder Co. 2 thank you again for your continued support,” Yuhaniak said. “We really do truly appreciate it, especially at this trying time.”
* * *
19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Saturday, Jan. 9. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch.
* * *
The Church of God, 4017 1st Ave., Youngstown, will hold its next roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, at the church.
The meal will be takeout only using a drive-through service; there will be no seating inside.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, green beans, cole slaw, and vanilla or chocolate cake. The meal will be available in an adult portion for $9 or a child’s portion for $6. The church will not be taking phone orders.
* * *
The next meeting for the Daniel P. Nolan Knights of Columbus Council No. 940 of Latrobe will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, in the council home in Loyalhanna.
All members in good standing are urged to attend and participate. Refreshments are served after the meeting. COVID-19 guidelines will be in place.
* * *
Latrobe American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 will conduct its regular monthly business meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11.
All members are asked to follow COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask and follow social distancing at the meeting.
* * *
Derry Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 108 Presby Way and North Chestnut Street, Derry Borough, will host a takeout-only chili dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, or until sold out.
All are invited to come and pick up a bowl of chili, cornbread, bottled water and baked apple dessert. The cost is $7 for adults, $5 for ages 5 to 12 and children under 5 are free.
Pick up will be available at the entrance of Fellowship Hall, near the garage and kitchen entrance.
* * *
Individuals who want to learn how to better manage diabetes now can take a webinar offered by Penn State Extension. The webinar will be held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Jan. 12, 19 and 26, with a follow-up class scheduled for April 13.
“Dining with Diabetes” is a diabetes education program taught by extension educators across Pennsylvania. It is geared toward anyone who has type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes, has a family member with type 2 diabetes, or is at risk for developing diabetes.
The course is divided into five sections: what is diabetes; meal planning, serving sizes and carbohydrate counting; heart-healthy eating; medications, monitoring, and goal setting; and dining out. Each section will provide participants with valuable information designed to help manage diabetes.
The sections are designed to be viewed individually, so participants can choose the order in which they move through the course. Booklets and supplementary handouts can be found in each section and can be viewed as often as needed.
For more information or to register, visit extension.psu.edu/dining-with-diabetes-webinar.
* * *
The Women’s Business Network (WBN), an award-winning business association that supports the success and growth of women in business, will hold meetings this month.
The organization said all professional women are welcome to attend as a guest at the meetings for no charge. All meetings are being held virtually until further notice; check with the local chapter representative for more details.
The organization’s Laurel Highlands chapter meets from 8 to 9:45 a.m. the first and third Thursday of each month. This month’s remaining meeting will be held Jan. 21. For more details, contact chapter representative Rita Graham at 724-963-5683.
The Greensburg chapter meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s meetings will be held Jan. 13 and 27. For more details, call chapter representative Kathy Ribnisky at 724-875-6216.
At both the Laurel Highlands and Greensburg meetings, each member will receive a 30-second commercial to discuss their business, with one member presenting a spotlight on their business, and one presenting a table topic on a subject of value to the membership.
* * *
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens has reopened to the public and is extending the length of Winter Flower Show: Home for the Holidays through Sunday, Jan. 10.
Flower show hours are from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Tickets must be reserved in advanced. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit www.phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
* * *
Out of an abundance of caution, the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is extending the temporary closure of the museum to the public through the beginning of February.
The museum will reopen to the public on Sunday, Feb. 7, and will host a museum members preview day for the new featured exhibition Pattern Makers on Saturday, Feb. 6. For the most up to date information on the museum’s temporary public closure, please visit thewestmoreland.org/Covid-19.
On Sunday, Feb. 7, the museum’s operating hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday will resume, and advance registration will be required for admission. Admission is free.
The museum will continue to present a full slate of virtual public programming, including art classes for children and adults, artist talks, a film series program, and the Kinselland Radio event with Artist-in-Residency program artists Anqwenique and DS Kinsel from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12.
For a full list of events and programs as well as virtual offerings, visit www.thewestmoreland.org.
Additionally, the museum’s outdoor Winter Lights display will remain open for the public from dusk to 10 p.m., and guests may visit the Museum Shop online by clicking on the “Shop” button found at the bottom of each page on the website.
* * *
The Diamond Theatre of Ligonier has postponed its Christmas production of “Christmas Eve Diner Dilemma.”
It has been rescheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 15, 3 and 6 p.m. Jan. 16, and 3 p.m. Jan. 17.
Tickets will go on sale at the door 30 minutes prior to each show.
* * *
Westmoreland Cleanways and Recycling reminds everyone to recycle their real Christmas trees. After the festivities are finished, give a gift to Mother Nature by taking your tree to one of the many drop-off sites located throughout Westmoreland County.
Proper disposal of a real tree is beneficial to the environment. When dropping off a tree, locations require that trees are completely bare of all decorations and lights when dropped off. This includes any tree bags or wrappings used to transport the tree to the drop-off site.
Locally, Christmas trees can be dropped off for recycling at the following locations:
Derry Borough — East 1st Avenue at the borough garage, next to the salt shed, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Derry Township — 5321 Route 982 at the municipal building, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Hempfield Township — Route 136 at Middleton Road in the Hempfield Area High School auxiliary parking lot, open drop-off through Jan. 26;
Ligonier — Ligonier Country Market Field, Lower Watershed Farm at the corner of West Main Street and Springer Road, hosted by Loyalhanna Watershed Association, open drop-off through Jan. 31;
Mount Pleasant Borough —Municipal compost site between Kennedy Avenue and N. Depot Street, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Jan. 31, closed weekends;
Unity Township — Municipal building, 154 Beatty County Road, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Jan. 31.
* * *
The Loyalhanna Creek has been selected as one of five nominees for the 2021 Pennsylvania River of the Year Award. This is the third time the Loyalhanna has been nominated.
The public is invited to vote now through Jan. 22 by visiting www.pariveroftheyear.org and selecting the Loyalhanna. One vote can be cast for each email address that is entered.
If selected as the winner, the Loyalhanna Watershed Association will be awarded a $10,000 leadership grant from DCNR to help fund several activities planned for next year to celebrate the Loyalhanna and the 50th anniversary of the LWA. For additional details and to cast your vote, visit www.pariveroftheyear.org.
* * *
